Shane Clanton and Chad Smith Purchase Capital Race Cars

Dirt Late Model News

Clanton Eager to Begin New EraZEBULON, Ga. (01/05/24) – A new era has begun in not just the Georgia racing community but also in the national Dirt Late Model scene as Shane Clanton and Chad Smith with SCCS Solutions LLC have purchased the Capital Race Cars division of Capital Fabrication, effective immediately.“This is something that Marshall (Green) and I have talked about from day one, that when I decided to come off the road full time the opportunity would be available to become a partner in Capital Race Cars. I am at a point in my career where I want to spend more time with my family and continue giving back to the sport that’s been good to me,” Clanton shared. “Chad Smith and I started talking about the possibilities, and it got us both excited. We formed SCCS Solutions LLC and worked out the details to buy Capital Race Cars.”While SCCS Solutions will oversee the Capital Race Cars division, Marshall Green and his staff at Capital Fabrication Inc. will continue to manufacture the Capital Race Cars chassis.“This has been in the works for some time,” said Marshall Green. “With the passing of my mother-in-law Martha Swims, my attention has been divided between Capital and our family-owned businesses at Dixie and Rome Speedway. I’m excited about what the future holds in this next chapter. God has greatly blessed my efforts over the years, allowing me to experience success on many sides of this sport. This joint venture with Shane and Chad is a great step in our goal to build the Capital brand and to better serve all our customers present and future.”Shane added, “It means a lot to carry on the Capital Race Cars legacy, and we’re happy to be keeping all the existing Capital Race Cars employees on board.”Clanton’s schedule for 2024 will primarily focus on testing, chassis development, and providing at-track support for customers. When not working in research and development, Shane still plans to race roughly 20 times with his own race team.“I’m still going to race 10 or so weekends in the southeast region next year, but my main focus is our clients. In fact, we have several drivers racing at Volusia (Speedway Park) between the Crate Late Model and Super Late Model divisions during Speedweeks, and I’m going to be down there helping those drivers. It’s got me reinvigorated in racing to be focusing on helping these racers take their programs to the next level,” Clanton said. “When my schedule allows, I’ll race some, but I’m devoting the majority of my time to helping our customers.”For more information on Capital Race Cars, please contact Shane Clanton at 770-384-8989.Shane Clanton thanks all his marketing partners, which include Super K Express, Capital Race Cars, Carolina Concrete Finishers, Freeman Plumbing, Base Fuels, Penske Shocks, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Tire, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, StopTech Brakes, GO Lithium Batteries, Bert Transmission, Bulldog Rearends, QA1, Allstar Performance, Advanced Transportation, Sweet Manufacturing, Panama City Cycles, and MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services.For the latest information regarding Shane Clanton Racing, please visit www.ShaneClanton25.com .

