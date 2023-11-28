A Calculated Rise: Seavey & Abacus Reach the Top as 2023 USAC National Midget Champs

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (November 27, 2023)………It all started with a DM.

When Abacus Racing owner Brent Cox reached out to Logan Seavey via a direct message on Instagram in late 2022, it turned out to be a most fortuitous decision that instantly altered the fortunes for both driver and team.

Just one year later, they were celebrating one of the most dominant USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship seasons in series history. Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) earned his second midget series championship after taking the crown during his Rookie season of 2018 while Abacus scored the entrant title in what was their first year of chasing the entire series schedule.

Their 280-point final championship margin was the largest in nearly two decades since Bobby East’s title in 2004. In one year, Seavey doubled his career feature win output from eight to 16, and his run of 22 consecutive top-10 finishes to end the season tied Jason Leffler’s record set in 1997, as fate would have it, the very same year Seavey was born.

Seavey and Abacus Racing’s big year with USAC wasn’t excluded solely to the National Midgets. In October, they wrapped up the USAC Silver Crown championship in conjunction with Rice Motorsports, making Seavey the first driver since Levi Jones in 2011 to collect multiple USAC national championships in a single season. The success earned Seavey $100,000 in total USAC point fund money for the year between his success in the two disciplines.

Furthermore, Abacus Racing became just the second entrant to win multiple USAC national titles in the same season, joining Curb-Agajanian in 2012-13.

It’s almost incomprehensible to think back to 2022 and realize that Seavey was down and out on his fortunes in midget racing. A winless season saw him bounce around to multiple teams while trying recapture the magic of prior years, leaving him disenchanted at the state of affairs. But soon, a message from out of the blue and a new ride were able to bottle up that passion and breathe new life into Seavey on the midget side of things.

“After the last year and a half, I didn’t really have any desire to go midget racing,” Seavey admitted. “I was just going to be focused on our sprint car stuff and go from there. (Abacus) roped me into this midget deal and now I’m having a lot of fun and enjoying it. That certainly helps to keep me going and keeps me excited about midget racing. It was not on the top of my list to go try and race for a midget championship this year, but once you start having fun again, it makes going to the races a lot easier and having success doesn’t hurt either.”

Seavey’s 2023 season began on the right path when he was victorious during January’s running of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Okla. However, the result came in a one-off appearance for the Swindell SpeedLab team. The test to see if the success would ultimately translate to Abacus was a steady rise, beginning with Seavey grabbing the team’s first USAC top-five out west in 2022, followed by the team’s first win and first championship in 2023. Personally, for Seavey, the bulk of it all started with just getting right mentally first and foremost, and when he and Abacus clicked, it was like sweet, sweet music.

“It’s just about getting your confidence back and getting in cars you’re comfortable in that have speed,” Seavey explained. “Kicking it off with a Chili Bowl win this year was as good as you could start a year. Then to come out here and get in this car and have such good chemistry with these guys and to have speed every night, it’s really cool knowing that when I strap into this thing, we’ve got a shot. That’s what it takes, and once you lose that, it’s tough to get back. We started the year really well, and just never really slowed down. Sometimes you get up and you can fall down quickly and lose it. We got up and stayed up all year.”

Compared to how the season unfolded, the early season had its hurdles early in the going. In Seavey and Abacus’ first five USAC Midget starts of 2023, there were three finishes of 12th or worse. The exact turnaround of the season can be pinpointed toward one key moment in June’s USAC Indiana Midget Week round at Circle City Raceway.

There, a surefire victory went by the wayside just three laps from the finish line due to an ignition switch failure. Initially thinking his Indiana Midget Week title hopes were kaput, Seavey won the next night out at Gas City I-69 Speedway in dramatic fashion and rallied to his second career IMW championship and first since 2019.

After Circle City, Seavey found himself mired sixth in the USAC National Midget standings, 110 points out of the lead, but from that point forward, he was practically unstoppable. He won again in July at Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway and once more in August at Macon (Ill.) Speedway just hours after winning the USAC Silver Crown race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds earlier that same afternoon. In doing so, he became just the third driver to win multiple USAC national events at two different racetracks in a single day: Billy Vukovich (1967) and J.J. Yeley (2004).

September was purely magical as Seavey picked up a Firemen’s Nationals win at Wisconsin’s Angell Park Speedway and backed it up with a second straight triumph at Gas City, which was followed by a complete sweep of the USAC portion of the 4-Crown Nationals at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway where he won the Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown features all within a single evening, the third driver to achieve the feat after Kyle Larson in 2011 as well as Jack Hewitt who, in 1998, won all four crowns with the UMP Modifieds included.

By November, Seavey had such a substantial point lead, he could’ve taken a victory lap around the state of California. Nonetheless, he added two more wins to his total at Bakersfield Speedway and at Merced Speedway while wrapping up the title with three races remaining following a string of 20 top-five results in a span of 22 starts in his Abacus Racing/Honest Abe Roofing – Indy Custom Stone – Laura Kopetsky Tri-Ax/Spike/Stanton SR-11x.

It’s been quite a road for Abacus Racing’s Brent Cox whose idea of forming a racing team came to him in September of 2020 while he was watching a USAC National event from Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway on FloRacing while sitting in his garage. Cox, who is an accountant by trade, graduated from Ball State University and was among the founders of CG CPAs. It’s been a perfect marriage between the two parties with Abacus’ racing acumen and a championship level driver who had regained his midget racing mojo.

“We got their first top-five out here on this swing last year, and to now have 20-something top-fives and eight wins, it’s incredible,” Seavey exclaimed. “I feel like I’m far enough along to where I’m getting better at being able to communicate with (crewmen) Kirk (Simpson) and Johnny (Cofer) about what I need in the car and not being scared to throw my opinion out there and tell them what I need. Or if they make a change I don’t like, they’ll listen to me and go back on it or change something. I feel like I know what I need in the car, and especially throughout the year, I’ve gotten better at just knowing what feels right for me and what makes me able to run the car as hard as I need to.”

In nearly every category, Seavey and Abacus were top-shelf, leading the most feature laps (214) while earning the most top-fives (21) and top-tens (24) and fast qualifying times (4) in 27 series starts on the year. As Seavey full well knows, it’s not a cake walk no matter who you are, and it takes the right people and the right equipment in your corner to make it all work.

“These midget races are no joke,” Seavey iterated. “If you’re not comfortable running these races 99 percent every lap, these guys will eat you up. It’s tough. You’ve got to run your car really hard all the time, and if your car’s not good, you can’t do that. I’m at the point where I feel like I’m confident enough in myself that I know what I need and I feel like I can help Kirk and Johnny make the right decisions, and usually, we’re pretty dang close to the same page anyway. There have been a few times when they’ve wanted to go one way and I’ve wanted to go the other way, and they usually back me up and will go with me, and it’s been working so far.”

In all, 13 drivers raced to a USAC National Midget victory in 2023. Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, Okla) added three to the win column, including the season opener in May at the Belleville (Kan.) Short Track and again in June at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway and in September at Angell Park.

Also at the Belleville Short Track, Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.) landed his first USAC victory in nearly nine years, and it just so happened to take place in the same locale as his last one, albeit at a slightly smaller version of it. His 2014 victory came on Belleville’s 1/2-mile-high banks, which he promptly took a victory lap around after winning this past June.

Just one week prior to his high school graduation in May, Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio) was victorious at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex, then scored the Indiana Midget Week opener in June at Tri-State Speedway. Two-time USAC National Midget champion Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) picked off a couple Indiana Midget Week wins in June at Circle City and Lincoln Park Speedway.

