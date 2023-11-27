American Late Model Series Resurrects to Merge with Iron-Man Series for 2024

- Advertisement -

GRAYVILLE, IL (November 27, 2023)—After being idle for the last two seasons, the Sam Driggers’ owned-American Late Model Series (ALMS) has purchased and merged with the Iron-Man Late Model Series, owned by Chris Tilley to rebrand as the Valvoline American Late Model Iron-Man Series for 2024.

The Northern region and will fill a void in the Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Northern Kentucky area that’s been missing for several years by the former ALMS while the Southern region will compete in Southern-Kentucky, East-Tennessee, North-Georgia and Alabama regions.

The tour will compete under DIRTcar Late Model technical & tire rules at each event and will feature $5,000-to-win and $10,000-to-win events that are identical to the DIRTcar Summer Nationals purse structures. Chris Tilley will handle day-to-day operations and run the nightly events while Michael Despain will continue his role of Public Relations Director and Series Announcer.

The 2024 schedule is currently being put together. For more information, please call Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981 or Sam Driggers at (704) 467-7786.