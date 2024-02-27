Shane McDowell Racing Prepares for Next Era of Team’s Storied History

- Advertisement -

WoO Thunderhill Raceway Doubleheader Next on the Schedule



MOORESBURG, Tenn. (02/27/24) – While the new season for Shane McDowell Racing is barely a month old, the team is not only focused on a busy and successful 2024 campaign, but also what lies ahead for 2025 and beyond.



“News came out during Speedweeks that I think got misconstrued a bit, so we wanted to let everyone know what the situation is for our team. Everything in 2024 is business as usual with our amazing group of marketing partners, but as we look ahead to 2025 there’s some changes with our team that we are currently evaluating,” shared Shane McDowell, who co-owns the team with his wife Sara.



“After a great 10-year run together, our partnership with our primary sponsor, E-Z-GO will be coming to an end in 2024. They’ve been incredible to work with and have allowed us to compete on the highest of levels. I just can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done to help us grow our program over the past decade.”



While the schedule might not be as aggressive in 2025 as it will be in 2024, Shane McDowell Racing will continue to race next season with Shane’s brother, Dale McDowell in the driver’s seat.



“We’ve still got some great sponsors who support our program next year, so we will race in 2025. Now with that said, if we aren’t able to secure another primary sponsor, we’ll have to scale our operation back and race a little less. We’re currently seeking a new primary sponsor or even a couple of higher-level associate sponsors for 2025, so that we can keep our program at the same level. Regardless, you haven’t heard the last of us, and we look forward to continuing to race for as long as we are having fun and we’re still competitive,” Shane McDowell continued.



Shane McDowell Racing first became sponsored by Textron Specialized Vehicles, in 2015. Over the years the renowned company has appeared on the side of the team’s familiar No. 17m in the form of Bad Boy Buggies, Textron Off Road, and currently E-Z-GO.



The team is fresh off a 2023 campaign, which found them visiting Victory Lane on 10 occasions with notable victories including a $100,000 triumph with the XR Super Series at Volunteer Speedway and a $50,000 COMP Cams Topless 100 win in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series action at Batesville Motor Speedway.



For team driver, Dale McDowell, he loves racing as much as ever and looks forward to what 2024 and beyond will hold.



“To echo my brother’s comments, we just can’t thank E-Z-GO enough for all they’ve done for us. They allowed us to achieve a lot of goals and dreams. Even though I’m a little older than some of these kids storming onto the scene, I feel like we are a contender pretty much every time we unload. As long as I know that I’m still competitive and Shane and Sara (McDowell) want to keep this team going, I’m looking forward to being the driver. Thank you to all our great marketing partners, and hopefully we can continue to take them all to Victory Lane not only this season but in 2025 and beyond.”



Anyone, who is interested in joining Shane McDowell Racing as a marketing partner can obtain more information by contacting Shane at 336-425-4077.



Next on the docket for Shane McDowell and Dale McDowell racing is a March 22-23 World of Outlaws (WoO) CASE Late Model Series doubleheader at Tennessee’s Thunderhill Raceway Park with their / E-Z-GO No. 17m Cometic Gaskets / Klotz Synthetic Lubricants / Connected Strategy Advisors / Team Zero Race Cars / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



The weekend is highlighted by a $10,000-to-win and $15,000-to-win program.



Shane McDowell Racing would like to thank all of their sponsors and marketing partners including E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, S&H Systems, FOX Racing Shox, Waddell Transfer, Inc., BSI Well Service, Black Rock Enterprises, Campbell Insulation Specialists, M&S Motors, Lincoln Smith Racing, Clements Racing Engines, Team Zero Race Cars, Shackelford Enterprizes, Spring Pro, Winning Edge Carburetors, Swift Springs, FK Rod Ends, Go Lithium, Schoenfeld Headers, Keyser Manufacturing, All Star Performance, Performance Bodies, Five-Star Bodies, Hoosier Tire, Wiles Driveshafts, DMI Racing Products, Jones Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Dyers Top Rods, QuickCar, PEM Racing, Mark IV ATV’s, Winters Rearends, Sweet Manufacturing, DirtWraps, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.