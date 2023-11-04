NASCAR Team Owner Wins Go Fas Racing Pole Award For All American 400

Rackley WAR team owner Willie Allen won the GoFas Racing Pole Award for the Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment on Saturday afternoon. The driver from nearby Bon Aqua, TN turned an 18.288 to lead the way over 2021 All American 400 winner Matt Craig and Cole Butcher.
Butcher’s third-place qualifying run has championship implications. With Ty Majeski qualifying 13th, Butcher was able to close the points gap by three. Majeski now owns just a five-point lead going into Sunday’s race.
After the redraw, Gio Ruggiero will start on the pole for the All American 400 with teammate Cole Butcher on the outside front row. Defending race winner Stephen Nasse starts fifth, while other former All American 400 winners Matt Craig and Bubba Pollard starts fourth and 12th, respectively.
Full Starting Lineup:
1. Gio Ruggiero
2. Cole Butcher
3. Jackson Boone
4. Matt Craig
5. Stephen Nasse
6. Derek Thorn
7. Michael House
8. Willie Allen
9. Dustin Smith
10. Jake Garcia
11. Albert Francis
12. Bubba Pollard
13. Ty Majeski
14. Johnny Sauter
15. Jake Finch
16. William Sawalich
17. Ty Fredrickson
18. Luke Fenhaus
19. Chase Burda
20. Jacob Goede
21. Billy VanMeter
22. Tommy Joe Martins
23. Austin Nason
24. Michael Hinde
25. TJ Duke
26. Hunter Wright
27. Logan Bearden
28. Dakota Stroup
29. Jordon Riddick
30. Josh Hicks
31. Johnny Aramendia
32. Johnny Brazier
33. Allen Karnes
34. Jeremy Doss
For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).
ASA STARS National TourThe ASA STARS National Tour debuted in March 2023 for Super Late Model racing in America. Announced in October 2022, many of the best drivers in America will compete in the ten-race national tour with a minimum $100,000 point fund. The championship team will be guaranteed $25,000.
The ASA STARS National Tour is made up of three races from each of the regional pavement Super Late Model Series under the Track Enterprises banner – the ASA/CRA Super Series, the ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series.
The Team Construction Winner’s Circle program has been announced as a part of the ASA STARS National Tour for licensed drivers/teams with perfect attendance. The program provides additional financial incentives to those teams who support the series.
Track Enterprises, a racing promotions company based in Illinois, will operate the ASA STARS National Tour. It announced the acquisition of Champion Racing Association (CRA) in January 2022 and followed that up with the purchase of the Midwest Tour in July. In October, Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series, which set the table for the formation of the ASA STARS National Tour.