Bryant Wiedeman and Gavin Miller both became first-time USAC National Midget winners in 2023. Wiedeman (Colby, Kan.) finished third in series points and scored a home state victory at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds with a pass for the lead coming to the white flag. Miller (Allentown, Pa.), meanwhile, earned win number one at Bloomington (Ind.) Speedway to become the first Keystone State winner since Steve Buckwalter in 2010. As a result of his win and eighth place finish in the standings, Miller was named the 2023 Bob Stroud USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year, just the third Pennsylvanian to do so after John Andretti in 1983 and Andrew Layser in 2019.

Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) started his own team and took it to victory lane twice in July’s Midwest Midget Championship at Jefferson County and then became the first multi-time Jason Leffler Memorial victor in August at Wayne County Speedway in Illinois.

Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) posted a victory in his first USAC Midget start of the season in September at Eldora while RMS Racing teammates Thomas Meseraull and Justin Grant followed up a week later with substantial victories at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After a long winless drought to open the season, RMS swept the event with Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) leading wire-to-wire in the first of two BC39 prelims. Grant (Ione, Calif.) followed suit with a triumphant performance during the night two prelim as well as in the $20,039-to-win finale before finishing second overall in the season standings for the second occasion in as many seasons.

The California swing in November was practically owned by Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) who went on an undefeated tear with the series, winning all three of his starts on the year. He took two at Placerville Speedway’s Hangtown 100 before becoming a four-time Turkey Night Grand Prix winner in the season finale at Ventura Raceway.

Additionally, Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, Ind.) captured his first USAC National Midget win in more than five years during a November stop at California’s Merced Speedway for Australia’s Dyson Motorsport.

Six drivers started all 27 feature events in 2023: Seavey, Grant, Timms, Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), Taylor Reimer (Bixby, Okla.) and Jade Avedisian (Clovis, Calif.). Avedisian made history in May when she became the first woman to lead the USAC National Midget point standings in the 68-year history of the series.

Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) was a frequent frontrunner with the series, bagging five runner-up finishes in limited duty. At Ventura, he made the biggest charge of any driver with the series in 2023, racing his way up 17 positions from a 23rd starting spot to finish sixth.

=======================

2023 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Logan Seavey

Entrant Champion: Abacus Racing #57

Most Wins: 8-Logan Seavey

Rookie of the Year: 8th-Gavin Miller

Most Laps Led: 214-Logan Seavey

Most Top-Fives: 21-Logan Seavey

Most Top-Tens: 24-Logan Seavey

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 4-Logan Seavey

Most Heat Race Wins: 8-Justin Grant

Most Feature Starts: 27-Jade Avedisian, Justin Grant, Daison Pursley, Taylor Reimer, Logan Seavey & Ryan Timms

Biggest Charge of the Year: Nov 25: Ventura Raceway – Emerson Axsom (23rd to 6th)

=======================

2023 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

May 19: Belleville Short Track – Belleville, KS

WINNER: Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

May 20: Belleville Short Track – Belleville, KS

WINNER: Zach Daum (RAMCO Speed Group #7p)

May 21: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Tom Malloy #25)

Jun 4: (I) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Tom Malloy #25)

Jun 5: (I) Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

Jun 7: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jun 8: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

Jun 9: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Gavin Miller (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

Jun 10: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jul 12: (M) Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Beloit, KS

WINNER: Bryant Wiedeman (CB Industries #81)

Jul 14: (M) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jul 15: (M) (F) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Tanner Thorson Racing #88)

Aug 18: Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Tanner Thorson Racing #88)

Aug 19: Macon Speedway – Macon, IL

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Sep 3: Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

WINNER: Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Sep 4: Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Sep 22: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Sep 23: (F) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Sep 28: (A) The Dirt Track at IMS – Speedway, IN

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Sep 29: (A) The Dirt Track at IMS – Speedway, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2)

Sep 30: (F) The Dirt Track at IMS – Speedway, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2)

Nov 14: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Nov 17: (A) Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Racing #1K)

Nov 18: (A) Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Racing #1K)

Nov 21: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

WINNER: Spencer Bayston (Dyson Motorsport #9AU)

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Nov 25: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Racing #1K)

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(I) represents an Indiana Midget Week event

(M) represents a Mid-America Midget Week event

(F) represents an event awarding feature points only

(A) represents an event awarding appearance points only

(P) represents a program featuring practice only

=======================

2023 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1784 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

2 1504 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

3 1457 Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan.

4 1429 Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Okla.

5 1413 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

6 1407 Jade Avedisian, Clovis, Calif.

7 1363 Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

8 1227 (R) Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pa.

9 1190 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Okla.

10 1177 Taylor Reimer, Bixby, Okla.

11 1075 (R) Jake Andreotti, Castro Valley, Calif.

12 1072 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

13 1043 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

14 995 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Ariz.

15 832 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

16 829 Chase McDermand, Springfield, Ill.

17 567 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

18 567 (R) Jesse Love, Menlo Park, Calif.

19 561 (R) Daniel Whitley, Ferndale, Calif.

20 539 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.

21 477 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

22 465 Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, N.C.

23 400 (R) Mariah Ede, Fresno, Calif.

24 311 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

25 183 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

26 96 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

27 95 Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa.

28 90 (R) Oliver Akard, Fort Myers, Fla.

29 90 (R) Peter Hunnibell, Auckland, N.Z.

30 89 (R) Ava Gropp, Lincoln, Neb.

31 79 Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas

32 60 (R) Curtis Spicer, Marysville, Kan.

33 60 (R) Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, Calif.

34 60 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

35 57 Holly Jones, Gold River, Calif.

36 50 (R) Corey Joyner, Concordia, Kan.

37 30 (R) Laike Imm, Beaver City, Neb.

38 30 (R) Cody Jessop, Madera, Calif.

39 27 (R) Parker Jones, Blue Mounds, Wis.

40 20 (R) Scout Spraggins, Cache, Okla.

41 10 Jace Park, Overland Park, Kan.

42 10 (R) Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.

43 10 (R) Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Ind.

(R) = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie of the Year Contender

=======================

2023 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 1784 Abacus Racing, Indianapolis, Ind. (#57)

2 1504 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#2)

3 1457 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#81)

4 1453 Tom Malloy, El Monte, Calif. (#25)

5 1429 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#67)

6 1413 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19)

7 1407 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71)

8 1227 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#97)

9 1177 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (#25K)

10 1072 Tim Engler, Princeton, Ind. (#7x)

11 1017 Tanner Thorson Racing, Broken Arrow, Okla. (#88)

12 995 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

13 868 Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports, Bixby, Okla. (#08)

14 764 Tom Malloy, El Monte, Calif. (#25m)

15 752 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#67K)

16 709 Mounce-Stout Motorsports, Collinsville, Okla. (#40)

17 672 Petry-Hayward Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#19A)

18 567 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#84)

19 561 Abacus Racing, Noblesville, Ind. (#58)

20 540 Mounce-Stout Motorsports, Collinsville, Okla. (#23)

21 535 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#68)

22 528 Bundy Built Motorsports, Mooresville, N.C. (#19m)

23 400 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71E)

24 366 Rudeen Racing, Liberty Lake, Wash. (#26)

25 363 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19T)

26 322 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#86)

27 221 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#89)

28 183 THK Motorsports, Sweet Springs, Mo. (#21H)

29 173 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#4)

30 139 Crouch Motorsports, Lubbock, Texas (#1)

31 99 John Schneider, Hellertown, Pa. (#98)

32 96 Glenn Styres Racing, Ohsweken, Ont. (#3G)

33 95 Brian Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa. (#25B)

34 90 Team OMR, Fort Myers, Fla. (#41)

35 89 Mounce-Stout Motorsports, Collinsville, Okla. (#5A)

36 60 Spicer RaceCraft, Marysville, Kan. (#4s)

37 60 Jeff Johnson, Bethany, Conn. (#46)

38 60 Jeff Johnson, Bethany, Conn. (#44)

39 50 Joyner Motorsports, Concordia, Kan. (#52J)

40 30 J.R. Ewing, Phillipsburg, Kan. (#2c)

41 10 Scott Roell, Dillsboro, Ind. (#4K)

42 10 Adam Taylor Motorsports, Wheatfield, Ind. (#7T)

=======================

2023 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1227 Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pa.

