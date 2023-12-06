Tristan Chamberlain Takes On Dream Opportunity With World of Outlaws Late Models

- Advertisement -

The Richmond, IN driver will join Max McLaughlin and Dustin Sorensen as Rookie of the Year contenders

CONCORD, NC – December 6, 2023 – At 16 years old, Tristan Chamberlain has an opportunity many his age can only dream about.

He’ll join the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series full-time in 2024, driving Holly and Wayne Gibson’s #20TC car. In doing so, he’ll become the youngest contender for the Rookie of the Year title, starting at Volusia Speedway Park’s Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 17-20.

“I didn’t think this would happen until I was at least in my 20s,” Chamberlain said. “It’s not a lot of pressure, but I’m nervous and excited. Not many 16-year-olds get the chance to race with the World of Outlaws. I’m definitely humbled and overwhelmed. But it’s cool, and I’m excited to go do it.”

It’s an opportunity he won’t be doing alone, as he’ll have his family by his side. His father, Duane, a former racer, will be Chamberlain’s crew chief in the Richmond, IN driver’s inaugural World of Outlaws season. His mom and sister will also be helping with the team’s merchandise at most of the races.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Chamberlain said. “It’s something my dad has always wanted to do and it’s something we get to do together. And I think it’s going to be a pretty cool experience for both of us.

“It’s going to be a family thing. It’s something we all love. Holly and Wayne Gibson are giving us a chance to do something we’ve always wanted to do, and it’ll be a fun experience for all of us.”

Like his son, Duane is also grateful for the opportunity to travel with Tristan up and down the road, giving him advice along the way.

“I’m extremely excited that he’s getting the chance to do this at all on a full-time level,” Duane Chamberlain said. “Especially the fact that he’s only 16 years old. I think that we’ll turn more heads once people see how talented he really is.”

That family atmosphere is what Gibson sought when selecting Tristan to drive his Late Model in 2024.

“I think at 16 years old, we have a very mature, very talented young driver,” Gibson said. “From our standpoint, he’s a better kid than maybe even a racecar driver. He’s got a maturity about him that we’re excited about. He’s got a passion we’re excited about. And the fact that Duane, his dad, who’s been a racer his whole life has decided to take his racing career and put it in the back seat for Tristan excites us.

“We’ve decided to do this thing in more of a family atmosphere and consider the Chamberlain’s part of our family.”

While Chamberlain will run full-time on a national tour in 2024, it’s not his first time competing against the best driver’s dirt Late Model racing has to offer. He finished 18th at last year’s World 100 and earned the event’s Rookie of the Year honors.

It’s a result that gives him a lot of confidence entering Volusia—a track similar in size to Eldora.

“It builds up my confidence knowing I can run against these guys,” Chamberlain said. “They’re the best around. And just being able to run top 15 is a big accomplishment. Going into next year, just running with all these guys, I think I can learn a lot from them, racing against them almost every weekend. It’ll definitely be a lot of learning for me.”

Gibson also realizes the learning curve that’s ahead of his driver in 2024. But he said he knows Chamberlain will give it everything when the #20TC Longhorn Chassis, powered by Spec Racing Engines, hits the track.

“We can hardly wait to get down to Volusia,” Gibson said. “As good as Tristan is, there’s no illusion that we’re going to dominate in any form because we’re racing against the most professional and the best racers in the world. Our goal is to compete, and we believe Tristan will do that.”

Chamberlain kicks off the opportunity of a lifetime when the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models open the season at Volusia Speedway Park Jan. 17-20 during Sunshine Nationals, a true Late Model Palooza. FOR TICKETS, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.