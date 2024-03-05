COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Opens ’24 Campaign at Boothill Speedway

- Advertisement -

Fifth Annual Ronny Adams Memorial Set for March 8 – 9



CONWAY, Ark. (03/04/24) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series will lift the lid on the 2024 season on March 8 – 9 at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) with the fifth annual Ronny Adams Memorial presented by Comprehensive Motorsports.



The weekend is headlined by a $5,000-to-win CCSDS program on Friday, March 8 and a $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday, March 9.



In 2023 Logan Martin won the opening night of the Ronny Adams Memorial with Garrett Alberson banking the Saturday night victory. Former Ronny Adams Memorial finale champions include Tyler Stevens, Cade Dillard, and Timothy Culp.



A star-studded entry list is setting their sights on the opener. Drivers, who have voiced an intent to compete in the event thus far include former series champions, Kyle Beard, Logan Martin, and Jon Mitchell.



Additional racers looking to toss their names into the hat for a victory in the fifth edition of the event include Morgan Bagley, Brian Rickman, B.J. Robinson, Hunter Rasdon, Brett Frazier, Keith Hammett, Tyler Stevens, Jarret Stuckey, Clay Stuckey, Brad Couch, Chance Mann, Jamie Burford, Mickey Gile, Cade Dillard, Jon Kirby, Neil Baggett, Rick Rickman, Bubba Mullins, Robbie Stuart, Bobb Pierce, Preston Farmer, Trey Mills, and a host of others.



While the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year crop won’t take full form until the first few events of the year are completed, early potential contenders include Austin Vincent and Keith Hammett.



The weekend opens with an Open Practice Session on Thursday, March 7 from 6 – 10 p.m. CT. The grandstand area is closed, and pit admission is $20.



On Friday evening the CCSDS contingent will contest a complete $5,000-to-win / $500-to-start program. Joining the night’s action are USRA Tuners, Sportsters, USRA Factory Stocks, and USRA Limited Modifieds. Hot laps are at 6:15 p.m. CT with racing action at 7 p.m. CT.



Friday grandstand admission (ages 11-and-up) are $20 with kids (ages 5-10) $10 and children (ages 4-and-under) FREE. Pit passes (ages 11-and-up) are $35 with kids (ages 5-10) $20 and children (ages 4-and-under) FREE.



The fifth annual Ronny Adams Memorial presented by Comprehensive Motorsports championship night on Saturday, March 9 features the $10,000-to-win / $700-to-win program for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models. USRA Factory Stocks, USRA Limited Modifieds, and Pro Mods will also be in action.



Saturday grandstand admission (ages 11-and-up) are $25 with kids (ages 5-10) $15 and children (ages 4-and-under) FREE. Pit passes (ages 11-and-up) are $40 with kids (ages 5-10) $25 and children (ages 4-and-under) FREE.



The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)



COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – Friday, March 8 Payout

1)$5,000 2)$2,500 3)$1,250 4)$900 5)$800 6)$750 7)$700 8)$650 9)$600 10)$575 11)$550 12)$525 13-22)$500



COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – Saturday, March 9 Payout

1)$10,000 2)$5,000 3)$2,500 4)$1,750 5)$1,500 6)$1,400 7)$1,300 8)$1,200 9)$1,100 10)$1,000 11)$900 12)$800 13-22)$700



For more information on the facility, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.