Logan Seavey Goes Back To Back At The Chili Bowl

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 13, 2024) Going back-to-back at the Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy, Logan Seavey took advantage of a restart at the opening of the 55-lap affair and led nonstop Saturday night.

Stalked the entire race by Buddy Kofoid, the pair railed the cushion of the Tulsa Expo through the first half of the race before the line shifted low as the pair raced into traffic. Banking off the cushion and allowing Kofoid to close several times, there was never a moment where the KKM No. 71w was able to mount a charge for the lead.

“I had to focus on getting a few good laps up top before the bottom really cleaned off, and it’s so hard because you have the best guys in the world right behind you, and if you do move too soon, they’ll drive right by you, or it’s too late, and they’ll do the same thing,” said Seavey of his line change to secure the win. “I really like winning races for them [Kevin and Jordan Swindell]. This is the coolest race that I get to participate in and one of the coolest in the world.”

Kofoid came in second, followed by Corey Day to complete the podium. Making a massive run from the D-Feature, Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley advanced position 45 times to finally land fourth in the A-Feature. Hank Davis made up the top five.

Shane Golobic moved a trio of spots for sixth, followed by Tanner Carrick in seventh. Despite a damaged car after flipping during the pole shuffle, Spencer Bayston crossed eighth. Advancing from 18th, Michael Faccinto made it to ninth, with Jake Swanson in tenth.

The 2024 edition of the Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy saw 380 entries turned in, with 365 drawing in officially. The 2025 dates will be January 13-18, 2024. Ticket information will be posted soon, with all ticket sales starting the first Wednesday in March.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Results

Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Event Car Count: 365

A-Feature:

A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[2]; 2. 71W-Michael Kofoid[1]; 3. 41-Corey Day[4]; 4. 86-Daison Pursley[20]; 5. 29S-Hank Davis[5]; 6. 17W-Shane Golobic[9]; 7. 98-Tanner Carrick[3]; 8. 1S-Spencer Bayston[6]; 9. 5U-Michael Faccinto[18]; 10. 55A-Jake Swanson[10]; 11. 68K-Emerson Axsom[11]; 12. 67-Ryan Timms[8]; 13. 31B-Chase Johnson[13]; 14. 71K-Kale Drake[22]; 15. 27W-Colby Copeland[17]; 16. 1I-Briggs Danner[23]; 17. 11A-Andrew Felker[15]; 18. 5CB-Karter Sarff[24]; 19. (DNF) 88-Tanner Thorson[7]; 20. (DNF) 71P-Cannon McIntosh[21]; 21. (DNF) 5-Chase Briscoe[19]; 22. (DNF) 21J-Kameron Key[14]; 23. (DNF) 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[12]; 24. (DNF) 59-Michael Pickens[16]

Lap Leader: Logan Seavey 1-55

Hard Charger: Daison Pursley +16

MPV Express 67 Speedway Pole Dash

Pole Shuffle 9 (3 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis, 12.159[1]; 2. 55A-Jake Swanson, 12.214[2]; Pole Shuffle 8 (3 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis, 11.988[2]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.143[1]; Pole Shuffle 7 (3 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis, 12.041[2]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms, 12.311[1]; Pole Shuffle 6 (3 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis, 11.944[2]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson, 12.108[1]; Pole Shuffle 5 (3 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis, 11.904[2]; 2. 1S-Spencer Bayston, 12.182[1]; Pole Shuffle 4 (3 Laps): 1. 71W-Michael Kofoid, 12.029[1]; 2. 29S-Hank Davis, 12.092[2]; Pole Shuffle 3 (3 Laps): 1. 71W-Michael Kofoid, 12.071[2]; 2. 41-Corey Day, 12.201[1]; Pole Shuffle 2 (3 Laps): 1. 71W-Michael Kofoid, 12.033[2]; 2. 98-Tanner Carrick, 12.216[1]; Pole Shuffle 1 (3 Laps): 1. 71W-Michael Kofoid, 12.264[2]; 2. 39-Logan Seavey, 12.337[1]

