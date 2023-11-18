Max McLaughlin Joins World of Outlaws Late Models Full Time in 2024

- Advertisement -

NEW ADVENTURE: Max McLaughlin Joins World of Outlaws Late Model Full Time in 2024

The Mooresville, NC driver will battle for Rookie of the Year with the World of Outlaws; Run Part-Time Super DIRTcar Series Schedule

CONCORD, NC – November 18, 2023 – After years of driving various dirt and pavement race cars, Super DIRTcar Series star Max McLaughlin will take on a new challenge in 2024.

The Mooresville, NC driver, and son of NASCAR veteran Mike McLaughlin, will transition to a dirt Late Model, joining the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series full time in 2024.

McLaughlin will run for the Germfree Rookie of the Year title in the GR Smith-owned #22 Longhorn chassis, with backing from Al Heinke – his owner in the Super DIRTcar Series – and Mohawk Northeast Inc. as the team’s main sponsor.

“I’m beyond excited,” McLaughlin said. “This is the opportunity that everyone dreams of as a young dirt racer. I’m very thankful for GR, the Smith family and Al Heinke for helping us put it together. I’ve prayed a lot for something like this to happen one day. And to see this day finally come is very humbling.”

While it’ll be his first time racing an entire season in a dirt Late Model, it’s not the first time he’s run with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models. McLaughlin finished eighth at Orange County Fair Speedway in 2021 while driving a Boom Briggs-owned entry in his only Series start.

Despite the limited experience, he said he feels he can adapt quickly.

“It’s no doubt going to be a huge learning curve,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a different animal, but I’m dedicated to putting together everything I have into getting better, and I’m prepared to fight through the struggle.”

While his focus will be on his rookie season with the World of Outlaws Late Models in 2024, he’ll still run at Big Block Modified for Heinke-Baldwin Racing (owned by Al Heinke) in select races. He plans on running a part-time Super DIRTcar Series schedule in the Heinke-Baldwin Racing #8H, including Super DIRT Week 52 at Oswego Speedway on Oct. 7-13.



Heinke has been a key part in developing McLaughlin’s career, giving him a chance to test Matt Sheppard’s Big Block Modified in 2015 and then putting him in a car for the World of Outlaws World Finals at 15 years old. From then on, McLaughlin, now 23, has won five races with the Super DIRTcar Series, a Supermodified race at Oswego Speedway in 2021 and a NASCAR East Series race at Watkins Glen International in 2019.

McLaughlin highlighted how meaningful his relationship with Heinke is to his racing career and how important he is to his new venture.

“I’m just blessed that I have Al Heinke, honestly,” McLaughlin said. “We are going to keep the 8H fresh and ready to go in the shop, and every break in the schedule, I’m going to come up and race.

“Not only has he been the biggest sponsor of my career, he’s like family to me. I don’t just lean on him for racing. I lean on him for advice, too. He’s been with me through every step of my career from 2015 to the present. And he’s a huge part of making this Late Model deal come to life.”

Max would also like to thank Gambler Transport, Brickhouse Tavern, Victory Circle Auto Sales, Team22INC, Dirt King Apparel, and Bell Helmets.

McLaughlin and the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models kick off the 2024 season at Volusia Speedway Park at Sunshine Nationals Jan. 17-20 as part of the Late Model Palooza.

TICKETS: http://bit.ly/3tT75tN

