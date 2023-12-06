HomeDirt Late Model NewsHudson O’Neal Earns Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge Bonus

Hudson O’Neal Earns Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge Bonus

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Hudson O’Neal
BATAVIA, Ohio (December 6, 2023) – Hudson O’Neal claimed the 2023 Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge. Brandon Ford, based in Tampa Florida, not only sponsors this category but also provides the “Official Pace Truck” for the series at all events.

The Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge was a mini-series within the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule that awarded points to drivers at the 13 tape-delayed events airing on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

In 13 events, O’Neal finished in the top five on ten occasions and went to Victory Lane three times. O’Neal will take home the $15,000 prize at the Championship Awards Banquet on December 8. Jonathan Davenport will earn $5,000 as runner-up in the Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge. Ricky Thornton Jr. finished third, earning $2,000.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

2023 Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge:

Sat. Jan. 28 – Golden Isles Speedway – Waynesville, GA – $25,000 – Brandon Overton

Thurs. Feb 9 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – $10,000 – Hudson O’Neal

Fri.. Feb 10 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – $12,000 – Hudson O’Neal

Sat. Feb 11 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – $15,000 – Rained Out

Sat. May 27 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $6,000 – Jonathan Davenport

Sat. May 27 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $50,000 – Devin Moran

Sat. Jun. 24 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Jul. 8 – Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN – $50,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. Jul. 15 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $15,000 – Jonathan Davenport

Sat. Jul. 22 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – $53,000 – Brandon Sheppard

Sat. Aug. 12 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – $75,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. Aug. 26 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $50,000 – Hudson O’Neal

Sat. Sep. 16 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Oct. 21 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $100,000 – Brandon Sheppard

