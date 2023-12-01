HomeDirt Late Model News2024 Schedule Revealed as Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Enters 20th...

2024 Schedule Revealed as Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Enters 20th Season

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -
BATAVIA, Ohio (December 1, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues its prosperity as it embarks on its 20th season of competition as the premier tour for dirt late models.

The 2024 season will bring the elite teams of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series together for 63 events at 28 unique venues across 16 different states. The 2024 schedule is highlighted by 21 events that will pay a minimum of $20,000 to the winner. Of those, are 12 crown jewel events that boast a $50,000 or more top prize.

The 2024 campaign will launch with a record 15 events during the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks, including a return to Golden Isles Speedway for a $10,000-to-win event on February 23 and a $20,000-to-win on February 24. The $100,000-to-win 44th Annual Dirt Track World Championship returns to Eldora Speedway, set for October 18-19 to cap off the year.

Two tracks make first-time appearances on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series slate in 2024. Nebraska’s Eagle Raceway will host the tour on Monday, July 15 before the action shifts to Shelby County Speedway in Harlan, Iowa on Tuesday, July 16.

Numerous events on the tour, including the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial, 32nd Annual Show-Me 100, 18th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals, 14th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals, 42nd Annual North/South 100, 45th Annual Jackson 100, and the 36th Annual Pittsburgher will see sizeable purse increases in 2024.

During the tour’s 20-year history, Brownstown Speedway, East Bay Raceway Park, Florence Speedway, Muskingum County Speedway and Tri-City Speedway have become staples on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series calendar. Each have appeared on the tour schedule annually since 2005.

The full 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule can be viewed below or at www.lucasdirt.com/schedules.

2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule:
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Early Entries Put The 39th Annual Tulsa Shootout On Record Watch!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 29, 2023) Rocketing past the...
Sprint Car & Midget News

86-Night Calendar Highlighted by Crown Jewels, New Tracks, Returning Favorites

2024 SCHEDULE: 86-Night Calendar Highlighted by Crown Jewels, New Tracks, Returning...
Open Wheel Modified News

Duvall dons American Racer USRA Modified Series crown

Joe Duvall has worn many hats during his career in motorsports,...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Giovanni Scelzi Set to Return for Sophomore World of Outlaws Campaign in 2024

The Californian had a historic rookie season in 2023 and has...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Four Score! Larson Gets Turkey Night Win #4 at Ventura

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ventura, California (November 25, 2023)………Kyle Larson...
Sprint Car & Midget News

A Calculated Rise: Seavey & Abacus Reach the Top as 2023 USAC National Midget Champs

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 27, 2023)………It all...
Dirt Late Model News

Max Blair Earns O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year Title

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 29, 2023) - Centerville, Pennsylvania native, Max Blair earned...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Cummins Joins New Petty Team for 2024 USAC Sprint Car Season

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 26, 2023)………Kyle Cummins,...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Gustin and Todd Cooney Join Forces For 2024 Season

HAWKEYE TANDEM: Ryan Gustin And Todd Cooney Join Forces For 2024 Season Gustin will drive...
Dirt Late Model News

Michael King Jr. Set for Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals with Special Wrap

Spearheading Charity Auction for Union County Animal Protection SocietyEL DORADO, Ark. (11/29/23) – Michael King...
Dirt Late Model News

Max Blair Earns O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year Title

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 29, 2023) - Centerville, Pennsylvania native, Max Blair earned the O’Reilly Auto...
Dirt Late Model News

Jensen Ford Prepares for New Horizons in 2024

Ends 2023 Campaign with a Runner-Up Finish in The LeftoverJOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (11/29/23) – Jensen Ford...
Dirt Late Model News

XR SUPER SERIES FINALE “CHRISTMAS ON DIRT” AT ALL-TECH CLAIMED BY WEATHER

he XR Super Series season championship finale at Lake City, Florida’s All-Tech Raceway on...
©