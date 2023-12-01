2024 Schedule Revealed as Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Enters 20th Season

The 2024 season will bring the elite teams of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series together for 63 events at 28 unique venues across 16 different states. The 2024 schedule is highlighted by 21 events that will pay a minimum of $20,000 to the winner. Of those, are 12 crown jewel events that boast a $50,000 or more top prize.

The 2024 campaign will launch with a record 15 events during the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks, including a return to Golden Isles Speedway for a $10,000-to-win event on February 23 and a $20,000-to-win on February 24. The $100,000-to-win 44th Annual Dirt Track World Championship returns to Eldora Speedway, set for October 18-19 to cap off the year.

Two tracks make first-time appearances on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series slate in 2024. Nebraska’s Eagle Raceway will host the tour on Monday, July 15 before the action shifts to Shelby County Speedway in Harlan, Iowa on Tuesday, July 16.

Numerous events on the tour, including the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial, 32nd Annual Show-Me 100, 18th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals, 14th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals, 42nd Annual North/South 100, 45th Annual Jackson 100, and the 36th Annual Pittsburgher will see sizeable purse increases in 2024.

During the tour’s 20-year history, Brownstown Speedway, East Bay Raceway Park, Florence Speedway, Muskingum County Speedway and Tri-City Speedway have become staples on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series calendar. Each have appeared on the tour schedule annually since 2005.

The full 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule can be viewed below or at www.lucasdirt.com/schedules.

2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule: