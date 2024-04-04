Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Welcomes Kubota as Presenting Sponsor

- Advertisement -

Brownstown Speedway Moves to May 14; Macon Speedway Rescheduled to May 28

AUSTIN, Texas (April 3, 2024) — Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota is proud to welcome Kubota on board as a presenting sponsor of the miniseries for the 2024 campaign.

“It’s exciting to see renowned companies, like Kubota, becoming staunch supporters of dirt track racing. The company also recently announced their title sponsorship of the Kubota High Limit Racing Sprint Cars, and now we are honored to have them on board as the presenting sponsor of our series,” said series general manager, Ben Shelton. “We’re excited to kick off our fourth season in a little over a month, and as always we are so very thankful for the amazing support of all our marketing partners, teams, tracks, and fans.”

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance- matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota also has made a pair of adjustments to the 2024 schedule. Due to logistical factors, the $20,000-to-win event at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway has been rescheduled from Monday, May 13 to Tuesday, May 14.

Additionally, the miniseries debut at Macon (Ill.) Speedway has been moved from Wednesday, May 29 to Tuesday, May 28 with the night’s program headlined by a $20,000-to-win affair.

The 2024 season for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America kicks off the third Illinois Speedweeks on Wednesday, May 8 at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) before invading Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday, May 9.

Ten events at nine venues are scheduled for the upcoming season.

The 2024 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota point fund once again guarantees the champion at least $50,000 with perfect attendance boosting the champion’s take to $75,000. Full point fund details will be released in the coming weeks.

The 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota campaign saw 10 features contested with five different winners and 175 drivers entering at least one event.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.kubotausa.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.md3race.com; www.deatherageopticians.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.impactracegear.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota 2024 Schedule

Wed., May 8: Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thurs., May 9: Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Tues., May 14: Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Tues., May 28: Macon (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., June 5: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., July 24: Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., Aug. 21: Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thurs., Sept. 12: I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.): $20,053-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Fri., Nov. 15: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sat., Nov. 16: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $30,000-to-win / $3,000-to-start