2 1075 Jake Andreotti, Castro Valley, Calif.

3 567 Jesse Love, Menlo Park, Calif.

4 561 Daniel Whitley, Ferndale, Calif.

5 400 Mariah Ede, Fresno, Calif.

6 90 Oliver Akard, Fort Myers, Fla.

90 Peter Hunnibell, Auckland, N.Z.

8 89 Ava Gropp, Lincoln, Neb.

9 60 Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, Calif.

60 Curtis Spicer, Marysville, Kan.

11 50 Corey Joyner, Concordia, Kan.

12 30 Laike Imm, Beaver City, Neb.

30 Cody Jessop, Madera, Calif.

14 27 Parker Jones, Blue Mounds, Wis.

15 20 Scout Spraggins, Cache, Okla.

16 10 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.

10 Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Ind.

=======================

2023 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

8-Logan Seavey (Jun 7 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, Jul 14 at Jefferson County Speedway, Aug 19 at Macon Speedway, Sep 4 at Angell Park Speedway, Sep 21 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, Sep 23 at Eldora Speedway, Nov 14 at Bakersfield Speedway & Nov 22 at Merced Speedway)

3-Kyle Larson (Nov 17 at Placerville Speedway, Nov 19 at Placerville Speedway & Nov 25 at Ventura Raceway)

3-Ryan Timms (May 19 at the Belleville Short Track, Jun 10 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & Sep 3 at Angell Park Speedway)

2-Jacob Denney (May 21 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex & Jun 4 at Tri-State Speedway)

2-Justin Grant (Sep 29 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway & Sep 30 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

2-Buddy Kofoid (Jun 2 at Circle City Raceway & Jun 8 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

2-Tanner Thorson (Jul 15 at Jefferson County Speedway & Aug 18 at Wayne County Speedway)

1-Spencer Bayston (Nov 21 at Merced Speedway)

1-Zach Daum (May 20 at the Belleville Short Track)

1-Thomas Meseraull (Sep 28 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

1-Gavin Miller (Jun 9 at Bloomington Speedway)

1-Bryant Wiedeman (Jul 12 at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds)

1-Chris Windom (Sep 22 at Eldora Speedway)

=======================

FEATURE LAPS LED

214-Logan Seavey

105-Kyle Larson

104-Emerson Axsom & Ryan Timms

94-Justin Grant

69-Jacob Denney

64-Tanner Thorson

56-Gavin Miller

43-Thomas Meseraull

32-Bryant Wiedeman

30-Spencer Bayston

25-Chris Windom

20-Buddy Kofoid

16-Taylor Reimer

15-Jade Avedisian

14-Zach Daum

9-Jake Andreotti

3-Mitchel Moles

=======================

TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

21-Logan Seavey

12-Justin Grant

9-Jacob Denney & Bryant Wiedeman

8-Buddy Kofoid & Ryan Timms

7-Jade Avedisian, Emerson Axsom & Tanner Thorson

6-Thomas Meseraull

5-Zach Daum, Cannon McIntosh & Gavin Miller

4-Carson Macedo & Taylor Reimer

3-Kyle Larson, Chase McDermand & Daison Pursley

2-Rico Abreu & Jesse Love

1-Jake Andreotti, Spencer Bayston, Tanner Carrick, Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Shane Golobic, Karter Sarff, Kevin Thomas Jr., Daniel Whitley & Chris Windom

=======================

TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

24-Logan Seavey

19-Jacob Denney & Justin Grant

17-Jade Avedisian

16-Ryan Timms

15-Daison Pursley & Bryant Wiedeman

14-Gavin Miller

13-Cannon McIntosh

12-Emerson Axsom & Taylor Reimer

11-Buddy Kofoid & Tanner Thorson

9-Thomas Meseraull

8-Zach Daum & Chase McDermand

5-Jake Andreotti, Carson Macedo & Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Karter Sarff

3-Spencer Bayston, Kyle Larson, Jesse Love, Ethan Mitchell, Hayden Reinbold & Daniel Whitley

2-Rico Abreu, Tanner Carrick, Corey Day, Kameron Key, Mitchel Moles & Chris Windom

1-Daniel Adler, Brady Bacon, Kaylee Bryson, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins, Shane Golobic, Cade Lewis & Gary Taylor

=======================

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

4-Logan Seavey

3-Jade Avedisian & Justin Grant

2-Cannon McIntosh, Tanner Thorson & Ryan Timms

1-Jacob Denney, Kyle Larson, Jesse Love, Daison Pursley, Taylor Reimer & Kevin Thomas Jr.

=======================

2023 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FAST QUALIFIERS

May 19: Belleville Short Track – Justin Grant (11.736)

May 20: Belleville Short Track – Cannon McIntosh (11.889)

May 21: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Logan Seavey (11.433)

Jun 4: Tri-State Speedway – Jacob Denney (13.612)

Jun 5: Circle City Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (12.385)

Jun 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Jesse Love (11.788)

Jun 8: Lincoln Park Speedway – Logan Seavey (12.834)

Jun 9: Bloomington Speedway – Justin Grant (11.945)

Jun 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (14.762)

Jul 12: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Logan Seavey (12.328)

Jul 14: Jefferson County Speedway – Daison Pursley (10.885)

Aug 18: Wayne County Speedway – Jade Avedisian (10.072)

Aug 19: Macon Speedway – Tanner Thorson (10.462)

Sep 3: Angell Park Speedway – Ryan Timms (14.366)

Sep 4: Angell Park Speedway – Jade Avedisian (14.722)

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (12.170)

Sep 22: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey (16.637)

Nov 14: Bakersfield Speedway – Taylor Reimer (12.687)

Nov 17: Placerville Speedway – Kyle Larson (12.107)

Nov 21: Merced Speedway – Tanner Thorson (11.526)

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Jade Avedisian (11.417)

Nov 25: Ventura Raceway – Ryan Timms (12.059)

=======================

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply, T.J. Forged & Car IQ)

8-Justin Grant

7-Daison Pursley & Ryan Timms

6-Logan Seavey

5-Cannon McIntosh Thomas Meseraull & Bryant Wiedeman

3-Jade Avedisian, Emerson Axsom, Zach Daum, Buddy Kofoid, Carson Macedo, Chase McDermand, Gavin Miller, Ethan Mitchell, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Tanner Thorson

2-Jake Andreotti, Brady Bacon, Corey Day, Jacob Denney, Brody Fuson, Mitchel Moles & Chris Windom

1-Spencer Bayston, Jerry Coons Jr., Brenham Crouch, Kyle Cummins, Michael Faccinto, Shane Golobic, Chelby Hinton, Chase Johnson, Kyle Jones, Kameron Key, Jesse Love, Hayden Reinbold & Karter Sarff

=======================

SEMI WINS: (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

3-Jade Avedisian & Jacob Denney

2-Carson Macedo, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Tanner Thorson

1-Emerson Axsom, Jake Andreotti, Clinton Boyles, Braden Chiaramonte, Jerry Coons Jr., Justin Grant, Chase McDermand, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull & Mitchel Moles

=======================

C-MAIN WINS:

1-Corey Joyner, Matt Westfall & Zach Wigal

=======================

FEATURE STARTS

27-Jade Avedisian, Justin Grant, Daison Pursley, Taylor Reimer, Logan Seavey & Ryan Timms

26-Jake Andreotti, Gavin Miller, Hayden Reinbold & Bryant Wiedeman

25-Jacob Denney

24-Cannon McIntosh

23-Thomas Meseraull

20-Emerson Axsom

19-Chase McDermand

15-Chance Crum

14-Tanner Thorson & Daniel Whitley

12-Zach Daum, Buddy Kofoid, Ethan Mitchell, Mitchel Moles & Kevin Thomas Jr.

