Scott Bloomquist, Brandon Overton Quickest on World Finals Qualifying Night at Charlotte

Bloomquist, Overton Quickest on World Finals Qualifying Night at Charlotte

Marlar fast in debut with Skyline Motorsports, McDowell claims Friday Heat pole

CONCORD, NC (Nov. 1, 2023) – Scott Bloomquist is back. Back to the top of the leaderboard with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series alongside Brandon Overton, who were both fastest on Low-E Insulation Qualifying Night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Bloomquist, the 59-year-old National Dirt Late Model Hall-of-Famer from Mooresburg, TN, laid down a lap of 15.648 seconds in Wednesday’s second Qualifying session, earning him the Simpson Race Products Quick Time Award and putting him on the pole for CASE No. 1 Engine Oil Heat Race #1 for Friday’s portion of the World of Outlaws World Finals.

“It makes me feel pretty good, really,” Bloomquist said.

It’s been tough sledding for the former World of Outlaws champion this year, as effects from multiple health issues have kept him sidelined for nearly the entire season. Last month, Bloomquist made public his plans to return to the seat for the first time since early January, piloting a Team Zero Race Car owned by former Florida racer Devin Jones.

In only their second race weekend together, against a deep roster of the nation’s best dirt Late Model racers, Bloomquist sent an early, strong message to all 73 other competitors in the pit area – he’s still here, still capable, and still giving it everything he’s got in pursuit of victory.

“I’m absolutely sure we’re going to be able to contend – I’ve never had a doubt,” Bloomquist said. “I go to a race to win it. I felt like we came here and did everything we could do to win this race.”

It’s been since 2018 The Dirt Track at Charlotte was treated to a Bloomquist Feature win. He’ll continue to fight for another win through injury this weekend as he still deals with the effects of a race shop incident that crushed his left foot before returning to action last month.

“Beautiful thing about right now I that I don’t have to use it much because you hardly lift at all,” Bloomquist said. “What braking there you do is very light.

“My biggest issue is I’ve got the broken toes, and then back from the toes is still broken. I’m going to put something in my shoe tomorrow where I can’t bend my toes at all, because if I have to bend them with the brake pedal the entire Feature, I’m sure they’re going to be all swollen again, and most of the swelling has gone away. So far, I haven’t had to take any pain pills, and I feel pretty comfortable looking forward to it.”

On the pole for the fourth Heat Race of Thursday’s World Finals program is Brandon Overton, who also collected a Simpson Race Products Quick Time Award with his best lap of 15.091 in Group B of the first Qualifying session.

Overton, 32, of Evans, GA, has grown to be one of dirt Late Model racing’s most dominant drivers since his days as the 2015 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year, with several high-profile event wins over the past three seasons. But he and Wells Motorsports have experienced cooler temperatures in 2023 with limited success on the national Late Model scene compared to years previous. Still, he and the team continue the fight and feel good about their chances this weekend.

“We need a good run – for my team and all our supporters,” Overton said. “It ain’t no secret we haven’t done as good as we have the last couple years, so to end it off strong here would be nice for all of us.”

Other notable Qualifying efforts include a Group-A quick time from Mike Marlar in the Thursday session, turning a best lap of 15.117. The 2018 Series champion from Winfield, TN, is making his debut with Iowa-based Skyline Motorsports this weekend and will lead the first Heat to green on Thursday.

Dale McDowell, of Chickamauga, GA, claimed the pole of Heat 4 on Friday with a quick time in Group B, turning a lap of 15.696. The veteran racer seeks his first Series victory of the year and first with the Outlaws at The Dirt Track this weekend.

By taking the green flag in Wednesday Qualifying, Bobby Pierce has mathematically clinched the 2023 World of Outlaws points championship in his first season as part of the national tour’s full-time roster. However, he’ll have some work to do in his Heats on both nights, qualifying 12th in the Thursday session and 14th in the Friday session as he vies for his first career win at The Dirt Track.

Fellow first-year Series full-timer Nick Hoffman, of Mooresville, NC, has also clinched his special honor, officially locking up the 2023 Germfree Rookie of the Year Award. He’ll have a front-row starting spot for each of his Heats after a fifth-best lap in his Thursday Qualifying session and a runner-up to McDowell’s lap in Friday’s session.