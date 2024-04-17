Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Racing Series opens Saturday with USRA B-Mods featured

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 16, 2024) – The marathon road to hard-earned Lucas Oil Speedway track championships begins on Saturday with the first Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program of the season.

All four of the weekly divisions will be in action, with the Clear Creek Golf Car USRA B-Mods headlining the action with a special 25-lap feature racing for $750-to-win.

It will be Public Telecommunicators Appreciation Night at the Races. In observation of National Public Telecommunicators Week, to show appreciation to the 911 dispatch agencies, all 911 dispatchers will be admitted FREE with ID or Badge.

The Hermitage Lumber POWRi Late Models, Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modifieds and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will join the B-Mods.

Defending champions in the Weekly Racing Series are Ryan Middaugh o Fulton (USRA Modifieds), Bobby Williams of Hermitage (USRA B-Mods), Aurora’s Justin Wells (POWRi Hermitage Lumber Late Models) and Mason Beck of Urbana (USRA Stock Cars).

Jr. Pit Tour and Kids Power Wheel Races: Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with grandstands at 4:30, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05. The earlier opening to the grandstands this season is to allow kids a chance to sign up for the RCR Designs Jr. Fan Club and take part in flagman Mike Striegel’s Pit Tour prior to the races. Youngsters ages 5-12 eligible to sign up for a pre-race tour of the pits where they can meet drivers.

Kids can sign up for the RCR Designs Jr Fan Club on the south end of the Midway after grandstand gates open. Also returning in 2024, with this Saturday the first week, is the popular Kids Power Wheel Races with a 24V-36V class. The races will be held during intermission of Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series events on April 20, May 11, June 8, July 27 and Aug. 24. Kids can bring their own battery-powered cars to the RCR Designs Jr Fan Club sign-in or drop them at the pit gates and they will be brought to the front stretch at intermission.

Saturday admission:

Advance discount tickets (13 and up) online only – $12

Adults (13 and up) – $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $12

Youth (ages 6-12) – $5

Kids (5-and-under – FREE

Family pass – $35

Pit pass – $35

For ticket information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule, fans can contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway scheduled.