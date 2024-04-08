Lucas Oil Speedway ready for 11th annual MLRA Spring Nationals this weekend

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 8, 2024) – Lucas Oil Speedway plays host to its first multi-night special of the season on Friday and Saturday with many of the nation’s top Late Model stars expected for the 11th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts.

Chad Simpson of Mount Vernon, Iowa, will begin pursuit of a third straight series championship on Friday when the MLRA standouts compete for a $7,000 feature win. The stakes are even higher on Saturday with the feature winner collecting $20,000.

Simpson earned three MLRA feature wins and seven top-five finishes in 2023 when he earned his fourth series championship. He finished 270 points in front of Chris Simpson of Oxford, Iowa. Third-place points finisher Dillon McCowan of nearby Urbana was third while earning MLRA Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

The MLRA Series figures to be as competitive as ever. Four-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion Earl Pearson Jr., announced recently that he and his Jason Rauen-owned team will follow the MLRA circuit this season from their base in Farley, Iowa.

Pearson, 52, dropped from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series last month citing a lack of crew help. That ended nearly a 20-year continuous run on the national series. Pearson has four career MLRA victories with his last coming in April 2019 at Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee, Okla.

The MLRA season was scheduled to open last weekend with the Winter Meltdown at Tri-City Speedway, but that event was canceled due to wet grounds from heavy rain earlier in the week.

Also in action Friday will be the POWRi Super Stocks running for $500 to win with the Show-Me Vintage Racers and Legends will be racing. On Saturday, the POWRi Super Stocks will be in action racing for $1,000 to win with the SMVR Show-Me Vintage Racers also on the program.

POWRi Super Stocks, Legends and SMVR drivers are asked to fill out a MyRacePass driver profile sheet online to help the announcers. This weekend’s action will be shown on Flo Racing and MAVTV and an updated profile info form would help immensely.

A practice session will be held for all competitors racing this weekend will be held on Thursday night from 6-9 p.m. Pit passes are $30 with grandstand admission free. Limited concessions will be available on the pit side.

The first 500 fans through the grandstand gate on Saturday will receive a free 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule magnet courtesy City Magnet.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5 both days, with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Friday admission:

Advance discount tickets online only (13 and up) – $22

Adults (13 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (ages 6-12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $60

Pit pass – $40

Saturday admission:

Advance discount tickets online only (13 and up) – $27

Adults (13 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (ages 6-12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $70

Pit pass – $45

For ticket information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule, fans can contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway scheduled.