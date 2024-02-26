Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Starts with Peach State Triple Shot

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) The eleventh edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco will get underway this weekend in a huge tripleheader in the Peach State of Georgia! The barnstorming tour will make its first-ever visit to Waycross Motor Speedway in Waycross, Georgia on Thursday evening, February 29 for a $7,553 to win showdown, while the triple shot will conclude with a pair of $10,053 to win programs at Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia on Friday, March 1 and at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia on Saturday, March 2. In all, nearly $90,000 in prize money is up for grabs and one lucky driver could walk away with over $27,500 in weekend winnings.

Drivers that are running with the Spring Nationals tour will also be looking to get off to a hot start in the point standings. Carson Ferguson, of Lincolnton, North Carolina, is the two-time and defending miniseries Champion. A $10,053 payday will once again be awarded to the Spring Nationals Champion following the series finale on Sunday, May 26 at Duck River Raceway Park. With fifteen events on this year’s schedule, drivers will be able to drop their two worst races towards their final point tally.

On Thursday at Waycross Motor Speedway, the pit gates will open at 3:00pm, the grandstands will open at 5:00pm, the Drivers Meeting will take place at 6:30pm, and Hot Laps will take to the racetrack starting at 7:00pm. Grandstand admission will be $25.00, while admittance into the pit area will be $40.00. Kids 12 and under will be admitted for FREE.

Joining the Super Late Models on the racing card at Waycross will be the 602 Late Models ($800 to win), the Benny McCarty Memorial for Super Streets ($747 to win), and Crown Vic Jr.’s – ages 17 and under only ($100 to win). In addition, there will also be an open practice session held at the facility on Wednesday night, February 28 for all classes from 7:00pm-10:00pm. Waycross Motor Speedway is located at 2101 Knight Avenue in Waycross, GA 31503. More information can be found by calling 912-283-0900 or by accessing www.wayxspeedway.com.

On Friday at Swainsboro Raceway, all gates will open at 4:00pm with the Drivers Meeting scheduled for 6:30pm and Hot Laps starting promptly at 7:00pm. Grandstand admission will be $30.00 for adults and $20.00 for kids ages 6-11. Pit admission will be $45.00 for adults and $30.00 for kids ages 6-11. Children 5 and under will be admitted for FREE.

Along with the ground-pounding Super Late Models, the 604 Late Models, 602 Late Models, Road Warriors, Street Stocks, Crown Vic Pro’s, and Crown Vic Jr.’s will also be in racing competition. The Spring Nationals has visited Swainsboro on two different occasions and Evans, Georgia standout Brandon Overton claimed the checkered flag both times in 2022 and 2023. Swainsboro Raceway is located at 586 Modoc Road in Swainsboro, GA 30401. More information can be found by calling 478-494-0584 or by accessing www.swainsbororaceway.com.

On Saturday at Senoia Raceway, the pit gates will swing open at 2:00pm, the grandstands will allow patrons into the historic facility at 4:00pm, the Drivers Meeting is at 6:30pm, and Hot Laps for the Super Late Models will start at 7:00pm. Adult grandstand admission will be $30.00, while kids ages 12 and under will be allowed into the stands for FREE. Pit admission will be $40.00 for adults, $20.00 for kids ages 6-12, and FREE for those children 5 and under.

In addition to the Super Late Models headlining the racing card, the 604 Late Model, 602 Late Model, Charger, and Bomber divisions will also be in action on the gray gumbo. The Spring Nationals has visited Senoia on nine different occasions with the winner’s list consisting of Jonathan Davenport (’16), Chris Madden (’16), Michael Page (’17), Donald McIntosh (’17), Scott Bloomquist (’18), Dale McDowell (’18), Chris Madden (’19), Shane Clanton (’22), and Wil Herrington (’23). Senoia Raceway is located at 171 Brown Road in Senoia, GA 30276. More information can be found by calling 770-599-6161 or by accessing www.senoiaraceway1969.com.

The Spring Nationals tire rule in 2024 is Hoosier Racing Tire NLMT 2, 3, 4 and American Racer Tire 44, 48, Pro3/56. Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among others. The entry fee will be $100.00 each night and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com.

Weekend Purses:

(Thursday – 40 Laps) – – – 1. $7,553, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $25,275 TOTAL

(Friday, Saturday – 53 Laps) – – – 1. $10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

2024 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Thursday, February 29 – Waycross Motor Speedway, Waycross, GA – $7,553 to win

Friday, March 1 – Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA – $10,053 to win

Saturday, March 2 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – $10,053 to win

Friday, March 29 – I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN – $10,053 to win

Saturday, March 30 – Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN – $21,000 to win

Friday, April 5 – Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL – $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 6 – East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL – $10,053 to win

Friday, April 19 – Ponderosa Speedway, Junction City, KY – $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 20 – Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 3 – Sugar Creek Raceway, Blue Ridge, GA – $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 4 – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 10 – Natural Bridge Speedway, Natural Bridge, VA – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 11 – Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV – $20,053 to win

Friday, May 24 – Rain Date / To Be Announced

Saturday, May 25 – North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA – $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 26 – Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN – $10,053 to win

* All events to be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The tour would like to thank all of their marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, American Racer South, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Spring Pro Precision Equipment, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, FK Rod Ends, Interstate Welding & Steel Supply, JM Custom Laser, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Vinson Sims Construction, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com