Brandon Overton Rallies Late for $10,053 Spring Nationals Score

Volunteer Speedway’s Spring Thaw on Deck



EVANS, Ga. (04/02/24) – Utilizing a last-lap pass over racing veteran and fellow Georgian Dale McDowell, Brandon Overton stole the $10,053 victory and his third win of the season in I-75 Raceway’s Schaeffer Spring Nationals event on Friday night behind the wheel of Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 Convenient Lube / Muscle Factory/ Wells Motorsports Race Car / Clements Racing Engines – powered Super Late Model.

“Honestly, I was just gonna have to go wherever Dale didn’t,” Overton said in Victory Lane. “I caught him … and I knew I had my tires way too hot so I just kind of rode around and let ‘em cool down. Then I moved back around the top and it was sticking again so I was like, ‘All right, this is the last time. I gotta go get him’.”

The Evans, Ga., native capped off the doubleheader weekend with a second-place finish in Saturday’s Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial at Tazewell Speedway.

Joining a strong contingent of 38 Late Models at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) on Friday for the second stop of the 15-race Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals tour, Overton qualified fourth-fastest in his time trial group before placing second in his heat race.

Charging from the fourth row to the front in the feature, Brandon made a last-lap pass over pacesetter Dale McDowell to claim this third win of the season and 10th-career victory with the series.

He earned a $10,053 prize ahead of McDowell, Sam Seawright, Ricky Weiss, and Trey Mills.

For Saturday’s Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial at Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, Tenn.), Brandon raced into the $21,000-to-win weekend finale with a convincing heat race win. Starting on the front row, Overton rolled to a consistent second-place finish in the 75-lapper, chasing Dale McDowell to the checkers.

Full results from the events are available at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Overton is set to return to action this weekend with the XR Super Series Spring Thaw at Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.). The doubleheader weekend opens on Friday with a $12,000-to-win program and concludes on Saturday with the $30,000-to-win finale.

Full event details are available at www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.

For the latest information concerning Brandon Overton, please visit www.BrandonOverton76.com.