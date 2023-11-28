HomeDirt Late Model NewsCory Hedgecock Gobbles 411 Motor Speedway’s Leftover

Cory Hedgecock Gobbles 411 Motor Speedway’s Leftover

Dirt Late Model News

Ends 2023 Campaign with $2,5000 TriumphLOUDON, Tenn. (11/28/23) – Cory Hedgecock might have taken a different ride into battle in 411 Motor Speedway’s eighth annual Leftover, but the result was the same.The Tennessee racer piloted the Jamison Earley Motorsports No. 22 BMF Race Car to the $2,500 Crate Late Model triumph at 411 Motor Speedway.“We had a great year at 411 Motor Speedway, and we ended it with a win in Jamison Earley’s ride. I think that one way or another Team 23 won ever special event at 411 (Motor Speedway) this season from Super Late Model to Limited Late Model to Crate Late Model, and that’s pretty cool. We dominated all day to get this latest one, and we are already busting our tails working to get even better for next year,” Cory shared. “Year ’23 was a year for Team 23. All my people who have continue to help our program is beyond anything I could have ever imagined, so thank you all.”Cory Hedgecock made his final start of the season over the weekend as he hopped behind the wheel of the Jamison Earley-owned No. 22 Week’s Tire / Mason Tractor Co. / Kubota / BMF Race Car Late Model at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) for the eighth annual Leftover.With 53 Steel Block Late Models amassed for Saturday’s season finale, Hedgecock claimed the overall fast time honors in time trials with a blazing 15.869-second lap.Leading flag-to-flag in the 40-lap feature, Cory set sail on the opening lap and won by more than a four second margin to cap off his 2023 season with his 17th overall victory. He banked a $2,500 payday ahead of Jensen Ford, Booger Brooks, Chase King, and Bradley Lewelling.Full results from the events are available at www.411MotorSpeedway.net.Cory ends the year with 17 wins, 31 Top-5 finishes, and 39 Top-10 finishes in 59 starts.Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include E-Z-GO, Eagle Racing Engines, STI Trucking, K&P Used Cars, W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry, Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Currin Construction, Circle H Services, NobleKnights Construction Services, BMF Racecars, CH Enterprises, Powers Machine, Cobb’s Auto Parts, Pro-Fabrication, Accu-Force, Vineyard Construction, Winters Performance, Quickcar Racing Products, Brucebilt Performance, Martel Signs, MyRacePass PR & Website Services, Hoosier Tire, VP Fuels, My Wife, My Daughter, Dad, Mom, Shelby, Sam, and Randy Moon.Visit the team’s official website at www.CoryHedgecock23.com for the latest team updates.

