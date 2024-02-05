Brandon Overton Collects $12,000 Screven Winter Freeze Victory

- Advertisement -

Invades East Bay Raceway Park for the 48th annual Winter Nationals



EVANS, Ga. (02/05/24) – Brandon Overton piloted his Wells & Sons Motorsports / Harco Construction No. 76 Muscle Factory / Coltman Farms Racing / Longhorn Chassis by Wells Motorsports / Clements Racing Engines – powered Super Late Model to the $12,000 victory on Saturday in the 2024 edition of Screven Motor Speedway’s Winter Freeze.



Overton powered to the lead on lap 34 and went on to pick up his first win of the year.



“I knew (the track) was rubbered. It was honestly rubbered as soon as we went out there,” Overton said in Victory Lane. “By the time I got around Haiden (Cowan), (the track) pretty much bolted down. That’s one of those deals where running second is better than being out front leading. (Smith) drove out of the rubber and we took advantage of it.”



Southern All Star Series competition brought Brandon Overton and the Wells Motorsports team to Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, Ga.) over the weekend for the two-day Winter Freeze XIV.



With 34 Late Models on the grounds on Friday, Overton claimed the overall fast time honors with a blistering 14.314-second lap in time trials aboard his Muscle Factory No. 76 Late Model. Starting on the pole for the $3,000-to-win prelim, Brandon dropped one spot in the 30-lap opener to finish second.



On Saturday, Brandon backed up the fastest lap in his time trial group with a second-place finish in his heat race. Lined up fifth for the Winter Freeze XIV finale, Overton drove around pole-starting Garrett Smith on lap 34 and paced the remainder of the 50-lapper to secure his first win of the season and the $12,000 top prize.



He finished 0.751-seconds ahead of Smith with Haiden Cowan rounding out the podium.



Full results from the events are available at www.SASDirt.com.



Overton invades East Bay Raceway Park (Gibsonton, Fla.) for the 48th annual Wieland Winter Nationals this Monday – Saturday, which is highlighted by six nights of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) action.



