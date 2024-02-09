HomeDirt Late Model NewsJim DenHamer's photos from East Bay Raceway Park's Lucas Oil Late Models... Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 2/9/24 Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsFloridaEast Bay Raceway Park Published on February 9, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Hudson O'Neal - Jonathan Davenport -- Jim DenHamer photo - Advertisement - 19 photos - Advertisement - Tagseast bay raceway parklate modellate models Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Davenport Gets First Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Win of the Year at East Bay TAMPA, Fla. (February 9, 2024) - Jonathan Davenport became the seventh different... Dirt Late Model News Hudson O’Neal Bests Ocala Speedway Wednesday Night Action 48th annual Wieland Winter Nationals at East Bay Set for this WeekSHINNSTON,... Sprint Car & Midget News Realizing a Dream: Jones & Joyner Go Full-Time USAC Midget Racing in ‘24 By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (February 5, 2024)………For Kyle... Florida Pinkerton, Moore, Taylor, Sorensen, Schrader, Ayers Win Thursday Modified Features at Volusia THURSDAY WINNERS: Pinkerton, Moore, Taylor, Sorensen, Schrader, Ayers Victorious on Night... All-Tech Raceway Ricky Thornton Jr. Double Dips in LOLMDS Action at Ocala and All-Tech Set for Wieland Winter Nationals at East Bay Raceway Park MARTINSVILLE, Ind.... Bubba Raceway Park Up to Speed: USAC Sprint Season Launches in Florida with Winter Dirt Games Feb. By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (February 6, 2024)………It will... Dirt Late Model News Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 2/7/24 All-Tech Raceway Thornton Earns Third Victory of 2024 at All-Tech LAKE CITY, Fla. (February 2, 2024) – The final summary of Friday... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Davenport Gets First Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Win of the Year at East Bay TAMPA, Fla. (February 9, 2024) - Jonathan Davenport became the seventh different winner in the... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 2/9/24 Dirt Late Model News Brandon Sheppard Wins Monday Make-Up at East Bay TAMPA, Fla. (February 8, 2024) – Brandon Sheppard became the fourth and final leader of... Dirt Late Model News Jimmy Owens Returns to Lucas Oil Victory Lane with East Bay Triumph TAMPA, Fla. (February 8, 2024) – Jimmy Owens went to the lead for good on... Florida Pinkerton, Moore, Taylor, Sorensen, Schrader, Ayers Win Thursday Modified Features at Volusia THURSDAY WINNERS: Pinkerton, Moore, Taylor, Sorensen, Schrader, Ayers Victorious on Night 4 of DIRTcar...