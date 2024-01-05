DIRTcar Nationals Boasts More Than $970,000 Overall Purse; Points Fund Added to Big Gator Championships

- Advertisement -

BARBERVILLE, FL (Jan. 5, 2024) – When the best teams in the country venture to the 53rd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, they’ll benefit from the event’s more than $970,000 overall purse, which now includes a Big Gator Championship points fund.

The massive two-week spectacle at Volusia Speedway Park will again feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds during the first week (Feb. 5-10), and then USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars, DIRTcar Late Models, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds during the second week (Feb. 12-17).

Drivers in each division will battle each week for the prestigious Big Gator Championship, and this year, along with the iconic gator trophy, checks will be handed out to the top-three in Big Gator points.

The Big Gator champions for the Sprint Cars and Late Models will each receive $3,000, while second gets $2,000 and third gets $1,000. For the Big Block drivers, the champion will get $2,000, second will get $1,000 and third gets $500. The DIRTcar UMP Modified Big Gator champion will get $1,000, while second gets $750 and third gets $500.

An increase in funds doesn’t stop there either for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models. Both receive purse increases for their races leading up to the final day.

The first three days of World of Outlaws Sprint Car events will boast a $60,500 Feature purse ($66,325 overall, including the Last Chance Showdown and C-Main) with the Features paying $12,000 to win and $1,200 to start. Saturday’s finale (Feb. 10) will pay $20,000 to win and $1,500 to start. In total, it’s a $286,300 overall purse for the four days (Feb. 7-10).

For the World of Outlaws Late Models, their first two days will now pay $12,000 to win and $1,000 to start. And like the Sprint Cars, their Saturday finale will also pay $20,000 to win and $1,500 to start. For the three days (Feb. 15-17), it adds up to a $223,340 overall purse.

“DIRTcar Nationals is two of the biggest weeks of racing for fans and drivers alike, and we strive every year to offer a healthy purse for all competitors,” said Jeff Hachmann, DIRTcar Nationals Executive Director of Events. “With support from great partners and the best fans in motorsports, we’re able to accomplish that, such as establishing a points fund for the Big Gator Championship.”

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will again have six Features each day, Monday through Friday, leading to Saturday’s $5,000-to-win Gator Championship Feature. The format will be the same as last year with Thursday’s Features being lined up based on points from the first three nights (highest to lowest with a 10 car invert) and Friday seeing the top-three in each Feature locked into Saturday’s Gator title race.

The second week of racing will open with USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars (Feb. 12-13) and DIRTcar Late Models (Feb. 12-14). The Non-Wing Sprint Cars will run for a $6,000 check and then a $10,000 payday. The DIRTcar Late Models will again run $7,000-to-win Features on Monday and Tuesday, and then three $5,000-to-win Features on Wednesday.

Then, the Super DIRTcar Series (Feb. 14-17) and World of Outlaws Late Models (Feb. 15-17) will help cap off the event. The Big Blocks will have three straight nights of $5,000-to-win Features, Wednesday through Friday, and then compete for a $7,500 check on Saturday.

Gates open at 4 p.m. (ET) each day. For the full schedule, visit DIRTcarNationals.com/schedule.

Tickets to the 53rd annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park are now on sale at DIRTcarNationals.com/Tickets. If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

Full Schedule & Feature Purses:

Monday, Feb. 5:

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (Features 1-6: $600 to win | $21,900 overall purse)

Tuesday, Feb. 6:

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (Features 1-6: $700 to win | $23,100 overall purse)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars (Practice)

Wednesday, Feb. 7:

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars ($12,000 to win | $60,500 Feature purse)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (Features 1-6: $1,000 to win | $30,720 overall purse)

Thursday, Feb. 8:

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars ($12,000 to win | $60,500 Feature purse)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (Features 1-6: $600 to win | $21,900 overall purse)

Friday, Feb. 9:

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars ($12,000 to win | $60,500 Feature purse)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (Features 1-6: $1,000 to win | $30,720 overall purse)

Saturday, Feb. 10:

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars ($20,000 to win | $81,500 Feature purse)

DIRTcar UMP Modified Gator Championship ($5,000 to win | $20,450 Feature purse)

Sunday, Feb. 11: No Racing

Monday, Feb. 12:

DIRTcar Late Models ($7,000 to win | $27,200 Feature purse)

USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars ($6,000 to win | $25,825 Feature purse)

Tuesday, Feb. 13:

DIRTcar Late Models ($7,000 to win | $27,200 Feature purse)

USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars ($10,000 to win | $37,875 Feature purse)

Wednesday, Feb. 14:

DIRTcar Late Models (Features 1-3: $5,000 to win | $22,800 purse per Feature)

Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds ($5,000 to win | $19,575 Feature purse)

Thursday, Feb. 15:

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models ($12,000 to win | $57,600 Feature purse)

Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds ($5,000 to win | $19,575 Feature purse)

Friday, Feb. 16:

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models ($12,000 to win | $57,600 Feature purse)

Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds ($5,000 to win | $19,575 Feature purse)

Saturday, Feb. 17:

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models ($20,000 to win | $81,500 Feature purse)

Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds ($7,500 to win | $30,200 Feature purse)