Saturday’s Red Hill USAC Sprint Race Postponed

Sumner, Illinois (April 5, 2024)………Saturated grounds, overnight temperatures below freezing and continuous chilly temperatures on race day have forced postponement of this Saturday night’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Red Hill Raceway on April 6 in Sumner, Ill.

Red Hill Raceway and USAC officials are currently discussing a makeup date for the Salute to Levi Jones event to be held later in the 2024 season.

USAC National Sprint Car racing returns to competition this Saturday night, April 13, for the inaugural Justin Owen Memorial at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway.

Additionally, the two-seater sprint car rides with seven-time USAC national champion driver Levi Jones, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 7, have been postponed as well. USAC will be reaching out to those individuals who registered for the event.

