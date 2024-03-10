HomeDirt Late Model NewsCody Overton Ready to Prove he Belongs on National Tour in Rookie...

Cody Overton Ready to Prove he Belongs on National Tour in Rookie Year With Tri Star Promotions 

Published on

By jdearing
Cody Overton - Trent Gower photo
The Peach State native leads early in the MD3 Rookie of the Year points run 

SUMMERTOWN, TN (March 8, 2024) –

Eager to prove he belongs on the national tour with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, Cody Overton is already off to a good start in his rookie year. 

 The MD3 Rookie of the Year contender left DIRTcar Nationals with the early lead in the rookie race, currently sitting eight-points ahead of Ethan Dotson.  Piloting the #97C Tri Star Promotions Rocket Chassis, the Evans, GA driver earned a best finish of 12th on the final night of DIRTcar Nationals and finished 11th in event points. 

 “I always started the night super tight,” Overton said. “By the time we got to the Heat races, we’d finally get the car where we wanted it to be. I really don’t understand how it goes like that, but it’s always been like that for me, I’ll get turning towards the end. It’s gonna be good (with Tri Star). It’s a new team, new crew, new driver, and everyone was trying to just get to know each other.” 

 Overton’s racing career didn’t start until 2018 – previously working as a crew member for brother Brandon Overton’s team. Cody endorses the idea of learning and working on a Late Model before going racing to better understand what you need to do to improve. 

 “I think everybody should at least be able to work on these cars for at least six months to a year to get an idea of how these cars handle,” Overton said. “If you know what you got, you know what you can and can’t do. It makes you better as a racer and better overall. I don’t claim to be no wheelman, but I can promise you if there’s damage, I know how to fix it and put it back the right way.” 

 Though Overton has visited Thunderhill Raceway previously in a Crate Late Model, the World of Outlaws visit on March 22-23 will be a new test. 

 “I wish I could say [my past experience] helps,” Overton said. “It will still be an uphill battle for us. I know of what to expect there, but not like a lot of these guys. The (Crate) is so different from a Super Late Model that what I get from the race will be new notes for me.” 

 The good start to the season is one that Overton doesn’t want to spend too much time thinking about as he prepares for future events – circling his hom estate race, the Alabama Gang 100 at the Talladega Short Track, on his calendar. 

 “It’s something I don’t think about since the season has just begun,” Overton said. “Then, you get all stressed out and worried. It’s cool, though, just gotta keep doing it, paying my dues, and we’ll be there. 

 “Some of these places we’re about to go to, like Talladega, I’ve been there a lot in a Crate Late Models and Limited Late Models among others. I think that will help me, along with my brother winning the Alabama Gang 100 last year, so I feel I got some of a notebook to go off of with him being there many times in a Super Late Model. I think it will be a good deal and really cool to race in.” 

 The Peach State driver continues his journey with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models at Thunderhill Raceway on Friday and Saturday, March 22-23. Tickets for the event will be available at the track on race day. For more info, visit https://worldofoutlaws.com/schedule 

 If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision. 

