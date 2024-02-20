Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and High Limit Sprint Cars Converge at Golden Isles

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (February 20, 2024) – Golden Isles Speedway will bring fans the best of both worlds with Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and High Limit Sprint Cars sharing the stage in the week ahead.

The multi-day extravaganza dubbed “Deuces Wild” will kickstart on Wednesday, February 21 with an Open Practice for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, High Limit Sprint Cars, and the Golden Isles Speedway 604 Late Models.

The General Admission area on Wednesday will be open for just $5. Fans are encouraged to visit Golden Isles Speedway for a sneak peek at the elite drivers expected in all divisions.

It’s all High Limit Racing on Thursday for a $10,000-to-win preliminary event. The Lucas Oil Late Dirt Series will shine on Friday for their $10,000-to-win preliminary program. Finally, both tours will race on Saturday with each competing in a $20,000-to-win finale.

Thursday, February 22 TICKETS – LucasDirt.info/deuceswild-thurs

Friday, February 23 TICKETS – LucasDirt.info/deuceswild-fri

Saturday, February 24 TICKETS – LucasDirt.info/deuceswild-sat

Golden Isles Speedway is a 4/10-mile red clay oval located off U.S. Hwy. 82 in Waynesville, Ga. just 14 miles west of I-95. For more information about Golden Isles Speedway, please visit www.gisdirt.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP. Hudson O’Neal is just five points behind in second, followed by Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, and Daulton Wilson rounding out the top five.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Friday, February 23: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = Total $48,575

Saturday, February 24: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,500, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,000, 13. $1,900, 14. $1,800, 15. $1,700, 16. $1,500, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200 = Total $80,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Front – Any (90) Hoosier Tire

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3