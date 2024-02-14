World Wide Technology Raceway 2024 schedule

- Advertisement -

ST. LOUIS – February 13, 2024

Revised: February 12. Please discard all previously-released schedules.

Schedule is subject to change.

Events will take place on the drag strip unless otherwise noted.

MARCH

2 (Saturday) – Drift STL

9-10 (Saturday, Sunday) – NHRA chassis certifications

29 (Friday) – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

30 (Saturday) – Spring Warmup Test ‘n Tune

APRIL

5 (Friday) – Test ‘n’ Tune.

6 (Saturday) – Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 1; Oakley Super Quick

7 (Sunday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 2; Oakley Super Quick

10 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class; Laps for Charity; Corvette Night

13 (Saturday) – TBA

14 (Sunday) – Import Face-Off

19 (Friday) — Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

20 (Saturday) — VP Racing Lubricants Street Car; grudge; Test ‘n’ Tune; Phil’s Street E.T. Bike

27-28 (Saturday, Sunday) – Tough Mudder

MAY

2-5 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) – NMCA/NMRA Race for the Rings

11 (Saturday) – Heavy Metal Showdown (club night, format similar to Wide Open Wednesday)

10-11 (Friday, Saturday) on road course – TA2 and SVRA Gateway SpeedTour

15 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class; Laps for Charity; Mustang Night

17 (Friday) — Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink; Firebird Fest

18 (Saturday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 3; Mopar Fest; Fisher House car show

19 (Saturday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 4; Mopar Fest

JUNE

1 (Saturday) on oval – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200; Confluence Music Festival

2 (Sunday) on oval – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300; Confluence Music Festival

7-10 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday) – Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

12 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class; Laps for Charity; Camaro/F-Body Night; Twin Fifties Test ‘n Tune

13-16 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) – TB Promotions Twin Fifties

13-16 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) on road course – Xtreme Xperience

21 (Friday) — Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

22 (Saturday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 5; Oakley Super Quick

23 (Sunday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 6; Oakley Super Quick

28 (Friday) – Mid-West Drag Racing Series qualifying; True Nostalgia Super Stock

29 (Saturday) – Mid-West Drag Racing Series; KSHE-FM Night of Fire and Thunder; True Nostalgia Super Stock; Small Tire & Street Car Speed4All; KSHE-FM car show (at pavilion)

JULY

5 (Friday) — $3,000 Super Pro night race; Test ‘n’ Tune; High School class

6 (Saturday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 7; $3,000 Super Pro Night; Caliber Collison Q16

7 (Sunday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 8

10 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class

12 (Friday) — Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

13 (Saturday) – VP Racing Lubricants Street Car; grudge; Test ‘n’ Tune; Phil’s Street E.T. Bike

19-20 (Friday, Saturday) on road course – Formula DRIFT

26 (Friday) – Test ‘n’ Tune; High School class

27 (Saturday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 9; Verge Quick Outlaw Series; Willis Racing Shootout; NHRA.tv Challenge; Summit Racing JDRL Challenge

28 (Sunday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 10; Verge Quick Outlaw Series

AUGUST

3 (Saturday) nighttime event – VP Racing Lubricants Street Car; grudge; Test ‘n’ Tune; Phil’s Street E.T. Bike

7 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class; Laps for Charity; Mopar and Jeep Night

9 (Friday) — Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

17 (Saturday) on oval – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500

23 (Friday) – Nostalgia Drag Racing League; High School class

24 (Saturday) – Nostalgia Drag Racing League; Victory Nostalgia Super Stock; Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 11; Caliber Collision Q16

25 (Sunday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 12; King of the Track

SEPTEMBER

7 (Saturday) – Import Face-Off (nighttime event)

9 (Monday) – Million Dollar Drag Race Test ‘n’ Tune

10-14 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday) – Million-Dollar Drag Race

18 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; Laps for Charity; Corvette Night

20 (Friday) — Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

21 (Saturday) – VP Racing Lubricants Street Car; grudge; Test ‘n’ Tune; Phil’s Street E.T. Bike

27-29 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) – NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals

OCTOBER

1 (Tuesday) – TBA

2-3 (Wednesday, Thursday) – NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series divisional meet

4-5 (Friday, Saturday) – NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series regional meet

11 (Friday) — Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

12 (Saturday) – Test ‘n Tune; track day

16 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday

19 (Saturday) – TBA

26 (Saturday) – TBA

NOVEMBER

1 (Friday) — Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

2 (Saturday) – VP Racing Lubricants Street Car; grudge; Test ‘n’ Tune; Phil’s Street E.T. Bike

3 (Sunday) – Drift STL

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.