11-Jesse Love

8-Jerry Coons Jr.

7-Mariah Ede

6-Kyle Jones & Carson Macedo

5-Spencer Bayston, Corey Day & Brody Fuson

4-Brady Bacon, Kyle Beilman, Clinton Boyles, Tanner Carrick, Chelby Hinton, Karter Sarff & Bryan Stanfill

3-Kaylee Bryson, Steve Buckwalter, Braden Chiaramonte, Briggs Danner, Michael Faccinto, Anton Hernandez, Chase Johnson, Kameron Key, Kyle Larson, Daniel Robinson & Chris Windom

2-Rico Abreu, Brenham Crouch, Kyle Cummins, Mitchell Davis, Don Droud Jr., Dekota Gay, Shane Golobic, Weston Gorham, Ava Gropp, Holly Jones & Cade Lewis

1-Daniel Adler, Tyler Baran, Zach Boden, Landon Brooks, Jake Bubak, Isaac Chapple, Trevor Cline, Taylor Courtney, Ian Creager, Justin Dickerson, Devon Dobie, Kale Drake, Andrew Felker, Bradley Fezard, Kenney Johnson, Parker Jones, Shannon McQueen, Keith Rauch, Kyle Simon, Gary Taylor, Cameron Weishoff, Matt Westfall, Zach Wigal & Justin Zimmerman

=======================

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

May 19: Belleville Short Track – Daison Pursley (14th to 4th)

May 20: Belleville Short Track – Thomas Meseraull (19th to 3rd)

May 21: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Justin Grant (18th to 7th)

Jun 4: Tri-State Speedway – Gavin Miller (21st to 10th)

Jun 5: Circle City Raceway – Tanner Thorson (17th to 4th)

Jun 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gavin Miller (19th to 10th)

Jun 8: Lincoln Park Speedway – Buddy Kofoid (7th to 1st)

Jun 9: Bloomington Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (12th to 5th)

Jun 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Jesse Love (21st to 12th)

Jul 12: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Zach Daum (22nd to 8th)

Jul 14: Jefferson County Speedway – Anton Hernandez (21st to 13th)

Jul 15: Jefferson County Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (10th to 4th)

Aug 18: Wayne County Speedway – Logan Seavey (10th to 2nd)

Aug 19: Macon Speedway – Daniel Adler (22nd to 8th)

Sep 3: Angell Park Speedway – Daison Pursley (23rd to 9th)

Sep 4: Angell Park Speedway – Justin Grant (10th to 3rd)

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Jacob Denney (10th to 2nd)

Sep 22: Eldora Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (14th to 9th)

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Hayden Reinbold (15th to 7th)

Sep 28: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Daniel Whitley (21st to 13th)

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Justin Zimmerman (21st to 13th)

Sep 30: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Logan Seavey (12th to 3rd)

Nov 14: Bakersfield Speedway – Logan Seavey (9th to 1st)

Nov 17: Placerville Speedway – Jade Avedisian (12th to 4th)

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Carson Macedo (21st to 5th)

Nov 21: Merced Speedway – Justin Grant (22nd to 12th)

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman (21st to 12th)

Nov 25: Ventura Raceway – Emerson Axsom (23rd to 6th)

=======================

GREEN APU GREEN FLAG CHALLENGE FIRST FEATURE LAP LEADERS

Jun 4: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant

Jun 5: Circle City Raceway – Gavin Miller

Jun 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Jun 8: Lincoln Park Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Jun 9: Bloomington Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Jun 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Jake Andreotti

Jul 12: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Ryan Timms

Jul 14: Jefferson County Speedway – Ryan Timms

Jul 15: Jefferson County Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Aug 18: Wayne County Speedway – Gavin Miller

Aug 19: Macon Speedway – Logan Seavey

Sep 3: Angell Park Speedway – Gavin Miller

Sep 4: Angell Park Speedway – Taylor Reimer

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Justin Grant

Sep 22: Eldora Speedway – Chris Windom

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman

Sep 28: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Sep 30: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Nov 14: Bakersfield Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Nov 17: Placerville Speedway – Logan Seavey

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Ryan Timms

Nov 21: Merced Speedway – Spencer Bayston

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Jake Andreotti

Nov 25: Ventura Raceway – Logan Seavey

=======================

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAPS DRIVER

May 19: Belleville Short Track – Jacob Denney (11.974)

May 20: Belleville Short Track – Mitchel Moles (11.842)

May 21: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Logan Seavey (11.542)

Jun 4: Tri-State Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (13.814)

Jun 5: Circle City Raceway – Jesse Love (12.366)

Jun 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Logan Seavey (12.252)

Jun 8: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jesse Love (12.198)

Jun 9: Bloomington Speedway – Logan Seavey (13.033)

Jun 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.709)

Jul 12: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Jesse Love (12.329)

Jul 14: Jefferson County Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman (11.099)

Jul 15: Jefferson County Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (10.966)

Aug 18: Wayne County Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (10.094)

Aug 19: Macon Speedway – Tanner Thorson (10.568)

Sep 3: Angell Park Speedway – Daison Pursley (14.498)

Sep 4: Angell Park Speedway – Jade Avedisian (14.653)

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman (12.327)

Sep 22: Eldora Speedway – Ryan Timms (16.735)

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Rico Abreu (16.988)

Sep 28: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Chase McDermand (12.186)

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (12.015)

Sep 30: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Ethan Mitchell (12.028)

Nov 14: Bakersfield Speedway – Justin Grant (12.953)

Nov 17: Placerville Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (12.052)

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Jesse Love (11.997)

Nov 21: Merced Speedway – Tanner Thorson (11.742)

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (11.599)

Nov 25: Ventura Raceway – Jesse Love (12.104)

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURE WINS

1. [111 wins] Mel Kenyon

2. [95 wins] Rich Vogler

3. [78 wins] Bob Wente

4. [63 wins] Bob Tattersall

5. [59 wins] Sleepy Tripp

6. [48 wins] Jimmy Davies

7. [38 wins] Bryan Clauson

8. [35 wins] Tracy Hines

9. [31 wins] Gene Hartley & Chuck Rodee

11. [30 wins] Dave Darland, Mike McGreevy & Johnny Parsons

14. [29 wins] Tanner Thorson

15. [28 wins] Kyle Larson

16. [27 wins] Gary Bettenhausen & Tony Stewart

18. [25 wins] Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones & Dave Strickland

21. [24 wins] Billy Engelhart & Buddy Kofoid

23. [23 wins] Christopher Bell, Pancho Carter, Tommy Copp, Kevin Olson & Billy Vukovich

