Spencer Hughes and JCM Motorsports Go to Victory Lane at NAS

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Fifth Annual Ronny Adams Memorial with CCSDS Up NextBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (03/05/24) – Spencer Hughes piloted the JCM Motorsports / Yellow Hammer Design & Construction No. 19m Cliburn Tank Lines / Neon Bubbles Car Wash / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model to the $5,000 victory in Saturday’s Coltman Farms Racing Southern All-Star (SAS) Dirt Racing Series event at North Alabama Speedway.The victory marked the first for Hughes with JCM Motorsports since joining the Alabama-based team late in the 2023 season.“Oh man, it feels like it’s been five years since I won a Late Model race,” Hughes said in Victory Lane. “To make it back here is good. I can’t thank everybody (enough) at JCM Motorsports. These rides are tough to come by nowadays and it’s what I love to do, so I’m just really proud (to get the win) for this team.”Staying in the team’s home state of Alabama over the weekend, Spencer Hughes and the JCM Motorsports crew made the short trip to North Alabama Speedway (Tuscumbia, Ala.) on Saturday afternoon for the Coltman Farms Racing Southern All Star Series-sanctioned Spring Showdown.With qualifying setting the lineup for the main event, Hughes stopped the clock third-quickest out of 34 competitors which earned him a starting spot on the second row for the main event.Spencer led the first circuit of the feature before slipping back as far as the third position during the event’s mid-stages. Waiting until lap 34 of the 40-lap feature to make his way back to the lead, Spencer snuck by race-long leader Dalton Cook en route to picking up the $5,000 payday.Hughes earned his second-career Southern All Stars victory and piloted the JCM Motorsports No. 19m to their first victory of the 2024 season.Full results from the SAS opener are available at www.SASDirt.com.Hughes and JCM Motorsports now turn their attention to the fifth annual Ronny Adams Memorial, which will be held on March 8 – 9 at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.). The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model weekend includes a $5,000-to-win program on Friday night and a $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday.Full event details can be found at www.BoothillDirt.com.JCM Motorsports would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Yellow Hammer Design & Construction, Cliburn Tank Lines, Professional Concrete Cutting & Drilling, The Mercantile by Miller, Neon Bubbles Car Wash, Link Construction inc., Torco Lubricants, KB Motorsports, XS Power Batteries, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Durham Racing Engines, PEM Racing, FastShafts, Steering Buddy, FOX Racing Shox, DirtCarLift.com, Rocket Chassis, Boswell Oil, Hoosier Tire by Brian, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Midwest Sheet Metal, True Speed Fast Wear, FreeStyle Graphix, Advanced Laser & Machine, USSSA, JJ Motorsports, Xtreme Design & Graphics, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.For the latest information regarding JCM Motorsports please visit the following outlets:Website: JCMMotorsports.com Facebook: Click HereTwitter: @JCM_MotorsportsYouTube: Click HereInstagram: @JCM.MotorsportsTikTok: @JCMmotorsports

