Dennis Erb, Jr. Eyes Farmer City Following $5,000 Ira Bastin Memorial Triumph!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Carpentersville, Illinois ace Dennis Erb, Jr. reached victory lane for the second time in 2024 on Saturday evening, April 6 in the second annual ‘Ira Bastin Memorial’ at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana! After timing in second fastest in Group B during Northern Allstars Late Model Dirt Series qualifying and winning his heat race, Dennis placed second in the dash to earn the outside of the front row for the start of the 40-lap main event.

He then set sail at the drop of the green flag and led every circuit en route to capturing the $5,000 payday. The 2022 World of Outlaws Late Model Series National Champion reached the checkers first over runner-up Jason Jameson, Tanner English, Josh Rice, and Seth Daniels. Dennis now has 27 career Northern Allstars feature victories, which is only one triumph away from the top of the tour’s all-time win list. Complete results from the 1/4-mile Jackson County fairgrounds oval can be found online by visiting www.brownstownspeedway.com.

“We had a good racecar at Brownstown on Saturday,” stated the soft-spoken Erb this week. “The track was in great shape considering all of the weather and rain that they had leading up to the race. We always enjoyed running with the Northern Allstars tour back in the day and it is good that they are back on the scene. Hopefully we hit on some things with the win and it translates into a fast race car again this coming weekend at Farmer City!”

The Dennis Erb Racing team will jump back on the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series schedule this upcoming weekend (April 12-13) in the annual running of the ‘Illini 100’ at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois. Friday’s program will be headlined by a 40-lap main event paying $10,000 to the winner, while Saturday’s 60-lap grand finale will boast a whopping $20,000 first place prize. Dennis comes into the double-dip sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. Additional information concerning the ‘Illini 100’ weekend can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com