28. [22 wins] Tom Bigelow, Bobby East & Shorty Templeman

31. [21 wins] Steve Cannon, Jimmy Caruthers, Rex Easton & Ken Schrader

35. [20 wins] A.J. Foyt

36. [19 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Stan Fox & Jason Leffler

40. [18 wins] Dave Steele

41. [17 wins] Jay Drake & J.J. Yeley

43. [16 wins] Rico Abreu, George Amick, Billy Cantrell, Justin Grant, Lee Kunzman, Bobby Olivero, Henry Pens & Logan Seavey

51. [15 wins] Don Branson, Larry Rice & Chris Windom

54. [14 wins] Chuck Arnold, Jack Turner & Leroy Warriner

57. [13 wins] Steve Knepper, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman & Stevie Reeves

61. [12 wins] Danny Caruthers, Gene Force, Russ Gamester, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Grim, & Ron Shuman

67. [11 wins] Kasey Kahne, Jimmy Knight, Bob McLean, Johnny Moorhouse, Bobby Santos & Brad Sweet

73. [10 wins] Allen Heath, Doug Kalitta, Brad Kuhn, Steve Lotshaw, Jerry McClung, Thomas Meseraull & Chuck Weyant

80. [9 wins] Billy Boat, Chad Boat, Tony Elliott & Chuck Gurney

84. [8 wins] Brady Bacon, Merle Bettenhausen, Tony Bettenhausen, Hank Butcher, Kevin Doty, Dan Drinan, Ronnie Duman, Brian Gerster, Kenny Irwin Jr., Eddie Johnson, Michael Lewis, Andy Michner & Josh Wise

97. [7 wins] Tommy Astone, Jack Hewitt, Don Horvath, Page Jones, Kenneth Nichols, Larry Patton, Les Scott, Len Sutton & Johnnie Tolan

106. [6 wins] Spencer Bayston, Donnie Beechler, George Benson, Dana Carter, Bob Cicconi, Robby Flock, Nick Fornoro Jr., Arnie Knepper, Cannon McIntosh, Ricky Shelton, Mike Streicher, Dave Strickland Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr. & Roger West

120. [5 wins] Mike Bliss, Lonnie Caruthers, Larry Dickson, Mike Fedorcak, Burt Foland, Mack McClellan, Danny McKnight, Cliff Spalding, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ryan Timms & Jerry Weeks

131. [4 wins] Caleb Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Johnny Boyd, Frank Burany, Russ Congdon, Zach Daum, Ray Elliott, Aaron Fike, Danny Frye, Billy Garrett, Mike Gregg, Jim Hettinger, John Heydenreich, Bubby Jones, Levi Jones, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Roger McCluskey, Billy Mehner, Ken Nichols, Jeff Nuckles, Jan Opperman, Michael Pickens, Gary Ponzini, Davey Ray, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Sammy Sessions, George Snider, Dale Swaim, Kevin Swindell, Rodger Ward & Zeb Wise

164. [3 wins] John Batts, Gays Biro, Shane Cottle, Allen Crowe, Jacob Denney, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Drew Fornoro, Gene Gennetten, Rick Goudy, Bob Hare, Bob Hauck, Jeff Heywood, Bill Homeier, Sam Isenhower, Jim Keeker, Jim McClean, Warren Mockler, Mitchel Moles, Dave Moses, Earl Motter, Jerry Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Johnnie Parsons, Porky Rachwitz, Johnny Riva, Johnny Roberts, Lowell Sachs, Billy Shuman, Tom Steiner, Bobby Unser & Billy Wease

196. [2 wins] Al Alpern, Sonny Ates, Emerson Axsom, Johnny Baldwin, Jim Beckley, Dean Billings, Alan Brown, Jack Calabrase, Tanner Carrick, Johnny Cofer, Mel Cornett, Cotton Farmer, Terry Farrar, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Bob Hogle, Rick Hood, P.J. Jones, Critter Malone, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Aaron Pollock, Daison Pursley, Barry Reed, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Tom Sellberg, Tony Simon, Danny Stratton, Kody Swanson, Steve Troxell, Don Vogler, Bruce Walkup, Terry Wente, Johnny White, Tommy White & Cole Whitt

234. [1 win] John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Mike Appio, Dick Atkins, Paul Bates, Harry Beck, Bud Bogard, Tony Bonadies, Dan Boorse, Don Boorse, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Barry Butterworth, Gary Byers, Larry Cannon, Tyce Carlson, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, Billy Cassella, Bill Chennault, Bill Clemons, Roy Cook Jr., Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Ryan Durst, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Joe Gaerte, Bradley Galedrige, Steve Gennetten, Elmer George, Potsy Goacher, Shane Golobic, David Gough, Ron Gregory, Norm Hall, Bob Harkey, Vern Harriman, Scott Hatton, Al Herman, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Ted Hines, Shane Hmiel, Dean Holden, Blake Hollingsworth, Chuck Hulse, Buddy Irwin, Eddie Jackson, Van Johnson, Brent Kaeding, Bud Kaeding, Jimmy Kirk, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kollman, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lang, Greg Leffler, Carson Macedo, Larry McCloskey, Jim McElreath, Mel McGaughy, John Meyers, Gavin Miller, J.R. Miller, Travis Miniea, Russ Moynagh, Richard Myhre, Dick Northam, Hank Nykaza, Brian Olson, Danny O’Neill, Jim Packard, Wally Pankratz, Forrest Parker, Gene Pastor, Gary Patterson, Danny Pens, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Richard Powell, Buddy Rackley, Keith Rauch, Dave Ray, Jimmy Reece, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Johnny Rodriguez, Gene Roehl, Jack Runyon, Sam Sauer, Gio Scelzi, Dutch Schaefer, Ryan Scott, Frank Secrist, Jimmy Sills, Jigger Sirois, Lee Smith, Ron Smoker, Ned Spath, J.P. Standley, Graham Standring, Jerry Stone, Tanner Swanson, Buddy Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Randy Tolsma, Leo Tucker, Bob Veith, Joe Walter, Bryant Wiedeman, Eric Wilkins, Mauri Wilson, Doug Wolfgang & Billy Wood

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

1. (93) Mel Kenyon

2. (84) Rich Vogler

3. (77) Jimmy Davies

4. (72) Bob Wente

5. (43) Mike McGreevy

6. (38) Tracy Hines, Dave Strickland & Bob Tattersall

9. (36) Johnny Parsons

10. (33) Chuck Rodee

11. (29) Jimmy Caruthers

12. (28) Tommy Astone & Kevin Olson

14. (27) Parnelli Jones

15. (26) Jason Leffler & Tanner Thorson

17. (25) Gary Bettenhausen

18. (24) Gene Hartley

19. (22) Stan Fox

20. (21) Don Branson, Tony Stewart, Shorty Templeman

23. (20) Bryan Clauson, Dan Drinan, Bobby East, Bobby Grim & Kyle Larson

28. (19) Jay Drake

29. (17) Dave Steele & Mike Streicher

31. (16) Rico Abreu, Billy Engelhart, Darren Hagen, Steve Lotshaw & Bobby Olivero

36. (15) Tom Bigelow, Billy Cantrell, Tyler Courtney, Bob McLean, Les Scott & Logan Seavey

42. (14) Jerry Coons Jr., Dave Darland, Jeff Gordon & Kenny Irwin Jr.

