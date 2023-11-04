NASCAR Team Owner Wins Go Fas Racing Pole Award For All American 400

- Advertisement -

Rackley WAR team owner Willie Allen won the GoFas Racing Pole Award for the Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment on Saturday afternoon. The driver from nearby Bon Aqua, TN turned an 18.288 to lead the way over 2021 All American 400 winner Matt Craig and Cole Butcher.

Butcher’s third-place qualifying run has championship implications. With Ty Majeski qualifying 13th, Butcher was able to close the points gap by three. Majeski now owns just a five-point lead going into Sunday’s race.

After the redraw, Gio Ruggiero will start on the pole for the All American 400 with teammate Cole Butcher on the outside front row. Defending race winner Stephen Nasse starts fifth, while other former All American 400 winners Matt Craig and Bubba Pollard starts fourth and 12th, respectively.

Full Starting Lineup:

1. Gio Ruggiero

2. Cole Butcher

3. Jackson Boone

4. Matt Craig

5. Stephen Nasse

6. Derek Thorn

7. Michael House

8. Willie Allen

9. Dustin Smith

10. Jake Garcia

11. Albert Francis

12. Bubba Pollard

13. Ty Majeski

14. Johnny Sauter

15. Jake Finch

16. William Sawalich

17. Ty Fredrickson

18. Luke Fenhaus

19. Chase Burda

20. Jacob Goede

21. Billy VanMeter

22. Tommy Joe Martins

23. Austin Nason

24. Michael Hinde

25. TJ Duke

26. Hunter Wright

27. Logan Bearden

28. Dakota Stroup

29. Jordon Riddick

30. Josh Hicks

31. Johnny Aramendia

32. Johnny Brazier

33. Allen Karnes

34. Jeremy Doss

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS National Tour

The ASA STARS National Tour debuted in March 2023 for Super Late Model racing in America. Announced in October 2022, many of the best drivers in America will compete in the ten-race national tour with a minimum $100,000 point fund. The championship team will be guaranteed $25,000.

The ASA STARS National Tour is made up of three races from each of the regional pavement Super Late Model Series under the Track Enterprises banner – the ASA/CRA Super Series, the ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series.

The Team Construction Winner’s Circle program has been announced as a part of the ASA STARS National Tour for licensed drivers/teams with perfect attendance. The program provides additional financial incentives to those teams who support the series.

Track Enterprises, a racing promotions company based in Illinois, will operate the ASA STARS National Tour. It announced the acquisition of Champion Racing Association (CRA) in January 2022 and followed that up with the purchase of the Midwest Tour in July. In October, Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series, which set the table for the formation of the ASA STARS National Tour.