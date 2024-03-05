Lincoln Speedway Discount Tickets For Castrol FloRacing Event On Sale Saturday, March 9

HomeDirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaLincoln Speedway Discount Tickets For Castrol FloRacing Event On Sale Saturday, March...

Lincoln Speedway
- Advertisement -

$20,000 to Win Super Late Model Event Set For Thursday, May 9

(Lincoln, IL) Super Late Model drivers from across the country will again converge on Lincoln Speedway Thursday, May 9, to race in the 3rd annual event, presented by Graue Chevrolet. The race, which is expected to have a huge field of impressive names on the entry list, will pay $20,000 to win and $1,000 to start for a total payout of nearly $70,000. The DIRTcar Modified class will also race for a strong payout of $2,000 to win. Advance sale discounted tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 9, at 10:00 AM CT.

The 2024 season for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America kicks off the third Illinois Speedweeks on Wednesday, May 8 at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) before invading Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday, May 9 for the Graue Chevrolet Showdown. For the second-straight year, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America doubleheader will be followed by a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) doubleheader at Farmer City (Ill.) Speedway and Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on May 10-11.

The 2024 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America point fund once again guarantees the champion at least $50,000 with perfect attendance boosting the champion’s take to $75,000. Oakwood, IL’s Bobby Pierce claimed last year’s championship followed by Hudson O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Tim McCreadie.

The 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America campaign saw 10 features contested with five different winners and 175 drivers entering at least one event. For Lincoln Speedway, Dennis Erb, Jr. claimed victory in 2022, while Hudson O’Neal took the win in May of 2023.

Advance sale discounted tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 9 at 10:00 AM CT, two months to the day that the race takes the green flag, with a discount of $5 per adult ticket. Grandstand admission will be $40 at the gate on raceday, $35 in advance, and kids 11 and under are $10 at the gate or $5 in advance. Advance sale discounted general admission tickets are available at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1855/tickets/1388292.

Camping for Wednesday night, May 8 and Thursday night, May 9 is available. Spots with electricity are limited and available for $40 per night. Cost for primitive camping is $20 per night. Reservations can be made by calling 217-764-3200.

The 2024 racing season officially begins on Friday, April 5 with five divisions at the season opener. Two preseason test-and-tunes are scheduled for Sunday, March 24 and Friday, March 29. The full schedule can be viewed at lincolnspeedwayil.com.

For rules and info on the Castrol FloRacing Night In America Super Late Model series, visit FloSeries.com.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the Bennett Memorial and the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

- Advertisement -

