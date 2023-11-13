Seawright Racing and Troy Baird Racing Join Forces

- Advertisement -

Sam Seawright Debuts with TBR this Saturday at Duck River Raceway Park

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (11/13/23) – Seawright Racing and Troy Baird Racing are joining forces for a few late season events before preparing for a run at the 2024 Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series title.



Sam Seawright will split seat time between his family-owned Rocket Chassis and the Baird-owned Longhorn Chassis with Michael Page making select starts in 2024. When not turning circles, Page will continue as the Seawright Racing crew chief. The Georgia racer will embark on his third year in the role with Seawright Racing in 2024.



All team cars will utilize Durham Racing Engines.



“This is a really cool deal for our team as well as Troy Baird Racing. Michael (Page) is to a point in his career where he only wants to race a few times each year, and Troy Baird was unsure if he would stay in the sport if his cars weren’t racing much, so we started talking and found a deal that is great for all of us,” Sam Seawright said. “I’ll split time between my equipment and Troy’s equipment. I’m going to debut in Troy’s car this Saturday at Duck River (Raceway Park), and I’m just thankful for the opportunity.



“I’m also excited to have Michael Page returning as our team’s crew chief for a third year next season. He’s helped us step up our program, and I’m confident we can be a contender next year for the Hunt the Front (Super Dirt Series) title.”



Seawright has collected four wins this season behind the wheel of his AGCOR Steel / Coltman Farms Racing No. 16 Grow Pediatric Therapy / J&R Excavating / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model and he added a fifth win last Thursday in a race Modified start at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway.



Sam’s debut in the Troy Baird Racing / Cove 2 Coast Marine No. 16 Troy Baird Truck and Trailer Sales Longhorn Chassis / Durham Racing Engine will come this Saturday at Tennessee’s Duck River Raceway Park in the 2023 edition of The Gobbler. The non-point event for the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series posts a $10,000 top prize.



Full event details are available at www.DuckRiverRacewayPark.com.



Seawright Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include AGCOR Steel, First Bank of Alabama, Troy Baird Truck and Trailer Sales, Cove 2 Coast Marine, J&R Lumber Supply Construction, Coltman Farms Racing, Grow Pediatric Therapy, Houston Project, Farm Systems Inc., J&R Excavating, Elite Excavation Inc., ML Performance, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, and MyRacePass Marketing & PR Services.



For the latest team information please visit www.SeawrightRacing.com .