46. (13) George Benson, Jimmy Knight & J.J. Yeley

49. (12) Larry Rice & Josh Wise

51. (11) Brady Bacon, Danny Caruthers, Lonnie Caruthers, Russ Congdon, Tommy Copp, Cannon McIntosh, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Len Sutton, Brad Sweet & Sleepy Tripp

63. (10) George Amick, Pancho Carter, Allen Crowe, Billy Vukovich & Leroy Warriner

68. (9) A.J. Foyt, Doug Kalitta, Larry Patton, Stevie Reeves, Dave Strickland Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr. & Jerry Weeks

75. (8) Spencer Bayston, Christopher Bell, Dana Carter, Rex Easton, Russ Gamester, Justin Grant, Don Horvath, Kasey Kahne, Sammy Sessions, George Snider & Jack Turner

86. (7) Jade Avedisian, Mike Bliss, Ray Elliott, Allen Heath, Bill Mehner, Andy Michner, Henry Pens, Lowell Sachs & Kody Swanson

95. (6) Chad Boat, Burt Foland, Brian Gerster, Mike Gregg, Kyle Hamilton, Buddy Kofoid, Lee Kunzman, Jerry McClung, Ron Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Don Vogler, Chris Windom & Billy Wood

108. (5) Merle Bettenhausen, Billy Boat, Steve Cannon, Ray Crawford, Kevin Doty, Ronnie Duman, Aaron Fike, Shane Golobic, Rick Goudy, Jeff Heywood, Eddie Johnson, Steve Knepper, Brad Kuhn, Andy Linden, Bobby Santos, Chris Shultz, Billy Shuman, Chuck Weyant & Mauri Wilson

127. (4) Johnny Anderson, Caleb Armstrong, Sonny Ates, Gary Byers, Dane Carter, Joe Corrigan, Zach Daum, Mike Fedorcak, Robby Flock, Danny Frye, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney, Jim Hettinger, Arnie Knepper, Chuck Marshall, Danny McKnight, Ethan Mitchell, Mitchel Moles, Jeff Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Gary Ponzini, Richard Powell, Porky Rachwitz, Taylor Reimer, Ricky Shelton, Tom Steiner, Bruce Walkup, Rodger Ward, Roger West, & Zeb Wise

157. (3) Bob Cicconi, Cole Carter, Don Anderson, Donnie Beechler, Dwight Brown, Hank Butcher, Harry Beck, Jack Calabrase, Tanner Carrick, Larry Dickson, Mario Clouser, Steve Buckwalter, Tony Bettenhausen, Tony Elliott, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Gene Force, Bob Hare, Ted Hines, P.J. Jones, Greg Leffler, Grier Manning, Mack McClellan, Roger McCluskey, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Moorhouse, Kenneth Nichols, Jerry Nuckles, Tim Pangborn, Forrest Parker, Johnnie Parsons, Daison Pursley, Johnny Roberts, Randy Roberts, Lloyd Ruby, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Tom Sellberg, Dale Swaim, , Johnnie Tolan & Dillon Welch

198. (2) Sherman Armstrong Jr., Jack Bates, Gays Biro, Art Bisch, Dan Boorse, Kaylee Bryson, Bill Chennault, Paul Clark, Bob Cortner, Chris Cumberworth, Bob Davison, Corey Day, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Nick Fornoro Jr., Gene Gennetten, Elmer George, Joe Giba, Ron Gregory, Ted Hartley, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Shane Hmiel, Eddie Jackson, Bubby Jones, Dick Jones, Page Jones, Ronnie Kaplan, Johnny Kay, Walt Kennedy, Michael Lewis, Brad Loyet, Carson Macedo, Jim Mahoney, Jim McClean, Sarah McCune, Warren Mockler, Earl Motter, Ken Nichols, Hank Nykaza, Steve Paden, Danny Pens, Michael Pickens, Parker Price-Miller, Levi Roberts, Johnny Rodriguez, Joe Saldana, Sam Sauer, Ryan Scott, Jigger Sirois, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Danny Stratton, Russ Sweedler, Buddy Taylor, George Tichenor, Ryan Timms, Bud Tingelstad, Steve Troxell, Bobby Unser, Billy Wease, Ken Weiland, Cole Whitt & Carl Williams

261. (1) Bobby Allen, Al Alpern, Chuck Amati, John Andretti, Capp Arnold, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Tony Ave, Emerson Axsom, Steve Barth, Dave Bartlett, Todd Barton, John Batts, Jim Beckley, Daniel Bedford, Dick Betts, Nick Bohanon, Tony Bonadies, Johnny Boyd, Alex Bright, Bob Burbridge, Larry Cannon, Roy Caruthers, Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bud Clemons, Johnny Cofer, Maria Cofer, Duke Cook, Jay Cornell, Chance Crum, A.J. Davis, Jacob Denney, Duke DeRosa, Danny Ebberts, Bob Ellingham, Dean Erfurth, Russ Faucett, Sarah Fisher, Dan Ford, Josh Ford, Danny Frye Jr., Jim Gates, Johnny Gavin, Roy Gillhamer, Roy Graham, Bob Gregg, Mike Groff, Chuck Gurney Jr., Gene Gurney, Butch Haisman, Davey Hamilton, Garrett Hansen, Bob Harkey, Alex Harris, Scott Hatton, Jac Haudenschild, Jim Hemmings, Al Henderson, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hill, Larry Hillerud, Bob Hogle, Shane Hollingsworth, Bill Homeier, Rick Hood, Wally Hostettler, Billy Hughes, Jeff Hunt, Tony Hunt, Gary Irvin, Bob Jesser, Ronnie Johncox, Paul Jones, Jack Jordan, Brent Kaeding, Gary Kanawyer, Jim Keeker, Harry Kern, Jimmy Kirk, Danny Kladis, George Kladis, Clay Klepper, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kojis, Bill Kollman, Jim Lauri IV, Buddy Lee, Donnie Lehmann, Bob Lithgow, Eddie Loomis, Jesse Love, Jim Bob Luebbert, Dave Lundy, Jim Malloy, Bobby Marshman, Larry McCloskey, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Al Miller, J.R. Miller, Stephanie Mockler, Davey Moses, Mike Mosley, Brad Noffsinger, Danny O’Neill, Jan Opperman, Junior Parkinson, Gary Patterson, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Bill Puterbaugh, Jon Rahe, Bill Randall, Chase Randall, Norm Rapp, Keith Rauch, Dickie Reese, Bill Renshaw, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Jack Runyon, John Sarna, Gio Scelzi, Chase Scott, Shane Scully, Roy Seidenstricker, Holly Shelton, Dean Shirley, Tony Simon, C.L. Smith, Bob Spoo, J.P. Standley, Gig Stephens, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Swindell, Kevin Thomas, Bob Twitty, Al Unser, Don Weaver, Terry Wente, Gene Weyant, Johnny White, Newt White, Bryant Wiedeman, Eric Wilkins & Don Wilson

