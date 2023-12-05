HomeDirt Late Model NewsPierce McCarter Takes Over Daily Operations at McCarter Brothers Racing

Pierce McCarter Takes Over Daily Operations at McCarter Brothers Racing

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Season Set to Open with Crate Racin’ USA Winter SeriesGATLINBURG, Tenn. (12/04/23) – McCarter Brothers Racing pilot, Pierce McCarter is taking over the team’s daily operations leadership role as they look ahead to a busy 2024 campaign.“Jensen (Ford) did a heck of a job running the daily operations here at McCarter Brothers Racing over the past year and a half. However, he was having to drive almost two hours over here and back, multiple times each week, and that definitely was a tall task. Understandably, he’s decided to stay closer to home next year to focus on his program. While he isn’t full time anymore here, he’s still part of our program, and even more than that he’s like family,” Pierce McCarter said. “I’ve taken over the day-to-day operations here at McCarter Brothers Racing and couldn’t be more excited for 2024.“I’m going to be returning to the driver’s seat on a full-time basis, beginning with the Crate Racin’ USA Winter Shootout Series, and then from there we’ll map out the rest of my schedule for the year. My brother, Mack isn’t sure yet exactly what his racing plans will look like for next year, but we’ll be working on that soon. Again, it’s an exciting time for our team, and we’re ready to rock.”Not only will Pierce be focused on the daily operations at McCarter Brothers Racing and his role in the driver’s seat, but he’ll also be at the helm of MasterSbilt South. The company will be a one-stop shop for racer’s needs.“We’ve gotten to be real good friends with Tader (Masters) over the past few years, and we’re excited to be opening MasterSbilt South,” McCarter shared. “We’ll offer pretty much everything that racers need from complete cars to shock packages to body work to consulting. Additionally, we will be able to get racers whatever parts they need with the intent of opening a full onsite parts house in the near future.”Pierce will get an early start on the 2024 campaign aboard his Jim Beeman Lumber / West End Package Store / McCarter Brothers Racing No. 71 Tennessee Homemade Wines / Parkway Liquor Store / MasterSbilt Race Car Late Model with the first Crate Racin’ USA Winter Shootout Series event at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) on Dec. 30. The Hangover posts a $3,000 winner’s check.Pierce claimed the 2020 Crate Racin’ USA Winter Shootout Series Championship.For more information on the miniseries, please visit www.CrateRacinUSA.com .McCarter Brothers Racing would to like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include McCarter Lumber Company, Parkway Liquor Store, Tennessee Homemade Wines, West End Package Store, Jim Beeman Lumber, McCarter Farms, Hyperco Springs, Base Racing Fuel, Bilstein Shocks, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Simpson Race Products, Butlerbuilt Seats, Hoosier Tire by Pup, Wells Motorsports Photography, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.For more information on McCarter Brothers Racing, please visit www.McCarterRacing.com .

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Sheppard Joins Realtree as Ambassador of Dirt for 2024

4-Time World of Outlaws Champion Joins Realtree to Showcase a Growing Dirt...
Dirt Late Model News

Jensen Ford Prepares for New Horizons in 2024

Ends 2023 Campaign with a Runner-Up Finish in The LeftoverJOHNSON CITY,...
Sprint Car & Midget News

AARON WILLISON WINS RECORD BREAKING $50,000 RISKON360! OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN IN LAS VEGAS

 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (December 2, 2023) – Aaron Willison of Langley, British...
Open Wheel Modified News

USMTS unleashes 2024 schedule

On the heels of a record-breaking year and the richest season...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Logan Schuchart Hungry Heading Into 11th World of Outlaws Campaign

The veteran is more motivated than ever for his first championship...
Sprint Car & Midget News

86-Night Calendar Highlighted by Crown Jewels, New Tracks, Returning Favorites

2024 SCHEDULE: 86-Night Calendar Highlighted by Crown Jewels, New Tracks, Returning...
Sprint Car & Midget News

TRACK RECORD SPEEDS HIGHLIGHT OPENING NIGHT OF INAUGURAL RISKON360! OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (November 30, 2023) – The highly anticipated opening Thursday...
Sprint Car & Midget News

The USAC Lifestyle: Rogers & Dutcher Take on USAC Sprint Tour Full-Time in 2024

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 1, 2023)………Jadon Rogers...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

MARS Series releases 2024 Late Model & Modified schedule

Dirt Late Model News

Sheppard Joins Realtree as Ambassador of Dirt for 2024

4-Time World of Outlaws Champion Joins Realtree to Showcase a Growing Dirt Race Community and...
Bi-State Battle Late Model Series

Bi-State Battle Late Model shifts to Brownstown Bullring & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in 2024!

St. Louis, MO (December 1, 2023) With Highland Speedway electing not to continue participating...
Dirt Late Model News

2024 Schedule Revealed as Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Enters 20th Season

BATAVIA, Ohio (December 1, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues its...
Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Gustin and Todd Cooney Join Forces For 2024 Season

HAWKEYE TANDEM: Ryan Gustin And Todd Cooney Join Forces For 2024 Season Gustin will drive...
©