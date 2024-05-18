Dillon McCowan & Michael Long takes MARS DIRTcar wins at Kankakee County Speedway!

- Advertisement -
Official Summary of Results
May 17, 2024
Kankakee County Speedway
Kankakee, IL
Richard Craven Memorial
Feature Results for the MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends – 28 entries
1. Dillon McCowan – Urbana, MO – $5,012
2. Bob Gardner – Washington, IL – $2,500
3. Kye Blight – Bunbury, Western Australia – $2,000
4. Allen Weisser – Peoria, IL – $1,600
5. Kevin Weaver – Gibson City, IL – $1,400
6. Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – $1,200
7. Mark Voigt – Marine, IL – $1,000
8. Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – $800
9. Turk Letizia – Milwaukee, WI – $700
10. Tommy Sheppard Jr – Berlin, IL – $600
11. Justin Duty – Molalla, OR – $500
12. Mitch McGrath – Waukesha, WI – $500
13. Dale Markham – Maple Park, IL – $500
14. Daniel Adam – Peru, IL – $500
15. Jake Little – Springfield, IL – $500
16. McKay Wenger – Fairbury, IL – $500
17. Mike Spatola – Manhattan, IL – $500
18. Mike Harrison – Highland, IL – $500
19. Ryan Unzicker – El Paso, IL – $500
20. Rich Bell – Sheffield, IL – $500
21. Colby Sheppard – Williamsville, IL – $500
22. David Marlow – Deer Creek, IL – $500
DNQ: Brennon Willard, Terry Bolin, Doug Tye, Dan DeYoung, Jose Parga, Taylor Scheffler.
Pontiac RV Heat Race #1: Mike Harrison
FK Rod Ends 1st place finisher: Dillon McCowan
FK Rod Ends 5th place finisher: Kevin Weaver
Fairbury Fasteners 7th place finisher: Mark Voigt
Budda by Bert Transmission 9th place finisher: Turk Letizia
Keyser Manufacturing 13th place finisher: Dale Markham
Fast Shafts 15th place finisher: Jake Little
MD3 Hard Charger Award: Turk Letizia +10
Wilwood Brakes Hard Luck Award: David Marlow
Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Race: Allen Weisser
SPECIAL EVENT AWARDS
$100 Fast Time – Elite Outdoors – Mike Harrison
$100 Heat 1 – JC’s Towing – Mike Harrison
$100 Heat 2 – Bank of Pontiac – Dillon McCowan
$100 Heat 3 – #WhereisRichard? – Jason Feger
$150 Hard Charger – Heavenly Photography – Turk Letizia
MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends Point Standings (Top 20)
1. Allen Weisser – Peoria, IL – 117 Points
2. Tommy Sheppard – Berlin, IL – 113 Points
3. Bob Gardner – Washington, IL – 108 Points
4. Ryan Unzicker – El Paso, IL – 107 Points
5. Kye Blight – Bunbury, Western Australia – 106 Points
6. Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – 102 Points
7. Jake Little – Springfield, IL – 101 Points
7. Justin Duty – Molalla, OR – 101 Points
9. Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – 93 Points
10. Mitch McGrath – Waukesha, WI – 87 Points
11. Mike Spatola – Manhattan, IL – 85 Points
12. Mark Voigt – Marine, IL – 80 Points
13. Rich Bell – Sheffield, IL – 76 Points
14. Dillon McCowan – Urbana, MO – 75 Points
15. Turk Letizia – Milwaukee, WI – 71 Points
16. McKay Wenger – Fairbury, IL – 67 Points
16. Daniel Adam – Peru, IL – 67 Points
18. Dale Markham – Maple Park, IL – 65 Points
19. Colby Sheppard – Williamsville, IL – 61 Points
20. Kevin Weaver – Gibson City, IL – 57 Points
MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year Standings (Top 10)
1. Allen Weisser – 117 Points
