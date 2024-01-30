Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Aiming for World of Outlaws Championship as Season Opener Arrives Next Week

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – WINDOM, Minn. (Jan. 29, 2024) – The 2024 season begins next week for Big Game Motorsports and driver David Gravel.

The team will venture to Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., for the 53 rd annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. The half-mile oval hosts World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races Feb. 7-10.

“It’s been a really good track the last couple of years,” said Gravel, who resides in Florida. “It’s nice leaving that morning and driving over to the track and being able to race. It’s the only time I get to do that all year long. Plus, it’s a good feeling to get the season started.

Gravel captured the first two races and three of the five World of Outlaws main events at Volusia Speedway Park last year. He’s won four of the last six series races at the track dating back to his first World of Outlaws win there during the 2022 DIRTcar Nationals.

“You just never know with that track,” he said. “There’s been lots of variations. In the past it can be very racy and get really slick. Last year I felt it was fast paced most of the time. We’ll have to see what we get this year. I don’t care what track you’re at, you want to qualify good and start near the front no matter how racy the track is.”

The DIRTcar Nationals kicks off a grueling season for Gravel and Big Game Motorsports, who have earned a runner-up result in the World of Outlaws championship standings each of the last three seasons.

“We enter the year every year wanting to win the championship,” he said. “It’s a very realistic goal and has been the last couple of years. A couple of little things here and there have been growing pains. We have all the tools and experience to get the job done.”

Gravel led the series with 12 feature wins last year, including the biggest payout in World of Outlaws history when he captured the $250,000-to-win 2 nd annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

The dozen World of Outlaws triumphs were the second most wins in a season for Gravel, who also posted his most top fives in a season. He led the series in heat race wins and podium results. Gravel ranked second in top 10s, in Quick Time Awards and in dash appearances.

“I think the consistency with the podiums we had last year and the top fives, it was a very high percentage,” he said. “We were consistently the fastest car on the track. We just had some DNFs that hurt the final goal. I feel if we could match or be better than what we did last year and not have the DNFs, I think we’re pretty unbeatable (when it comes to being a championship contending team).”

UP NEXT –

Feb. 7-10 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., for the 53 rd annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