B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 68K-Emerson Axsom[6]; 2. 31B-Chase Johnson[3]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]; 4. 27W-Colby Copeland[7]; 5. 5-Chase Briscoe[4]; 6. 71P-Cannon McIntosh[9]; 7. 1I-Briggs Danner[2]; 8. 71-Jade Avedisian[12]; 9. 58-David Gravel[5]; 10. 21H-Brady Bacon[8]; 11. 21-Daryn Pittman[11]; 12. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[13]; 13. 87W-Ryan Bernal[17]; 14. 51B-Joe B Miller[14]; 15. 67K-Brent Crews[19]; 16. 97-Gavin Miller[16]; 17. 27B-Jake Bubak[20]; 18. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[15]; 19. 32W-Gary Taylor[18]; 20. (DNF) 7T-Thomas Meseraull[10]

B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[3]; 2. 21J-Kameron Key[7]; 3. 59-Michael Pickens[1]; 4. 5U-Michael Faccinto[4]; 5. 86-Daison Pursley[20]; 6. 71K-Kale Drake[9]; 7. 5CB-Karter Sarff[15]; 8. 7U-Chase McDermand[2]; 9. 29-Tim Buckwalter[10]; 10. 28-Ace McCarthy[13]; 11. 55V-CJ Leary[5]; 12. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[18]; 13. 32T-Trey Marcham[11]; 14. 57W-Landon Brooks[12]; 15. 47X-Zach Daum[17]; 16. 81-Bryant Wiedeman[8]; 17. 57-Tyler Courtney[14]; 18. 2H-Nick Hoffman[16]; 19. 89-Chris Windom[6]; 20. 63-Cale Coons[19]

C-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[1]; 2. 87W-Ryan Bernal[3]; 3. 32W-Gary Taylor[4]; 4. 67K-Brent Crews[2]; 5. 27B-Jake Bubak[5]; 6. 63G-Frankie Guerrini[6]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[16]; 8. 5D-Michael Stewart[7]; 9. 19B-Cole Bodine[9]; 10. 19-Tim McCreadie[11]; 11. 02-Ashton Torgerson[8]; 12. 5X-Shane Cottle[17]; 13. 2D-Matt Sherrell[13]; 14. 83M-Rylan Gray[12]; 15. 08X-Parker Price Miller[10]; 16. 41X-Howard Moore[14]; 17. 13-Elijah Gile[18]; 18. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[20]; 19. 14P-Kyle Strickler[15]; 20. (DNF) 71R-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[19]

C Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[1]; 2. 47X-Zach Daum[2]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 4. 63-Cale Coons[3]; 5. 86-Daison Pursley[16]; 6. 7X-Jerry Coons Jr[4]; 7. 95-Chris Andrews[13]; 8. 54-Matt Westfall[10]; 9. 68-Ronnie Gardner[8]; 10. 25-Jacob Denney[17]; 11. 7P-Kris Carroll[11]; 12. 8-Alex Sewell[18]; 13. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[20]; 14. 3W-Brandon Waelti[9]; 15. 9U-Kyle Spence[15]; 16. 7S-Jake Andreotti[12]; 17. (DNF) 3J-Parker Jones[5]; 18. (DNF) 93-Kyle Bellm[6]; 19. (DNF) 14T-Caden Sarale[19]; 20. (DNF) 3G-Kyle Cummins[14]

D-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 2. 5X-Shane Cottle[6]; 3. 13-Elijah Gile[5]; 4. 71R-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[16]; 5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[13]; 6. 25M-Alex Bright[7]; 7. 36-Michael Hubert[1]; 8. 14F-Jeffrey Newell[8]; 9. 15D-Andrew Deal[18]; 10. 3N-Jake Neuman[15]; 11. 5G-Gavan Boschele[3]; 12. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[19]; 13. 55T-Trevor Cline[9]; 14. 73D-David Gasper[20]; 15. 27-Keith Rauch[4]; 16. 6A-Ricky Lewis[17]; 17. (DNF) 8K-KJ Snow[10]; 18. (DNF) 11X-Donovan Peterson[11]; 19. (DNF) 4B-Chelby Hinton[12]; 20. (DNF) 9-Emilio Hoover[14]

D Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 86-Daison Pursley[4]; 2. 25-Jacob Denney[6]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 4. 14T-Caden Sarale[5]; 5. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[2]; 6. 45X-Jace Park[8]; 7. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 8. 8J-Jonathan Beason[16]; 9. 60X-Garet Williamson[9]; 10. 10J-Lane Goodman[10]; 11. 75-Mario Clouser[11]; 12. 55D-Nick Drake[12]; 13. 7C-Landon Crawley[15]; 14. 2J-Justin Grant[13]; 15. 19T-Mitchel Moles[19]; 16. 56E-Tyler Edwards[18]; 17. 1A-Trey Osborne[14]; 18. 87F-Kinzer Edwards[20]; 19. (DNS) 14J-Jody Rosenboom; 20. (DNS) 25K-Taylor Reimer

