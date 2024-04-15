Joseph Joiner Wires Southbound Throwdown Finale for $15,000 Win

- Advertisement -

MILTON, Fla. (04/15/24) – Joseph Joiner made a clean sweep of Saturday night’s Southbound Throwdown finale to claim the $15,000 top prize with his Base Racing Fuel / Dirt Track Bank Fuel No. 10 Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / Three Trade Consultants / Longhorn Race Car Super Late Model.

The Florida racer’s winning performance came in Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series action at his home state’s All-Tech Raceway.

“I seen the board there with five or so to go and saw Scott (Bloomquist) was there so I knew I had to go. We were prepared with our tire choice on the way the track ending up going, and we got the jump on Carson (Ferguson) on the start, and from there just hit our marks and everything fell right,” Joiner said in Victory Lane. “I don’t think I took a breath in 30 minutes. We started the year just struggling, but man this team has been working so hard and they are so important to me. There are so many people that have helped us, and I thank them all.”

Joseph Joiner returned to the driver’s seat of the Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors No. 10 Super Late Model over the weekend for the two-day Southbound Throwdown at All-Tech Raceway (Lake City, Fla.).

Drawing 35 Late Models for the third round of the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series (HTFSDS) slate, Joiner claimed the overall fast time honors with an 18.993-second lap in time trials which also secured him the pole for Friday’s $5,000-to-win opener. After leading the opening two laps, Joseph surrendered the lead on the third circuit and went on to place eighth in the 30-lapper.

On Saturday, Joseph again set the pace in time trials against a field of 35 cars before placing first in his heat race. Setting sail at the drop of the green flag in the feature, Joiner led flag-to-flag in the 50-lap affair to claim the $15,000 top prize and his second win of the 2024 season.

He recorded his second career HTFSDS victory ahead of Scott Bloomquist, Carson Ferguson, Brandon Overton, and Chris Ferguson.

Joseph currently sits fifth in the latest series’ standings.

Full results from the events are available at www.HTFSeries.com.

The team will be idle this week before resuming Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series competition on April 26 at Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tenn.) with a $15,000-to-win program.

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors, Trading Paints, Three Trade Consultants, The Law Offices of Cole & Davis, GO Lithium, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Dirt Track Bank (A Division of Malvern Bank), Longhorn Race Cars, Bilstein, Base Racing Fuel and Oil, Schoenfeld Headers, QA1, Jones Racing Products, Velocita USA, Robert & Sons Aluminum, Dirt Defender, StopTech Brakes, DirtCarLift.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Vonbohn Products, Justin’s Horseshoe Art, Jasper Auto Supply (NAPA), and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

