Ray Cook Eighth in Gobbler; Starts Preparing for Holiday Hustle at Buckshot

Dirt Late Model News

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA)  Ray Cook returned to racing action on Saturday, November 18 in the 35th edition of the ‘Gobbler,’ which was held for the very first time at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee.  The Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series presided over the single-day special event, which drew 29 competitors to the Volunteer State oval.

Ray knocked down the sixth quickest lap in Group A during the qualifying session prior to grabbing the third transfer spot through his stacked heat race.  After starting the $10,000 to win headliner from the inside of the sixth row, the Brasstown, North Carolina ace was able to advance past a trio of competitors during the 50-lap contest to finish in the eighth position.  Complete results from the ‘Gobbler’ can be viewed online by clicking on www.htfseries.com.

The Ray Cook Racing team is slated to take the upcoming November 24-25 weekend off from competition, but would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.  The #53 will take to the track next on Saturday, December 2 at Buckshot Speedway in Clanton, Alabama.  The inaugural running of the ‘Holiday Hustle’ will take place on December 2 and a $10,000 top prize will be on the line for the ground-pounding Super Late Models.  More information on the unsanctioned event can be found online at www.buckshotspeedway.com or you can watch LIVE on www.huntthefront.tv.

Ray Cook Racing would like to thank the following group of sponsors for their continued support:  Youngblood Concrete Special, Denby’s J&J Construction, Vinson Sims Construction, Katschman Trucking, Capital Race Cars, American Racer South, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, FK Rod Ends, Sunoco Race Fuels, Allstar Concrete, C&H Paving, Interstate Welding, Jacky Jones Automotive Group, Stealth Carburetors, Wiles Driveshafts, Collins Signs, SFP Performance Systems, and Delph Communications.

For the latest news and schedule information concerning the #53 team, feel free to visit their official Internet home at www.RayCook53.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

