Chris Madden Targets World of Outlaws Late Model Title in 2024

- Advertisement -

Smokey is back to chase his first championship after a second-place result in 2024

BARBERVILLE, FL – January 15, 2024 – Chris Madden will chase a World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series championship in 2024, coming off the momentum of a runner-up finish last season.



The Gray Court, SC driver ended 2023 with three wins, 22 top five finishes, and 33 top 10s. His runner-up points result matched his career-best points finish with the Series – he also finished second in 2017 and 2021.



Madden currently sits seventh on the all-time wins list with 36 – two wins away from Rick Eckert.

He’ll enter the new year with the momentum of six straight podium finishes to end the 2023 World of Outlaws season, along with wins at the Blue-Gray 100 and National 100.

Also, Madden will have a Longhorn Chassis underneath him for an entire season for the first time in 2024. He switched his #44 team to Longhorns late in 2023, leading to more consistency and strong finishes. Helping him with that will be crew members Steve Eldridge and Ricky Arnold, who will be with him for another year.

With 16 new venues on the 2024 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule, the path to the championship offers a new challenge for Madden to tackle.

Starting the year on the right foot is key for Madden, and Volusia Speedway Park has shown bright spots for him in the past, including the Big Gator title in 2018.

Madden begins his hunt for a World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title when the season starts at Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 17-20, a Late Model Palooza that features Crate Racin’ USA Late Models and 602 Late Models. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.