Dillon McCowan & Michael Long takes MARS DIRTcar wins at Kankakee County Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Official Summary of Results

May 17, 2024 Kankakee County Speedway Kankakee, IL

Richard Craven Memorial

Feature Results for the MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends – 28 entries

1. Dillon McCowan – Urbana, MO – $5,012 2. Bob Gardner – Washington, IL – $2,500 3. Kye Blight – Bunbury, Western Australia – $2,000 4. Allen Weisser – Peoria, IL – $1,600 5. Kevin Weaver – Gibson City, IL – $1,400 6. Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – $1,200 7. Mark Voigt – Marine, IL – $1,000 8. Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – $800 9. Turk Letizia – Milwaukee, WI – $700 10. Tommy Sheppard Jr – Berlin, IL – $600 11. Justin Duty – Molalla, OR – $500 12. Mitch McGrath – Waukesha, WI – $500 13. Dale Markham – Maple Park, IL – $500 14. Daniel Adam – Peru, IL – $500 15. Jake Little – Springfield, IL – $500 16. McKay Wenger – Fairbury, IL – $500 17. Mike Spatola – Manhattan, IL – $500 18. Mike Harrison – Highland, IL – $500 19. Ryan Unzicker – El Paso, IL – $500 20. Rich Bell – Sheffield, IL – $500 21. Colby Sheppard – Williamsville, IL – $500 22. David Marlow – Deer Creek, IL – $500

DNQ: Brennon Willard, Terry Bolin, Doug Tye, Dan DeYoung, Jose Parga, Taylor Scheffler.

Pontiac RV Heat Race #1: Mike Harrison FK Rod Ends 1st place finisher: Dillon McCowan FK Rod Ends 5th place finisher: Kevin Weaver Fairbury Fasteners 7th place finisher: Mark Voigt Budda by Bert Transmission 9th place finisher: Turk Letizia Keyser Manufacturing 13th place finisher: Dale Markham Fast Shafts 15th place finisher: Jake Little MD3 Hard Charger Award: Turk Letizia +10 Wilwood Brakes Hard Luck Award: David Marlow Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Race: Allen Weisser

SPECIAL EVENT AWARDS $100 Fast Time – Elite Outdoors – Mike Harrison $100 Heat 1 – JC’s Towing – Mike Harrison $100 Heat 2 – Bank of Pontiac – Dillon McCowan #WhereisRichard $100 Heat 3 –? – Jason Feger $150 Hard Charger – Heavenly Photography – Turk Letizia

MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends Point Standings (Top 20)

1. Allen Weisser – Peoria, IL – 117 Points 2. Tommy Sheppard – Berlin, IL – 113 Points 3. Bob Gardner – Washington, IL – 108 Points 4. Ryan Unzicker – El Paso, IL – 107 Points 5. Kye Blight – Bunbury, Western Australia – 106 Points 6. Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – 102 Points 7. Jake Little – Springfield, IL – 101 Points 7. Justin Duty – Molalla, OR – 101 Points 9. Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – 93 Points 10. Mitch McGrath – Waukesha, WI – 87 Points 11. Mike Spatola – Manhattan, IL – 85 Points 12. Mark Voigt – Marine, IL – 80 Points 13. Rich Bell – Sheffield, IL – 76 Points 14. Dillon McCowan – Urbana, MO – 75 Points 15. Turk Letizia – Milwaukee, WI – 71 Points 16. McKay Wenger – Fairbury, IL – 67 Points 16. Daniel Adam – Peru, IL – 67 Points 18. Dale Markham – Maple Park, IL – 65 Points 19. Colby Sheppard – Williamsville, IL – 61 Points 20. Kevin Weaver – Gibson City, IL – 57 Points

MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year Standings (Top 10)

1. Allen Weisser – 117 Points 2. Tommy Sheppard Jr – 113 Points 3. Jake Little – 101 Points 3. Justin Duty – 101 Points 5. Mitch McGrath – 87 Points 6. Daniel Adam – 67 Points 7. Dale Markham – 65 Points 8. Colby Sheppard – 61 Points 9. David Marlow – 53 Points 10. Terry Bolin – 47 Points

