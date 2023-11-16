Trevor Gundaker Returns to Family-Owned Team Following Stint with Millard Family Racing

- Advertisement -

(ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI) When Trevor Gundaker competes in the season-ending ‘Gateway Dirt Nationals’ on December 15-16 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, he will do so driving once again for his parents Kevin and Tammy Gundaker. The St. Charles, Missouri ace announced today that he has amicably split with Millard Family Racing, which he drove for during the 2023 campaign. The split with Millard Family Racing is so amicable that team owner Reid Millard will continue to support Trevor in his racing efforts next season and has even provided a motor for the upcoming ‘Gateway Dirt Nationals.’

During the course of the 2023 racing season, Trevor and Millard Family Racing racked up one win, a pair of Top Fives, and eight Top Tens. Trevor’s lone triumph of the year came back on May 23 in a midweek special event at Moberly Motorsports Park in Moberly, Missouri. Running full-time and gaining experience on the Lucas Oil MLRA trail in 2023, Trevor finished fifth in the final series point standings and second in the Rookie of the Year chase.

“I can’t thank Reid (Millard) and his team enough for everything they did for me this year and for what they continue to do,” quoted Gundaker recently. “I’m really fortunate that Reid will still support our family-owned team in 2024 and I look forward to returning home to race with mom and dad. The plan will be to start next year at the Wild West Shootout in New Mexico in early January and then go back to racing again in late March or early April when the weather starts getting better around the house. Hopefully, we can get some momentum heading into 2024 with a strong run in the Gateway Dirt Nationals, which is one of my favorite events of the season!”

The twenty-one-year-old driver also announced today that he will pilot a Longhorn Chassis in 2024 with primary sponsorship on his Gundaker Racing ride coming from Tracy Bogler with Woody Bogler Trucking. The #11 team is also looking for additional marketing partners and product supporters for the upcoming 2024 racing season and beyond. If you would like to align yourself with Trevor Gundaker and Gundaker Racing, feel free to get in touch with Trevor at 636-300-7488 or via email at trevorgundaker@gmail.com.

Follow Trevor across all social media platforms including Facebook (Trevor Gundaker Racing), Twitter (@GundakerTrevor), and Instagram (trevorgundaker11).

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com