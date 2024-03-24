Devin Moran Earns First Career Brownstown Victory

BROWNSTOWN, IN (March 23, 2024) – After 10 years of trying to make it to Brownstown Speedway Victory Lane, Devin Moran was finally able to breakthrough – winning the 27th Annual Indiana Icebreaker on Saturday night at the Jackson County Fairgrounds quarter-mile oval. With the win, Moran becomes the tenth different winner in the last 10 series races. The fans saw six lead changes among three drivers during the 50-lap race. Bobby Pierce, who led the most laps, with 19, finished second followed by Mike Marlar, Max Blair, and Ricky Thornton Jr. Brandon Sheppard took the lead at the start of the race as the Illini driver was looking for his third straight win in the event. Sheppard led the first 14 laps until Moran, who started from the pole, seized the top spot. His lead lasted just one lap before Pierce, who started fifth, took his first lead of the race. But like Moran, Pierce’s turn as the race leader lasted one lap and Sheppard moved back to the point. Sheppard led the next four circuits until Moran regained the lead with 21 laps complete. A back-and-forth battle ensued between Moran and Pierce as Pierce claimed the top spot for the second time in the race on lap 23. Pierce appeared to seize control of the race through heavy traffic as he was trying to extend his lead, but Moran and Marlar were quickly closing ground on the former Jackson 100 winner. Moran was able to grab the lead from Pierce right before the final caution flag of the race flew with 13 laps to go. Moran led the final 13 circuits, but Pierce tried several different lines to retake the lead in the closing stages. However, Moran held on for his first ever win at Brownstown by just 0.532 seconds over Pierce. In Lucas Oil Victory Lane, for the first time in 2024, Moran breathed a sigh of relief for finally getting the monkey off his back at Brownstown. “It’s about time man. I love coming to this place, Jim Price [Brownstown promoter] does a great job with the track. It’s a great track, it has awesome fans, you have awesome support in the pits. I have been waiting for about 10 years to come do this. I have always run good here. I know it’s cold out here, but I was sweating bullets out there. When I moved to the top, I could make hay in three and four. After that last caution I was just trying hang on to the end.” Pierce, who won twice last year at Brownstown, came close to going back to Victory Lane. “That was an awesome race tonight. I didn’t really expect the track to be that good. I didn’t expect him [Moran] to roll the top like he did. It was a fun race and we’re glad to finish second tonight.” Marlar, who captured the C.J. Rayburn Memorial race last September was one of the fastest cars on the track during the mid-part of the race. “Me and Devin were on harder tires than Sheppy and Bobby and I was like we just need to race here without any cautions. The track was unbelievable again; it’s always awesome here. It was a fun night.” The winner’s Roger Sellers-owned, Double Down Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Lazydays RV, Big River Steel, C&W Trucking, Bilstein Shocks, McHugh Chrysler Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, CarSource, Haulin Haskell’s, Red Oak Pub, and Smoky Mountain Speedway. Completing the top ten were Hudson O’Neal, Brandon Sheppard, Josh Rice, Nick Hoffman, and Daulton Wilson. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Race Summary 27th Annual Indiana Icebreaker Saturday, March 23, 2024 Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN Allstar Performance Time Trials Fast Time Group A: Michael Chilton | 13.315 seconds (overall) Fast Time Group B: Brandon Sheppard | 13.478 seconds Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 99-Devin Moran[3]; 2. 32P-Bobby Pierce[2]; 3. 97C-Michael Chilton[1]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[4]; 5. 99B-Boom Briggs[8]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[5]; 7. 1G-Devin Gilpin[6]; 8. 24-Jared Bailey[9]; 9. 4-Cody Mahoney[10]; 10. 75-Daniel Adam[7]; 11. 81J-Jack Riggs[11]; 12. 43-Derrick Stewart[12] Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 1-Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 93F-Carson Ferguson[4]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 4. 3S-Brian Shirley[5]; 5. 76-Shelby Miles[6]; 6. 6-Clay Harris[12]; 7. 4T-Tripp Gerrald[1]; 8. 23-Cory Hedgecock[8]; 9. 12-Jason Jameson[9]; 10. 4G-Bob Gardner[10]; 11. 19M-Spencer Hughes[7]; 12. 25W-Allen Weisser[11] Earnhardt Technologies Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[7]; 3. 9-Nick Hoffman[2]; 4. 111-Max Blair[3]; 5. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[4]; 6. 68-Adam Stricker[5]; 7. 8-Dillon McCowan[8]; 8. 97-Cody Overton[10]; 9. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[6]; 10. 32-Chad Stapleton[11]; 11. 93-Cory Lawler[9]; 12. 29J-Jordan Wever[12] Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 5. 20-Jimmy Owens[4]; 6. 11R-Josh Rice[9]; 7. 96-Tanner English[8]; 8. 93K-Kent Robinson[6]; 9. 7T-Drake Troutman[5]; 10. 7-Ross Robinson[10]; 11. S21-Seth Daniels[12]; 12. 11-Tyler Collins[11] Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1G-Devin Gilpin[5]; 2. 99B-Boom Briggs[1]; 3. 12-Jason Jameson[10]; 4. 25W-Allen Weisser[16]; 5. 4-Cody Mahoney[9]; 6. 4T-Tripp Gerrald[6]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[3]; 8. 19M-Spencer Hughes[14]; 9. 75-Daniel Adam[11]; 10. 43-Derrick Stewart[15]; 11. 24-Jared Bailey[7]; 12. 6-Clay Harris[4]; 13. 81J-Jack Riggs[13]; 14. 76-Shelby Miles[2]; 15. 23-Cory Hedgecock[8]; 16. (DNS) 4G-Bob Gardner UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 11R-Josh Rice[4]; 2. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[1]; 3. 96-Tanner English[6]; 4. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 5. 68-Adam Stricker[3]; 6. 97-Cody Overton[7]; 7. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[9]; 8. 93K-Kent Robinson[8]; 9. 32-Chad Stapleton[11]; 10. 11-Tyler Collins[16]; 11. 29J-Jordan Wever[15]; 12. 8-Dillon McCowan[5]; 13. 7-Ross Robinson[12]; 14. S21-Seth Daniels[14]; 15. 7T-Drake Troutman[10]; 16. (DNS) 93-Cory Lawler Indiana Icebreaker Feature Finish (50 Laps):