Ocala Speedway Next Stop for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

BATAVIA, Ohio (January 29, 2024) – The previously named Bubba Raceway Park, now re-branded as Ocala Speedway is the next stop on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks slate.

Team’s will tackle the 3/8-mile oval beginning Monday, January 29 for an Open Practice. The pit gates will open at 2:00PM with practice slated from 6:00PM to 9:00PM. The general admission area will be open free of charge. Fans are encouraged to visit Ocala Speedway for a sneak peek at the top dirt late model drivers expected.

The action will ratchet up on Tuesday and Wednesday with a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win main event each night. The Thunder Stocks are also on the racing card for Tuesday and Wednesday at Ocala Speedway.

The pit gates will open at 2:00PM each day, followed by general admission gates at 5:00PM. The on-track excitement is slated for 5:30PM each day with Hot Laps. All times are eastern time.

Ocala Speedway is the longest continuously running dirt track in the state of Florida, beginning operations in 1952. Ocala Speedway is located at 9050 N.W. Gainesville Road in Ocala, Florida, just minutes from I-75 at Exit 354. For more information, please visit www.bubbaracewaypark.com.

After two events, Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, and Jonathan Davenport are tied for the top spot in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP. Brandon Overton is fourth with Devin Moran completing the top five.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Bubba Raceway Park Purses:

Tues. Jan. 30: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Wed. Jan. 31: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Front – Any (90) Hoosier Tire

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3