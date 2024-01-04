HomeDirt Late Model NewsBrent Larson Aiming High in 2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Campaign 

Brent Larson Aiming High in 2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Campaign 

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

The B1-Bomber is back with the Series full-time after a 12th-place points finish in 2023 

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 4, 2024) – Brent Larson will return to the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series in 2024 for his seventh season with new goals in mind.

The Lake Elmo, MN native is laying a path for improvements after finishing 12th in Series standings last year with a top-five finish at Atomic Speedway and eight top 10s.

Confident in the speed his #B1 machine produces every Feature, Larson is targeting a better pace in his Qualifying and Heat Race performances.

“I think we (raced) well (in 2023),” Larson said. “We just have to work on qualifying and the early part of the night. We did good at adapting and getting better through the year, we just need to come out stronger earlier in the night because we are usually the top three fastest cars late in the night, so we don’t start so far back. I know we’ve got something to build on but something to work towards.”

He’s already circled several tracks on the 2024 schedule he’s excited to get to, including Cedar Lake Speedway – where he’s a five-time track champion – and even several new tracks.

“I’m looking most forward to Deer Creek Speedway, Atomic Speedway, and all the tracks being around my home,” Larson said. “I’m looking forward to some of the tracks that the Outlaws haven’t been to either in a long time, or never before, so I think there’s a handful of tracks that I would say the traveling guys haven’t been to and the new tracks level the playing field. I think it’ll be a fun time.”

With six years of World of Outlaws racing under his belt, Larson said his week to week and pre-race routines of having everything he needs in place is the biggest key to being successful on the grueling 54-race schedule.

“I think the biggest thing it takes is preparation,” Larson said. “You have to be set for whatever could happen ahead of time. I make sure we have two of everything, stay well rested, and have enough of a margin for things when go wrong. Making sure you have people who you can draw from places in the country where I can catch a break or regroup. It’s a little bit of everything, but preparation is the biggest thing to me.”

Larson begins the chase for a World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title and his first Series win when the season starts at DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 17-20, a Late Model Palooza which will also feature Crate Racin’ USA Late Models and DIRTcar 602 Late Models. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

GOLDEN DRILLER NO. 9 FOR HAHN WITH OUTLAW NON-WING WIN AT THE TULSA SHOOTOUT

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 31, 2023) Collecting his ninth...
East Bay Raceway Park

UMP Modified Florida Speedweeks Sets 14 Races in 16 Days at North Florida, East Bay, Volusia

North Florida kicks off Jan. 26 with Friday-Saturday show; six days...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Snow Leads Feature Count Going Into The Finale Of The 39th American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 30, 2023) Starting with 368...
Sprint Car & Midget News

39th Annual Tulsa Shootout Rolls Into Round 147

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 28, 2023) Wrapping up the...
Dirt Late Model News

Daniel Adam Set for LOLMDS Rookie of the Year Run

Launches New Team Website at DanielAdam75.com WADE, N.C. (12/28/23) – Daniel Adam...
Sprint Car & Midget News

FRANK FLUD GETS ONE FOR THE THUMB IN A WILD TULSA SHOOTOUT STOCK NON-WING A-FEATURE

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 31, 2023) The man with...
Sprint Car & Midget News

EMERSON AXSOM TAKES HOME FOURTH GOLDEN DRILLER WITH TULSA SHOOTOUT OUTLAW VICTORY!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 31, 2023) Taking home his...
Sprint Car & Midget News

ASHTON TORGERSON IS A TULSA SHOOTOUT CHAMPION IN A-CLASS ACTION!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 31, 2023) In January, the...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb Jr. Hopes to Regain Championship Consistency in 2024 World of Outlaws Return

The 2022 Series champion will try to rebound from his eighth-place finish in points...
Dirt Late Model News

Daniel Adam Set for LOLMDS Rookie of the Year Run

Launches New Team Website at DanielAdam75.com WADE, N.C. (12/28/23) – Daniel Adam is preparing for...
Dirt Late Model News

Kyle Bronson Eager For New Tracks, New Start With World of Outlaws in 2024

The Brandon, FL driver finished fourth in the 2023 standings CONCORD, NC – December 27,...
Dirt Late Model News

2023 Highlights Setup Exciting 2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Season

BEST OF THE YEAR: 2023 Highlights Setup Exciting 2024 World of Outlaws Late Models...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America Schedule Hits the Streets

AUSTIN, Texas (December 27, 2023) — The fourth year’s slate for Castrol® FloRacing Night...
©