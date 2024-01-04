Brent Larson Aiming High in 2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Campaign 

- Advertisement -

The B1-Bomber is back with the Series full-time after a 12th-place points finish in 2023

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 4, 2024) – Brent Larson will return to the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series in 2024 for his seventh season with new goals in mind.

The Lake Elmo, MN native is laying a path for improvements after finishing 12th in Series standings last year with a top-five finish at Atomic Speedway and eight top 10s.

Confident in the speed his #B1 machine produces every Feature, Larson is targeting a better pace in his Qualifying and Heat Race performances.

“I think we (raced) well (in 2023),” Larson said. “We just have to work on qualifying and the early part of the night. We did good at adapting and getting better through the year, we just need to come out stronger earlier in the night because we are usually the top three fastest cars late in the night, so we don’t start so far back. I know we’ve got something to build on but something to work towards.”

He’s already circled several tracks on the 2024 schedule he’s excited to get to, including Cedar Lake Speedway – where he’s a five-time track champion – and even several new tracks.

“I’m looking most forward to Deer Creek Speedway, Atomic Speedway, and all the tracks being around my home,” Larson said. “I’m looking forward to some of the tracks that the Outlaws haven’t been to either in a long time, or never before, so I think there’s a handful of tracks that I would say the traveling guys haven’t been to and the new tracks level the playing field. I think it’ll be a fun time.”

With six years of World of Outlaws racing under his belt, Larson said his week to week and pre-race routines of having everything he needs in place is the biggest key to being successful on the grueling 54-race schedule.

“I think the biggest thing it takes is preparation,” Larson said. “You have to be set for whatever could happen ahead of time. I make sure we have two of everything, stay well rested, and have enough of a margin for things when go wrong. Making sure you have people who you can draw from places in the country where I can catch a break or regroup. It’s a little bit of everything, but preparation is the biggest thing to me.”

Larson begins the chase for a World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title and his first Series win when the season starts at DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 17-20, a Late Model Palooza which will also feature Crate Racin' USA Late Models and DIRTcar 602 Late Models.