2. Tommy Sheppard Jr – 113 Points
3. Jake Little – 101 Points
3. Justin Duty – 101 Points
5. Mitch McGrath – 87 Points
6. Daniel Adam – 67 Points
7. Dale Markham – 65 Points
8. Colby Sheppard – 61 Points
9. David Marlow – 53 Points
10. Terry Bolin – 47 Points
NEXT RACE: May 18 – World Famous Highland Speedway
Feature Results for the MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment – 31 entries
1. Michael Long – Fowler, IL – $2,012
2. Mike McKinney – Plainfield, IL – $1,500
3. Dillon Nusbaum – Warsaw, IN – $1,200
4. Frank Marshall – Valpariso, IN – $1,000
5. Ray Bollinger – Kewanee, IL – $800
6. Jamie Lomax – Lake Village, IN – $600
7. Kyle Hammer – Clinton, IL – $500
8. Steven Brooks – Bourbanais, IL – $400
9. Jason Hastings – Kankakee, IL – $300
10. Trey Harris – Ashmore, IL – $275
11. Lyndon Whitfill – Fairbury, IL – $250
12. Adam Pockrus – Lowell, IN – $250
13. Travis Kohler – Morris, IL – $250
14. Cole Parker – Coal City, IN – $250
15. Nick Allen – Wheatfield, IN – $250
16. Treb Jacoby – O’Fallon, MO – $250
17. Dylan Woodling – Warsaw, IN – $250
18. Derek Losh – Rensselear, IN – $250
19. Jarrett Stryker – Breese, IL – $250
20. Brad Deyoung – Wheatfield, IN – $250
21. Cole Falloway – Owensboro, KY – $250
22. Mason Duncan – Metamora, IL – $250
DNQ: Beau DeYoung, Braiden Bohlmann, Dalton Bishop, Brian Shaw, Matthew Baker, Josh Hotsinpiller, Jake Straka, Ryan Unzicker, Danny Schwartz.
Multi Fire X Fast Time Award: Derek Losh
Willy’s Carb & Dyno Heat Race #1: Derek Losh
Lethal Chassis Heat Race #2: Michael Long
Summit Racing Equipment 1st place finisher: Michael Long
Fast Shafts 3rd place finisher: Dillon Nusbaum
Keyser Manufacturing 7th place finisher: Kyle Hammer
MD3 Hard Charger Award: Jason Hastings +11
Wilwood Brakes Hard Luck Award: Mason Duncan
Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Race: Kyle Hammer
SPECIAL EVENT AWARDS
$50 Fast Time – Elite Outdoors – Derek Losh
$50 Heat 1 – Bill’s Speed Shop – Derek Losh
$50 Heat 2 – McKinney Motorsports – Michael Long
$50 Heat 3 – Apostle Graphics – Dylan Woodling
$100 Hard Charger – Trackside Racewear – Jason Hastings
MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment Point Standings (Top 15)
1. Michael Long – Fowler, IL – 370 points
2. Mike McKinney – Plainfield, IL – 350 points
3. Ray Bollinger – Kewanee, IL – 248 points
4. Kyle Hammer – Clinton, IL – 245 points
5. Trey Harris – Hillsboro, MO – 222 points
6. Zeke McKenzie – Claypool, IN – 196 points
7. Michael Ledford – Pontiac, IL – 188 points
8. Treb Jacoby – O’Fallon, MO – 183 points
9. Cole Falloway – Owensboro, KY – 179 points
10. Lyndon Whitfill – Fairbury, IL – 176 points
11. Dylan Woodling – Warsaw, IN – 160 points
12. Mason Duncan – Metamora, IL – 144 points
13. Jarrett Stryker – Breese, IL – 137 points
14. Mike Chasteen Jr – Fairbury, IL – 132 points
15. Josh Harris – Utica, KY – 131 points
MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year Standings (Top 10)
1. Kyle Hammer – 245 points
2. Trey Harris – 222 points
3. Treb Jacoby – 183 points
4. Lyndon Whitfill – 176 points
5. Mason Duncan – 144 points
6. Jarrett Stryker – 137 points
7. Evan Fink – 104 points
8. JD Laster – 94 points
9. Jesse Dill – 81 points
10. Trevor Ringle – 65 points
NEXT EVENT: May 18 – World Famous Highland Speedway
- Advertisement -