NEXT RACE: May 18 – World Famous Highland Speedway

Feature Results for the MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment – 31 entries

1. Michael Long – Fowler, IL – $2,012 2. Mike McKinney – Plainfield, IL – $1,500 3. Dillon Nusbaum – Warsaw, IN – $1,200 4. Frank Marshall – Valpariso, IN – $1,000 5. Ray Bollinger – Kewanee, IL – $800 6. Jamie Lomax – Lake Village, IN – $600 7. Kyle Hammer – Clinton, IL – $500 8. Steven Brooks – Bourbanais, IL – $400 9. Jason Hastings – Kankakee, IL – $300 10. Trey Harris – Ashmore, IL – $275 11. Lyndon Whitfill – Fairbury, IL – $250 12. Adam Pockrus – Lowell, IN – $250 13. Travis Kohler – Morris, IL – $250 14. Cole Parker – Coal City, IN – $250 15. Nick Allen – Wheatfield, IN – $250 16. Treb Jacoby – O’Fallon, MO – $250 17. Dylan Woodling – Warsaw, IN – $250 18. Derek Losh – Rensselear, IN – $250 19. Jarrett Stryker – Breese, IL – $250 20. Brad Deyoung – Wheatfield, IN – $250 21. Cole Falloway – Owensboro, KY – $250 22. Mason Duncan – Metamora, IL – $250

DNQ: Beau DeYoung, Braiden Bohlmann, Dalton Bishop, Brian Shaw, Matthew Baker, Josh Hotsinpiller, Jake Straka, Ryan Unzicker, Danny Schwartz.

Multi Fire X Fast Time Award: Derek Losh Willy’s Carb & Dyno Heat Race #1: Derek Losh Lethal Chassis Heat Race #2: Michael Long Summit Racing Equipment 1st place finisher: Michael Long Fast Shafts 3rd place finisher: Dillon Nusbaum Keyser Manufacturing 7th place finisher: Kyle Hammer MD3 Hard Charger Award: Jason Hastings +11 Wilwood Brakes Hard Luck Award: Mason Duncan Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Race: Kyle Hammer

SPECIAL EVENT AWARDS $50 Fast Time – Elite Outdoors – Derek Losh $50 Heat 1 – Bill’s Speed Shop – Derek Losh $50 Heat 2 – McKinney Motorsports – Michael Long $50 Heat 3 – Apostle Graphics – Dylan Woodling $100 Hard Charger – Trackside Racewear – Jason Hastings

MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment Point Standings (Top 15)

1. Michael Long – Fowler, IL – 370 points 2. Mike McKinney – Plainfield, IL – 350 points 3. Ray Bollinger – Kewanee, IL – 248 points 4. Kyle Hammer – Clinton, IL – 245 points 5. Trey Harris – Hillsboro, MO – 222 points 6. Zeke McKenzie – Claypool, IN – 196 points 7. Michael Ledford – Pontiac, IL – 188 points 8. Treb Jacoby – O’Fallon, MO – 183 points 9. Cole Falloway – Owensboro, KY – 179 points 10. Lyndon Whitfill – Fairbury, IL – 176 points 11. Dylan Woodling – Warsaw, IN – 160 points 12. Mason Duncan – Metamora, IL – 144 points 13. Jarrett Stryker – Breese, IL – 137 points 14. Mike Chasteen Jr – Fairbury, IL – 132 points 15. Josh Harris – Utica, KY – 131 points

MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year Standings (Top 10)

1. Kyle Hammer – 245 points 2. Trey Harris – 222 points 3. Treb Jacoby – 183 points 4. Lyndon Whitfill – 176 points 5. Mason Duncan – 144 points 6. Jarrett Stryker – 137 points 7. Evan Fink – 104 points 8. JD Laster – 94 points 9. Jesse Dill – 81 points 10. Trevor Ringle – 65 points

NEXT EVENT: May 18 – World Famous Highland Speedway