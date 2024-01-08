Pierce, Morton, & Dillard Takes WWS Round #2 Top Honors

- Advertisement -

Open Practice Scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9; Round #3 Set for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park



VADO, N.M. (Jan. 7, 2024) — Despite a wind and sandstorm, the 18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts was contested on Sunday afternoon at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park.



In the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model division presented by Black Diamond Race Cars Bobby Pierce charged past Mike Marlar in turn 3 with three laps remaining to claim the $11,000 feature win.



From the outside-front-row starting spot Marlar paced the first 37 circuits before Gorsuch Performance Solutions Pole Sitter Pierce utilized a late-race restart to get to the lead and ultimately the win.



“That was an awesome race,” Pierce said in Hoker Trucking Victory Lane. “I knew it had to be that time (to complete the slide-job pass on Marlar). I knew Mikey was probably gonna come down, but I had to stick my nose in there and go for it. I figured it was only a matter of time before he probably moved up in turn one, and if he would’ve moved up he probably would’ve gotten me so I had to go for it. I don’t know how much room I gave him, but I was going for the win. We have a lot of sponsors here, and it’s cool to be in Victory Lane with them.”



Tyler Erb followed Pierce and Marlar across the finish line with Kyle Larson and Cade Dillard completing the Top-5 finishers.



In Shocker Hitch X-Mod competition presented by Border Tire, fourth-starting J.C. Morton from Springfield, Mo. overtook Saturday night’s winner, Nick Rivera on the fourth circuit and went on to claim the $1,000 triumph. Rivera, 14th-starting Lucas Rodin, Christy Barnett, and 18th-starting Josh Cain completed the Top-5 finishers.



Rounding out the night was the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified feature presented by Rancho Milagro, and Cade Dillard picked up where he left off Saturday night. The Louisiana driver wired the caution-free feature from the second-starting spot to snare the $2,000 triumph for the second-straight night. Eighth-starting Rodney Sanders finishes second with Gary Christian, Dereck Ramirez, and 12th-starting Dan Ebert rounding out the Top 5.



Full results from the event can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.



An Open Practice Session is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 5 – 9 p.m. MT. Grandstand and pit admission is free, and any competitors who would like to practice, the cost is $200 per car.



Then, action continues with Round #3 of the miniseries on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park with complete shows for Super Late Models ($11,000-to-win), Modifieds ($1,000-to-win), and X-Mods ($500-to-win).



The pit gate opens at 2 p.m. MT with the driver’s meeting at 3:30 p.m. and hot laps at 4:30 p.m. and racing action to follow. The grandstand gate opens at 4 p.m.



Daily general grandstand admission on Wednesday, Jan. 10 is $25 for adults, $10 for children (ages 6-12) and free for kids (ages 5-and-under). Reserved seats are $30 and can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17413/vado-speedway-park .-



Pit admission is $45.



Full details are available at www.WildWestShootout.net.



The Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts is made possible by Rio Grande Waste Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Hoker Trucking, ShockerHitch.com, Penske Racing Shocks, Merry’s Home Furnishings, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, Karl Chevrolet, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Swift Springs, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, Day Motor Sports, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Winning Edge Carburetion, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, Victory Fuel, and FloRacing.



18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts: Round #2

FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park

Jan. 7, 2024



Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Racecars

A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce[1]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[2]; 3. 1-Tyler Erb[5]; 4. 6-Kyle Larson[4]; 5. 97-Cade Dillard[6]; 6. 58-Garrett Alberson[15]; 7. 18B-Shannon Babb[8]; 8. 7-Ricky Weiss[12]; 9. 2-Tyler Stevens[10]; 10. 42S-Don Shaw[3]; 11. 86-Kyle Beard[9]; 12. 7T-Drake Troutman[22]; 13. 15-Justin Duty[25]; 14. 51C-Jake O’Neil[16]; 15. 10-Kaden Honeycutt[19]; 16. 18-Chase Junghans[11]; 17. 73-Rodney Sanders[17]; 18. 49T-Jake Timm[7]; 19. 25-Mikey Kile[23]; 20. 101-Forrest Trent[24]; 21. 15S-Clayton Stuckey[21]; 22. 13-Bricen James[14]; 23. 28M-Sam Mars[13]; 24. 14S-Collen Winebarger[20]; 25. 77-Preston Luckman[18]



Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified presented by Rancho Milagro

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 97-Cade Dillard[2]; 2. 20-Rodney Sanders[8]; 3. 58X-Gary Christian[1]; 4. 4R-Dereck Ramirez[4]; 5. 60-Dan Ebert[12]; 6. 65-Tyler Davis[5]; 7. 32-DJ Shannon[9]; 8. 88-Chad Wheeler[3]; 9. 02-Tanner Mullens[13]; 10. 89-AJ Diemel[10]; 11. 4W-Tyler Wolff[18]; 12. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[11]; 13. T75-Terry Phillips[19]; 14. 189-Steven Whiteaker Jr[16]; 15. 2SS-Mark Smith[7]; 16. 01-Jacob Hobscheidt[17]; 17. 71-Philip Houston[15]; 18. 7G-Gabe Hodges[20]; 19. 1ST-Johnny Scott[23]; 20. 45-Chase Holland[24]; 21. 69-Lucas Schott[21]; 22. 27X-Calvin Iverson[22]; 23. 64-Casey Fowler[14]; 24. G17-Fito Gallardo[6]



Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Border Tire

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 18-JC Morton[8]; 2. A0S-Nick Rivera[1]; 3. 19-Lucas Rodin[14]; 4. 44-Christy Barnett[4]; 5. 3J-Josh Cain[18]; 6. 21X-Tanner Kade[12]; 7. X15-Jesse Haynie[7]; 8. 5-Reece Solander[16]; 9. 71-Nate Reinke[9]; 10. 23H-Hector Barraza[17]; 11. J2-Kris Jackson[21]; 12. 15A-Mike Anderson[13]; 13. 198-Jake Haddox[15]; 14. 44JT-Jaime Torres[19]; 15. 81-Devon Jobin[22]; 16. 21K-Brian Kleine[23]; 17. 24X-Jonathon Ortega[20]; 18. 21A-Andrew Hodges[24]; 19. 88-Andrew Fanning[3]; 20. M17-Rob Moseley[5]; 21. 14J-Jacob Hodges[6]; 22. 93-Greg Gorham[11]; 23. 12-Mike Rosales[10]; 24. 7C-John Carney[2]