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER CHAMPIONS

1956: Shorty Templeman, 1957: Shorty Templeman, 1958: Shorty Templeman, 1959: Gene Hartley, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Jimmy Davies, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Bob Wente, 1964: Mel Kenyon, 1965: Mike McGreevy, 1966: Mike McGreevy, 1967: Mel Kenyon, 1968: Mel Kenyon, 1969: Bob Tattersall, 1970: Jimmy Caruthers, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Pancho Carter, 1973: Larry Rice, 1974: Mel Kenyon, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Mel Kenyon, 1978: Rich Vogler, 1979: Steve Lotshaw, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Mel Kenyon, 1982: Kevin Olson, 1983: Rich Vogler, 1984: Tom Bigelow, 1985: Mel Kenyon, 1986: Rich Vogler, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1988: Rich Vogler, 1989: Russ Gamester, 1990: Jeff Gordon, 1991: Mike Streicher, 1992: Stevie Reeves, 1993: Stevie Reeves, 1994: Tony Stewart, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1997: Jason Leffler, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Jason Leffler, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Dave Darland, 2002: Dave Darland, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Bobby East, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Jerry Coons Jr., 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2008: Cole Whitt, 2009: Brad Kuhn, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Bryan Clauson, 2012: Darren Hagen, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Rico Abreu, 2015: Tracy Hines, 2016: Tanner Thorson, 2017: Spencer Bayston, 2018: Logan Seavey, 2019: Tyler Courtney, 2020: Chris Windom, 2021: Buddy Kofoid, 2022: Buddy Kofoid, 2023: Logan Seavey

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ENTRANT CHAMPIONS

1956: Ashley Wright, 1957: Lloyd Rahn, 1958: Lloyd Rahn, 1959: Ray Bolander, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Howard Linne, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Robert Shadday, 1964: Willard Coil, 1965: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1966: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1967: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1968: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1969: Jack Stroud, 1970: Doug Caruthers, 1971: Doug Caruthers, 1972: Shannon Brothers, 1973: Doug Caruthers, 1974: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Doug & Dana Caruthers, 1979: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1980: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1981: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1982: Nick Gojmeric, 1983: Streicher Racing, 1984: Wilke Racing, 1985: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1986: Jonathan Byrd, 1987: Jonathan Byrd, 1988: Wilke Racers, 1989: George & Gary Gamester, 1990: Streicher Racing, 1991: Streicher Racing, 1992: Ralph Potter, 1993: Steve Lewis, 1994: Ralph Potter, 1995: Steve Lewis, 1996: Steve Lewis, 1997: Pete Willoughby, 1998: Steve Lewis, 1999: Steve Lewis, 2000: Steve Lewis, 2001: Steve Lewis, 2002: Steve Lewis, 2003: Steve Lewis, 2004: Steve Lewis, 2005: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2006: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2007: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2008: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2009: RW Motorsports, 2010: Corey Tucker Racing/Keith Kunz Motorsports/BCI, 2011: Corey Tucker Racing/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2012: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2013: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2014: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2015: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2016: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2017: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2018: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2019: Clauson Marshall Racing, 2020: Tucker-Boat Motorsports, 2021: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2022: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2023: Abacus Racing

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1969: Billy Engelhart, 1970: Danny Brown, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Tommy Astone, 1973: Mike Gregg, 1974: Richard Powell, 1975: Larry Patton, 1976: James McElreath, 1977: Lonnie Caruthers, 1978: Tommy Thomas, 1979: Barry Butterworth, 1980: Trevor Boys, 1981: Sherman Armstrong, 1982: Chris Maxson, 1983: John Andretti, 1984: Russ Gamester, 1985: Bobby Allen, 1986: Steve Enlow, 1987: John Meyers, 1988: Jim Keeker, 1989: Jeff Gordon, 1990: Dan Ford, 1991: Doug Kalitta, 1992: Brian Gerster, 1993: Chuck Leary, 1994: David Bridges, 1995: Ryan Newman, 1996: Carl Olsen, 1997: Nick Lundgreen, 1998: Michael Lewis, 1999: A.J. Fike, 2000: Aaron Fike, 2001: Bobby East, 2002: Teddy Beach & Ron Gregory, 2003: Ryan Durst, 2004: Todd Beach, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Bryan Clauson, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Zach Daum, 2010: Daniel Bedford, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Rico Abreu, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Kevin Thomas Jr., 2015: Spencer Bayston, 2016: Carson Macedo, 2017: Tanner Carrick, 2018: Logan Seavey. 2019: Andrew Layser, 2020: Buddy Kofoid, 2021: Chase Randall, 2022: Mitchel Moles, 2023: Gavin Miller

=======================

2023 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER

A

RICO ABREU/St. Helena, CA (Tanner Thorson Racing #24)

MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (Dennis Hart #15)

DANIEL ADLER/St. Louis, MO (Mike Adler #50)

®OLIVER AKARD/Fort Myers, FL (Team OMR #41)

®JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, CA (Pete Davis #00), (Tom Malloy #25) & (Tom Malloy #25m)

ADAM ANDRETTI/Brownsburg, IN (Jeff Johnson #44)

EASTIN ASHBROOKE/Marion, IN (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #19T)

JADE AVEDISIAN/Clovis, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71)

EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Petry-Hayward Motorsports #19A) & (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #68)

B

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports #21H)

NICK BARAN/Tomahawk, WI (Roger Engstrom #7E)

TYLER BARAN/Wausau, WI (Scott Baran #11T)

AUSTIN BARNHILL/Wilmington, NC (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #17B)

CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Bill Baue #136)

SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN (Dyson Motorsport #9AU)

CODY BEARD/Huntingburg, IN (Beard Racing #7)

KYLE BEILMAN/Los Angeles, CA (Beilman Motorsports #31) & (Beilman Motorsports #31B)

LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason #91)

JOSH BILICKI/Menomonee Falls, WI (RAMCO Speed Group #7c)

ZACH BODEN/Cambridge, WI (Brian Boden #51)

BLAKE BOWER/Brentwood, CA (Tony Boscacci #9)

JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, IN (Boxell-Merkler Racing #44JB)

CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Scott Beierle #11) & (RMS Racing #98x)

BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan Hill, CA (Blake Brannon #40B)

CODY BREWER/Choctaw, OK (Central Motorsports #96)

LANDON BROOKS/Rio Oso, CA (RAMCO Speed Group #1D), (RAMCO Speed Group #22p) & (Matt Wood Racing #57w)

KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (CB Industries #89)

JAKE BUBAK/Arvada, CO (Bourke Motorsports #27B)

STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter #25B)

C

DAVID CAMFIELD/Decatur, IL (Dave Camfield Sr. #16c)

DEVIN CAMFIELD/Decatur, IL (Dave Camfield Sr. #17c)

DALTON CAMFIELD/Decatur, IL (Dave Camfield Sr. #86c)

TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #98)

ROBERT CARSON/Concord, CA (LOK Enterprises-Carson Segur Racing #99K)

ISAAC CHAPPLE/Willow Branch, IN (Doug Hall #6)

BRADEN CHIARAMONTE/El Cajon, CA (Graunstadt Enterprises-Streeter Racing #14J)

MARK CHISHOLM/Cheyenne, WY (Fifty6x Racing #56x)

TREVOR CLINE/Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline #55)

TREVOR COHN/North Platte, NE (Joyner Motorsports #27x)

TOMMY COLBURN/New Berlin, WI (MWR Technology #10A)

KEVIN COOK/Winchester, IN (Kevin Cook #9p)

JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Central Motorsports #85)

TAYLOR COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (RAMCO Speed Group #22p)

CADE COWLES/Coweta, OK (Gariss Racing #70)

IAN CREAGER/Covington, OH (Tod Creager #36)

BRENHAM CROUCH/Lubbock, TX (Crouch Motorsports #1)

CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing #26) & (Six8 Motorsports #68w)

DANE CULVER/Riverside, CA (Knuckles Up Racing #50)

KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing #3G)

D

BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (John Schneider #98)

ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (RAMCO Speed Group #7p) & (Trifecta Motorsports #7u)

