HomeDirt Late Model NewsTrevor Gundaker Returns to Family-Owned Team Following Stint with Millard Family Racing

Trevor Gundaker Returns to Family-Owned Team Following Stint with Millard Family Racing

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Trevor Gundaker - HighSide Race Shots
- Advertisement -

(ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI)  When Trevor Gundaker competes in the season-ending ‘Gateway Dirt Nationals’ on December 15-16 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, he will do so driving once again for his parents Kevin and Tammy Gundaker.  The St. Charles, Missouri ace announced today that he has amicably split with Millard Family Racing, which he drove for during the 2023 campaign.  The split with Millard Family Racing is so amicable that team owner Reid Millard will continue to support Trevor in his racing efforts next season and has even provided a motor for the upcoming ‘Gateway Dirt Nationals.’

During the course of the 2023 racing season, Trevor and Millard Family Racing racked up one win, a pair of Top Fives, and eight Top Tens.  Trevor’s lone triumph of the year came back on May 23 in a midweek special event at Moberly Motorsports Park in Moberly, Missouri.  Running full-time and gaining experience on the Lucas Oil MLRA trail in 2023, Trevor finished fifth in the final series point standings and second in the Rookie of the Year chase.

“I can’t thank Reid (Millard) and his team enough for everything they did for me this year and for what they continue to do,” quoted Gundaker recently.  “I’m really fortunate that Reid will still support our family-owned team in 2024 and I look forward to returning home to race with mom and dad.  The plan will be to start next year at the Wild West Shootout in New Mexico in early January and then go back to racing again in late March or early April when the weather starts getting better around the house.  Hopefully, we can get some momentum heading into 2024 with a strong run in the Gateway Dirt Nationals, which is one of my favorite events of the season!”

The twenty-one-year-old driver also announced today that he will pilot a Longhorn Chassis in 2024 with primary sponsorship on his Gundaker Racing ride coming from Tracy Bogler with Woody Bogler Trucking.  The #11 team is also looking for additional marketing partners and product supporters for the upcoming 2024 racing season and beyond.  If you would like to align yourself with Trevor Gundaker and Gundaker Racing, feel free to get in touch with Trevor at 636-300-7488 or via email at trevorgundaker@gmail.com.

Follow Trevor across all social media platforms including Facebook (Trevor Gundaker Racing), Twitter (@GundakerTrevor), and Instagram (trevorgundaker11).  You can also keep up all year long by pointing your Internet browser to www.TrevorGundakerRacing.com.

Media Contact:  Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Logan Roberson Returns to Family-Owned Ride for ‘24

One Year Tenure with Brodnax Shaker Motorsports Draws to a CloseWAYNESBORO,...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Huset’s Speedway Adds $100,000-to-Win Huset’s High Bank Hustle to $250,000-to-Win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals; Track Hosts Six World of Outlaws Races in 2024

BRANDON, SD (Nov. 8, 2023) – A pair of six-figure World...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Dominic Scelzi Earns ASCS Southwest Region Triumph in Arizona

Inside Line Promotions - CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (Nov. 14, 2023) -...
Dirt Late Model News

Nick Hoffman Crowned ’23 WoO Rookie of the Year; Four Wins on the Season

Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals to Wrap Up Season on Dec. 14-16MOORESVILLE,...
POWRi Series News

Aaron Reutzel Reveals Winning Route in Salute to Service with POWRi 410 BOSS

Pocola, OK. (11/11/23) Aaron Reutzel would reign supreme to gain the...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Avedisian Aims for a Breakthrough on USAC Midget West Coast Swing

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 10, 2023)………It was...
Dirt Late Model News

Chad Simpson Captures 4th MLRA Championship As Dillon McCowan Earns Sunoco Rookie Title

Wheatland, Missouri (November 8th, 2023) – While mother nature may have...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt returns to Lucas Oil Speedway next fall along with MLRA Fall Nationals

WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 10, 2023) - One of the biggest events in...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

World of Outlaws Late Models Increase Points Fund, Bonus Program; $1.3 Million Now Available to Teams

World of Outlaws Late Models Increase Points Fund, Bonus Program; $1.3 Million Now Available...
Dirt Late Model News

Coltman Farms Racing Joins Longhorn Factory Team as Primary Partner in 2024

Coltman Farms Racing to Sponsor Longhorn Chassis Super Late Model, Crate Late Model, and...
Dirt Late Model News

Logan Roberson Returns to Family-Owned Ride for ‘24

One Year Tenure with Brodnax Shaker Motorsports Draws to a CloseWAYNESBORO, Va. (11/14/23) – Logan...
Dirt Late Model News

Seawright Racing and Troy Baird Racing Join Forces

Sam Seawright Debuts with TBR this Saturday at Duck River Raceway Park FORT PAYNE, Ala....
Dirt Late Model News

Nick Hoffman Crowned ’23 WoO Rookie of the Year; Four Wins on the Season

Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals to Wrap Up Season on Dec. 14-16MOORESVILLE, N.C. (11/10/23) –...
©