E-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 71R-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[6]; 2. 6A-Ricky Lewis[7]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]; 4. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[5]; 5. 73D-David Gasper[11]; 6. 20G-Noah Gass[4]; 7. 46-Kenney Johnson[8]; 8. 97X-Xavier Doney[15]; 9. 00-Ryder Laplante[13]; 10. 16C-David Camfield Jr[2]; 11. 09X-Bryant Bell[12]; 12. 7E-Cap Henry[10]; 13. 91K-Kaylee Bryson[18]; 14. 40-Max Adams[16]; 15. 55F-Johnny Kent[17]; 16. 1K-Brayton Lynch[14]; 17. 21D-Weston Gorham[19]; 18. 8S-Kyle Steffens[9]; 19. (DNF) 20C-CJ Sarna[3]; 20. (DNS) 8W-Hunter Schuerenberg

E Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[4]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[1]; 3. 56E-Tyler Edwards[3]; 4. 19T-Mitchel Moles[7]; 5. 87F-Kinzer Edwards[2]; 6. 2W-AJ Hopkins[6]; 7. 73C-Eddie Tafoya Jr[5]; 8. 91X-Danny Wood[10]; 9. 32S-Chase Stockon[8]; 10. 44X-Wesley Smith[13]; 11. 45H-Robbie Price[14]; 12. 16T-Kevin Newton[9]; 13. 19K-Riley Kreisel[11]; 14. 84-Jesse Love[12]; 15. 1-Sammy Swindell[17]; 16. 27X-Cody Leonard[16]; 17. 98P-Ryan Padgett[15]; 18. (DNS) 11B-Clinton Boyles; 19. (DNS) 74-Luke Hall; 20. (DNS) 98K-Kyle Larson

F-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 40-Max Adams[5]; 2. 97X-Xavier Doney[7]; 3. 91K-Kaylee Bryson[1]; 4. 55F-Johnny Kent[10]; 5. 21D-Weston Gorham[12]; 6. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[2]; 7. 48N-Wout Hoffmans[16]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[18]; 9. 97S-Cam Schafer[9]; 10. 50-Daniel Adler[17]; 11. 97K-Tom Harris[15]; 12. 0G-Glenn Styres[6]; 13. 1M-Caden McCreary[4]; 14. 22B-Troy Betts[14]; 15. 7M-Mike Hess[11]; 16. 21B-Justin Bates[19]; 17. 14A-Cameron Hagin[13]; 18. (DNF) 23K-Kyle Simon[8]; 19. (DNF) 56-Mitchell Davis[20]; 20. (DNF) 23P-Preston Lattomus[3]

F Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 44X-Wesley Smith[1]; 2. 45H-Robbie Price[4]; 3. 98P-Ryan Padgett[5]; 4. 27X-Cody Leonard[7]; 5. 1-Sammy Swindell[3]; 6. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[6]; 7. 32-Casey Shuman[15]; 8. 15C-Carter Chevalier[2]; 9. 3-Cole Schroeder[10]; 10. 68W-Chance Crum[13]; 11. P1-Paul White[17]; 12. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[19]; 13. 1P-Terry Nichols[18]; 14. 73S-Shon Deskins[20]; 15. (DNF) 91B-Kevin Bayer[9]; 16. (DNF) 15G-Dennie Gieber[12]; 17. (DNF) 28B-Brandon Mattox[14]; 18. (DNF) 7R-Stuart Snyder[11]; 19. (DNF) 15-JJ Yeley[16]; 20. (DNF) 81C-Colten Cottle[8]

G-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 48N-Wout Hoffmans[3]; 2. 97K-Tom Harris[5]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler[7]; 5. 21B-Justin Bates[1]; 6. 87-Tanner Holmes[15]; 7. 22X-Steven Shebester[8]; 8. 44-Colton Hardy[13]; 9. 22T-Don Droud Jr[11]; 10. 14S-TJ Smith[14]; 11. 08K-Brody Wake[10]; 12. 23D-Devon Dobie[12]; 13. 77S-Robbie Smith[6]; 14. (DNF) 19P-Carson Perkins[4]; 15. (DNF) 321-Chad Winfrey[9]; 16. (DNS) 54C-Chance Hull

G Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 15-JJ Yeley[5]; 2. P1-Paul White[2]; 3. 1P-Terry Nichols[1]; 4. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[3]; 5. 73S-Shon Deskins[7]; 6. 00D-Broc Elliott[14]; 7. 6D-Isaac Chapple[12]; 8. 116-Claud Estes III[4]; 9. 17M-Jake Scott[11]; 10. 938-Bradley Fezard[8]; 11. 28K-Kory Schudy[16]; 12. 71G-Taylor Ferns[10]; 13. 20-Tadd Holliman[6]; 14. 07-Scout Spraggins[15]; 15. 17D-Cody Trammell[13]; 16. 10-Ryker Pace[9]

H-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22T-Don Droud Jr[1]; 2. 08K-Brody Wake[3]; 3. 44-Colton Hardy[4]; 4. 23D-Devon Dobie[2]; 5. 87-Tanner Holmes[9]; 6. 14S-TJ Smith[15]; 7. 35-Tyler Robbins[6]; 8. 7-Michelle Decker[5]; 9. 14M-Ben Worth[8]; 10. 24S-Rodney Westhafer[10]; 11. 22-Sean McClelland[14]; 12. 55S-Gage Green[13]; 13. 77J-John Klabunde[7]; 14. (DNF) 17H-Harli White[12]; 15. (DNF) 75G-Daniel Whitley[11]; 16. (DNS) 2E-Whit Gastineau

H Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 17M-Jake Scott[2]; 2. 6D-Isaac Chapple[1]; 3. 17D-Cody Trammell[3]; 4. 00D-Broc Elliott[5]; 5. 07-Scout Spraggins[4]; 6. 28K-Kory Schudy[9]; 7. 9A-Blake Bower[12]; 8. 6K-Austin Nigh[10]; 9. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[6]; 10. 7J-Shawn Jackson[8]; 11. 22J-Zach Hampton[15]; 12. 80A-DJ Estes[11]; 13. 48G-George Loux[7]; 14. 47-Brad Mosen[13]; 15. (DNF) 11K-AJ Bender[14]; 16. (DNS) 18-Anton Hernandez

I-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding H-Feature

I Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 87-Tanner Holmes[13]; 2. 17H-Harli White[1]; 3. 75G-Daniel Whitley[3]; 4. 22-Sean McClelland[14]; 5. 55S-Gage Green[2]; 6. 14S-TJ Smith[15]; 7. 09T-Timmy Thrash[4]; 8. 57A-Daniel Robinson[10]; 9. 4K-Kayla Roell[11]; 10. 27J-Frank Beck III[5]; 11. 71E-Mariah Ede[12]; 12. 45J-Jerry Brey[7]; 13. 44B-Branigan Roark[6]; 14. (DNF) 51X-Joe Walker[8]; 15. (DNF) 10M-Darin Naida[9]; 16. (DNS) 38-Jason McDougal

I Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28K-Kory Schudy[1]; 2. 9A-Blake Bower[4]; 3. 80A-DJ Estes[2]; 4. 11K-AJ Bender[9]; 5. 47-Brad Mosen[5]; 6. 22J-Zach Hampton[8]; 7. 77-Joey Wirth[14]; 8. 8D-Colin Deming[7]; 9. 22R-Gage Laney[3]; 10. 5J-Josh Hodge[6]; 11. 0S-Derek Sheaffer[11]; 12. 92M-Josh Most[13]; 13. M1-Colby Stubblefield[16]; 14. 14X-Andy Pake[12]; 15. 37P-Logan Prickett[15]; 16. 91-Jeff Stasa[10]

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

J Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4K-Kayla Roell[2]; 2. 57A-Daniel Robinson[5]; 3. 87-Tanner Holmes[4]; 4. 71E-Mariah Ede[7]; 5. 14S-TJ Smith[11]; 6. 22-Sean McClelland[10]; 7. 7MF-Chance Morton[14]; 8. 19X-Brett Becker[1]; 9. 8B-Cooper Williams[6]; 10. 31S-RJ Corson[13]; 11. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[12]; 12. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 13. 08M-Dylan Menz[8]; 14. 42-Chris Cochran[9]; 15. (DNS) 19U-Pierce Urbanosky; 16. (DNS) 80D-Keith Martin

J Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 0S-Derek Sheaffer[2]; 2. 14X-Andy Pake[10]; 3. 92M-Josh Most[4]; 4. 77-Joey Wirth[5]; 5. 37P-Logan Prickett[6]; 6. M1-Colby Stubblefield[13]; 7. 17J-Ryan Bickett[9]; 8. 08J-Jace McIntosh[8]; 9. 71T-Kyler Johnson[11]; 10. 22S-AJ Johnson[7]; 11. 7DK-Darren Kauffman[3]; 12. (DNF) 60-Landon Britt[12]; 13. (DNF) 1H-Henry Chambers[1]; 14. (DNS) 83-Will Armitage; 15. (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt; 16. (DNS) 2ND-Jeb Sessums

K-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 42-Chris Cochran[1]; 2. 22-Sean McClelland[5]; 3. 14S-TJ Smith[7]; 4. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[8]; 5. 31S-RJ Corson[3]; 6. 7MF-Chance Morton[12]; 7. 19J-Jack Berger[4]; 8. 81K-Dekota Gay[16]; 9. 75X-John Egan[6]; 10. 85L-Lee Nardelli[11]; 11. 4C-Cody Jessop[14]; 12. 26J-Jacob Harris[15]; 13. 22P-Brant O’Banion[9]; 14. 17L-Wyatt Rotz[13]; 15. 17C-Devin Camfield[2]; 16. (DNF) 17B-Josh Baughman[10]

K Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 08J-Jace McIntosh[3]; 2. 17J-Ryan Bickett[5]; 3. 14X-Andy Pake[4]; 4. 71T-Kyler Johnson[1]; 5. 60-Landon Britt[9]; 6. M1-Colby Stubblefield[8]; 7. 16-Santino Ferrucci[6]; 8. 3V-Jim Vanzant[2]; 9. 20H-Noah Harris[11]; 10. 49-Dillon Welch[14]; 11. 80H-Josh Hanna[10]; 12. 2MD-Marc Dailey[12]; 13. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[7]; 14. 03-Shayle Bade[15]; 15. 7F-Blake Green[16]; 16. 7L-Jarrad Warhurst[13]

L-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding K-Feature

L Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 85L-Lee Nardelli[2]; 2. 7MF-Chance Morton[9]; 3. 17L-Wyatt Rotz[1]; 4. 4C-Cody Jessop[4]; 5. 26J-Jacob Harris[3]; 6. 81K-Dekota Gay[8]; 7. 08-Brock Berreth[7]; 8. 70-Cade Cowles[11]; 9. 80S-Josh Hawkins[14]; 10. 22G-Jack France[15]; 11. 73T-Tom Dunkel[10]; 12. 2Z-Zach Blurton[12]; 13. 30X-Larry Bratti[5]; 14. (DNF) 7B-Cody Beard[13]; 15. (DNF) 6-Bill Rose[6]; 16. (DNS) 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr

L Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 20H-Noah Harris[5]; 2. 2MD-Marc Dailey[1]; 3. 7L-Jarrad Warhurst[3]; 4. 49-Dillon Welch[8]; 5. 03-Shayle Bade[10]; 6. 7F-Blake Green[2]; 7. 88J-Joey Amantea[9]; 8. 21K-Gage Rucker[11]; 9. 11H-Jori Hughes[4]; 10. 33-Stanley Kreisel[13]; 11. 2-Dave Axton[7]; 12. 4G-Cole Garner[15]; 13. 35H-AJ Hernandez[14]; 14. 27G-Steve Gresham[6]; 15. (DNF) 88A-Austin Torgerson[16]; 16. (DNF) 5F-Danny Frye III[12]

M-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding L-Feature

M Feature 1 (9 Laps): 1. 7MF-Chance Morton[6]; 2. 2Z-Zach Blurton[3]; 3. 70-Cade Cowles[7]; 4. 80S-Josh Hawkins[10]; 5. 7B-Cody Beard[8]; 6. 22G-Jack France[2]; 7. (DNF) 33W-Rece Wommack[12]; 8. (DNF) 53R-Sean Robbins[11]; 9. (DNF) 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 10. (DNF) 1HD-Tommy Colburn[5]; 11. (DNF) 77B-Bret Klabunde[13]; 12. (DNF) 41W-Brad Wyatt[4]; 13. (DNF) 4H-Caleb Padgett[1]; 14. (DNS) 47K-Kevin Brewer; 15. (DNS) 11G-Travis Jenkins; 16. (DNS) 118-Scott Evans **Race ended at 9 laps due to attrition and all drivers transferring.

M Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 21K-Gage Rucker[1]; 2. 5F-Danny Frye III[2]; 3. 33-Stanley Kreisel[7]; 4. 35H-AJ Hernandez[6]; 5. 4G-Cole Garner[9]; 6. 88A-Austin Torgerson[12]; 7. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[14]; 8. 99K-Robert Carson[3]; 9. 121-Steve Glover[11]; 10. 31D-Miles Doherty[8]; 11. (DNF) 10C-Dalton Camfield[5]; 12. (DNF) 23T-Tristan Lee[10]; 13. (DNF) 31-Kyle Beilman[13]; 14. (DNF) 80-Clint Woolbright[4]; 15. (DNS) 77R-Jack Wagner; 16. (DNS) 84R-Chris Roseland

N-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding M-Feature

N Feature 1 (6 Laps): 1. 70-Cade Cowles[3]; 2. 80S-Josh Hawkins[8]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton[7]; 4. 33W-Rece Wommack[4]; 5. 53R-Sean Robbins[14]; 6. 77B-Bret Klabunde[5]; 7. 7D-Josh Bilicki[11]; 8. 17K-Tony Helton[6]; 9. (DNF) 35S-Isaiah Vasquez[9]; 10. (DNF) 130-Chase Osterhoff[13]; 11. (DNF) 28J-Joe Perry[12]; 12. (DNF) 35K-Joey Klemish[1]; 13. (DNF) 21G-John Murdie[2]; 14. (DNF) 251-Johnny Brown Jr[10]; 15. (DNS) 2R-Matt Rossi; 16. (DNS) 7W-Brendon Wiseley **10 minute time limit reached.

N Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 121-Steve Glover[3]; 2. 23T-Tristan Lee[9]; 3. 31-Kyle Beilman[11]; 4. 88A-Austin Torgerson[10]; 5. 84R-Chris Roseland[1]; 6. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[13]; 7. 0-Johnny Murdock[8]; 8. F5-Devin Simmons[6]; 9. (DNF) 17X-Kurt Stellhorn[12]; 10. (DNF) 33B-Mike Bitner[5]; 11. (DNF) 29K-Brian Harvey[4]; 12. (DNF) 19S-Dylan Archer[2]; 13. (DNF) 09-Scott Lawrence[7]; 14. (DNS) 7K-Kolton Gariss; 15. (DNS) 86C-David Camfield Sr; 16. (DNS) 218-Robert Speak

O-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding N-Feature

O Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 35S-Isaiah Vasquez[4]; 2. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[2]; 3. 7D-Josh Bilicki[3]; 4. 28J-Joe Perry[5]; 5. 130-Chase Osterhoff[8]; 6. 53R-Sean Robbins[7]; 7. 11C-Mike Woodruff[11]; 8. 6W-Colin White[12]; 9. 14E-Joseph Wray IV[6]; 10. 8X-Jeff Schindler[10]; 11. 5H-Casey Hicks[9]; 12. 18K-Billy Rayburn[1]; 13. (DNS) 715-Robert Bell; 14. (DNS) 20S-John Sarna

O Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 23T-Tristan Lee[1]; 2. 88A-Austin Torgerson[5]; 3. 31-Kyle Beilman[8]; 4. 218-Robert Speak[6]; 5. 17X-Kurt Stellhorn[7]; 6. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[10]; 7. 92-Slater Helt[12]; 8. 0J-Kevin Carl[9]; 9. 14R-Nathan Smith[4]; 10. 70K-Tim Kent[3]; 11. (DNF) 15F-Brandon Dean[11]; 12. (DNF) 7JR-JD Black[13]; 13. (DNF) 6X-Anthony Esberg[2]; 14. (DNS) 96-Cody Brewer; 15. (DNS) 00S-Jamie Speers

P-Features: Scratched with cars remaining moving to the O-Features