MITCHELL DAVIS/Auburn, IL (Pat O’Dell #3N) & (Pat O’Dell #56)

COREY DAY/Clovis, CA (Wille Kahne #4)

JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Tom Malloy #25)

TYLER DEVENPORT/Jacksonville, MO (Branigan Roark Racing #33)

JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson #21D)

DEVON DOBIE/Wapakoneta, OH (Mike Dobie #23DD)

NICK DRAKE/Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline #55D)

KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

BRYAN DROLLINGER/San Pedro, CA (Drollinger Bros. #71D)

DON DROUD JR./Lincoln, NE (Mark Burch Motorsports #22T)

E

®MARIAH EDE/Fresno, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71E)

SCOTT EVANS/Rhome, TX (Scott Evans #118)

F

MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Graunstadt Enterprises-Matt Streeter Racing #14T)

ANDREW FELKER/Carl Junction, MO (Cooper Wayne Felker #11A)

BRADLEY FEZARD/Bonnerdale, AR (Vince Rosa #28p)

CHAD FREWALDT/Kansas City, KS (Chad Frewaldt #4F)

BRODY FUSON/Bakersfield, CA (Rusty Carlile #51)

G

DAVID GASPER/Goleta, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73)

DEKOTA GAY/Brisbane, AU (Troy Gay #81A)

SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing #17w)

WESTON GORHAM/Colleyville, TX (Kelly Gorham #18N)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing #2)

®RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Brothers #06)

®AVA GROPP/Lincoln, NE (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #5A)

H

BEN HANEY/Longmont, CO (Ben Haney #3)

RON HAZELTON/Chatsworth, CA (TRC Transmission #15ws)

A.J. HERNANDEZ/Phoenix, AZ (MF Motorsports #35H)

ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Grady Chandler Racing #00)

JOHN HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (John Heydenreich #22)

CASEY HICKS/Meriden, KS (Casey Hicks #5H)

CHELBY HINTON/Dubberly, LA (Klatt Enterprises #4)

JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Josh Hodge Racing #5J)

PETER HUNNIBELL/Auckland, NZ (Ben Covich #65NZ)

I

®LAIKE IMM/Beaver City, NE (J.R. Ewing #2c)

J

CODY JESSOP/Madera, CA (Chad Frewaldt #4c)

CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Beilman Motorsports #31) & (Beilman Motorsports #31B)

KENNEY JOHNSON/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson #46)

HOLLY JONES/Gold River, CA (Bundy Built Motorsports #4)

KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (RAMCO Speed Group #7m)

®PARKER JONES/Blue Mounds, WI (RAB Motorsports #57A)

®COREY JOYNER/Concordia, KS (Joyner Motorsports #52J)

K

KAMERON KEY/Warrensburg, MO (TKH Motorsports #21J)

JOEY KLEMISH/Cortez, CO (MF Motorsports #35K)

BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

L

KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Kyle Larson Racing #1K)

PRESTON LATTOMUS/Lewes, DE (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #23)

C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Legacy Autosport #14)

AARON LEFFEL/Springfield, OH (Team Taylor Racing #11L)

CADE LEWIS/Bakersfield, CA (Dean Alexander #5K)

RICKY LEWIS/Camarillo, CA (Cruz Pedregon #6A)

®JESSE LOVE/Menlo Park, CA (CB Industries #84)

M

CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Dyson Motorsport #99AU)

CRITTER MALONE/Speedway, IN (Steve Reynolds-Team Ripper #21)

CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Josh Ford Motorsports #8w), (Bundy Built Motorsports #19m) & (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #40)

CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports #08) & (CB Industries #86)

MARK McMAHILL/Peoria, IL (MWR Technology #10c)

SHANNON McQUEEN/Tehachapi, CA (McQueen Racing #7)

TODD McVAY/Grain Valley, MO (Todd McVay #89)

THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing #7x) & (Tim Engler #7x)

®GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports #4) & (Bundy Built Motorsports #19m)

MARVIN MITCHELL/Madera, CA (Marvin Mitchell #78)

MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T) & (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #68)

N

TERRY NICHOLS/Delano, CA (Nichols-Peckfelder Motorsports #1p)

O

DON O’KEEFE JR./Union City, CA (LOK Enterprises-Carson Segur Racing #99)

SCOTT ORR/Columbia City, IN (Josh Hodge Racing #5s) & (Scott Orr #88s)

P

RYAN PADGETT/Anadarko, OK (Phil Shapel #84J)

RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz #8)

JACE PARK/Overland Park, KS (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #19T)

WES PINKERTON/Reynolds, IN (Wes Pinkerton #9)

DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19)

R

KEITH RAUCH/Thornton, CO (Bourke Motorsports #27)

TAYLOR REIMER/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #25K)

HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

BRANIGAN ROARK/Lincoln, MO (Branigan Roark Racing #44)

TYLER ROBBINS/Collinsville, IL (Tyler Robbins #35)

SEAN ROBBINS/Collinsville, IL (Scott Robbins #53)

DANIEL ROBINSON/Wayne City, IL (RAB Motorsports #57A)

®KAYLA ROELL/Dillsboro, IN (Scott Roell #4K)

S

CADEN SARALE/Stockton, CA (Graunstadt Enterprises-Matt Streeter Racing #14T) & (Caden Sarale #32)

KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Jayme Sarff #21K)

C.J. SARNA/Palm Desert, CA (Sarna Motorsports #20)

JEFF SCHINDLER/Evansville, IN (Jeff Schindler #8x)

BRIAN SCHWABAUER/Hastings, NE (Murphy Racing #9)

LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing #57)

SHAUN SHAPEL/Wichita, KS (Phil Shapel #84s)

DEVIN SIMMONS/Knoxville, IA (Wayne Simmons #F5)

KYLE SIMON/Tipp City, OH (Simon Racing #23)

®CURTIS SPICER/Marysville, KS (Spicer RaceCraft #4s)

®SCOUT SPRAGGINS/Cache, OK (Gariss Racing #07)

BRYAN STANFILL/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsports #75AU)

JEFF STASA/Kingman, KS (SBR Motorsports #91s)

T

®ADAM TAYLOR/Wheatfield, IN (Adam Taylor Motorsports #7T)

GARY TAYLOR/Snohomish, WA (Brian Dunlap #32)

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Crouch Motorsports #1), (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #19T) & (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #23)

ASHTON THOMPSON/Salem, IN (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #19T)

TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Tanner Thorson Racing #28) & (Tanner Thorson Racing #88)

RYAN TIMMONS/Pleasant Hill, CA (Dean Alexander #5v)

RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

TALIN TURNER/Basehor, KS (Grady Chandler Racing #00)

GARRETT TWITTY/Bakersfield, CA (Garrett Twitty #4)

BRANDT TWITTY/Bakersfield, CA (Kevin Twitty #4B)

V

JIM VANZANT/Prescott, AZ (Jim & Bonnie Vanzant #3v)

W

COLE WAKIM/Simi Valley, CA (Steve Lambert #55)

CAMERON WEISHOFF/Sun Prairie, WI (Weishoff Motorsports #55)

MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Steve Bordner #54)

®DANIEL WHITLEY/Ferndale, CA (Abacus Racing #58)

BRYANT WIEDEMAN/Colby, KS (CB Industries #81)

ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (Chase McDermand #40x)

CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (CB Industries #89)

CONNOR WOLF/Lafayette, IN (RAMCO Speed Group #1G)

Z

JUSTIN ZIMMERMAN/Athens, TX (Justin Zimmerman #1z)