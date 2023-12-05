Pierce McCarter Takes Over Daily Operations at McCarter Brothers Racing

- Advertisement -

Season Set to Open with Crate Racin’ USA Winter Series



GATLINBURG, Tenn. (12/04/23) – McCarter Brothers Racing pilot, Pierce McCarter is taking over the team’s daily operations leadership role as they look ahead to a busy 2024 campaign.



“Jensen (Ford) did a heck of a job running the daily operations here at McCarter Brothers Racing over the past year and a half. However, he was having to drive almost two hours over here and back, multiple times each week, and that definitely was a tall task. Understandably, he’s decided to stay closer to home next year to focus on his program. While he isn’t full time anymore here, he’s still part of our program, and even more than that he’s like family,” Pierce McCarter said. “I’ve taken over the day-to-day operations here at McCarter Brothers Racing and couldn’t be more excited for 2024.



“I’m going to be returning to the driver’s seat on a full-time basis, beginning with the Crate Racin’ USA Winter Shootout Series, and then from there we’ll map out the rest of my schedule for the year. My brother, Mack isn’t sure yet exactly what his racing plans will look like for next year, but we’ll be working on that soon. Again, it’s an exciting time for our team, and we’re ready to rock.”



Not only will Pierce be focused on the daily operations at McCarter Brothers Racing and his role in the driver’s seat, but he’ll also be at the helm of MasterSbilt South. The company will be a one-stop shop for racer’s needs.



“We’ve gotten to be real good friends with Tader (Masters) over the past few years, and we’re excited to be opening MasterSbilt South,” McCarter shared. “We’ll offer pretty much everything that racers need from complete cars to shock packages to body work to consulting. Additionally, we will be able to get racers whatever parts they need with the intent of opening a full onsite parts house in the near future.”



Pierce will get an early start on the 2024 campaign aboard his Jim Beeman Lumber / West End Package Store / McCarter Brothers Racing No. 71 Tennessee Homemade Wines / Parkway Liquor Store / MasterSbilt Race Car Late Model with the first Crate Racin’ USA Winter Shootout Series event at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) on Dec. 30. The Hangover posts a $3,000 winner’s check.



Pierce claimed the 2020 Crate Racin’ USA Winter Shootout Series Championship.



For more information on the miniseries, please visit www.CrateRacinUSA.com .



McCarter Brothers Racing would to like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include McCarter Lumber Company, Parkway Liquor Store, Tennessee Homemade Wines, West End Package Store, Jim Beeman Lumber, McCarter Farms, Hyperco Springs, Base Racing Fuel, Bilstein Shocks, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Simpson Race Products, Butlerbuilt Seats, Hoosier Tire by Pup, Wells Motorsports Photography, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.



For more information on McCarter Brothers Racing, please visit www.McCarterRacing.com .