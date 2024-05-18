HomeDirt Late Model NewsDillon McCowan & Michael Long takes MARS DIRTcar wins at Kankakee County...

Dillon McCowan & Michael Long takes MARS DIRTcar wins at Kankakee County Speedway!

Dirt Late Model NewsMARS DIRTcar Series NewsIllinoisKankakee County SpeedwayOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News

Published on

By jdearing
Official Summary of Results
May 17, 2024
Kankakee County Speedway
Kankakee, IL
Richard Craven Memorial
Feature Results for the MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends – 28 entries
1. Dillon McCowan – Urbana, MO – $5,012
2. Bob Gardner – Washington, IL – $2,500
3. Kye Blight – Bunbury, Western Australia – $2,000
4. Allen Weisser – Peoria, IL – $1,600
5. Kevin Weaver – Gibson City, IL – $1,400
6. Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – $1,200
7. Mark Voigt – Marine, IL – $1,000
8. Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – $800
9. Turk Letizia – Milwaukee, WI – $700
10. Tommy Sheppard Jr – Berlin, IL – $600
11. Justin Duty – Molalla, OR – $500
12. Mitch McGrath – Waukesha, WI – $500
13. Dale Markham – Maple Park, IL – $500
14. Daniel Adam – Peru, IL – $500
15. Jake Little – Springfield, IL – $500
16. McKay Wenger – Fairbury, IL – $500
17. Mike Spatola – Manhattan, IL – $500
18. Mike Harrison – Highland, IL – $500
19. Ryan Unzicker – El Paso, IL – $500
20. Rich Bell – Sheffield, IL – $500
21. Colby Sheppard – Williamsville, IL – $500
22. David Marlow – Deer Creek, IL – $500
DNQ: Brennon Willard, Terry Bolin, Doug Tye, Dan DeYoung, Jose Parga, Taylor Scheffler.
Pontiac RV Heat Race #1: Mike Harrison
FK Rod Ends 1st place finisher: Dillon McCowan
FK Rod Ends 5th place finisher: Kevin Weaver
Fairbury Fasteners 7th place finisher: Mark Voigt
Budda by Bert Transmission 9th place finisher: Turk Letizia
Keyser Manufacturing 13th place finisher: Dale Markham
Fast Shafts 15th place finisher: Jake Little
MD3 Hard Charger Award: Turk Letizia +10
Wilwood Brakes Hard Luck Award: David Marlow
Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Race: Allen Weisser
SPECIAL EVENT AWARDS
$100 Fast Time – Elite Outdoors – Mike Harrison
$100 Heat 1 – JC’s Towing – Mike Harrison
$100 Heat 2 – Bank of Pontiac – Dillon McCowan
$100 Heat 3 – #WhereisRichard? – Jason Feger
$150 Hard Charger – Heavenly Photography – Turk Letizia
MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends Point Standings (Top 20)
1. Allen Weisser – Peoria, IL – 117 Points
2. Tommy Sheppard – Berlin, IL – 113 Points
3. Bob Gardner – Washington, IL – 108 Points
4. Ryan Unzicker – El Paso, IL – 107 Points
5. Kye Blight – Bunbury, Western Australia – 106 Points
6. Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – 102 Points
7. Jake Little – Springfield, IL – 101 Points
7. Justin Duty – Molalla, OR – 101 Points
9. Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – 93 Points
10. Mitch McGrath – Waukesha, WI – 87 Points
11. Mike Spatola – Manhattan, IL – 85 Points
12. Mark Voigt – Marine, IL – 80 Points
13. Rich Bell – Sheffield, IL – 76 Points
14. Dillon McCowan – Urbana, MO – 75 Points
15. Turk Letizia – Milwaukee, WI – 71 Points
16. McKay Wenger – Fairbury, IL – 67 Points
16. Daniel Adam – Peru, IL – 67 Points
18. Dale Markham – Maple Park, IL – 65 Points
19. Colby Sheppard – Williamsville, IL – 61 Points
20. Kevin Weaver – Gibson City, IL – 57 Points
MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year Standings (Top 10)
1. Allen Weisser – 117 Points
2. Tommy Sheppard Jr – 113 Points
3. Jake Little – 101 Points
3. Justin Duty – 101 Points
5. Mitch McGrath – 87 Points
6. Daniel Adam – 67 Points
7. Dale Markham – 65 Points
8. Colby Sheppard – 61 Points
9. David Marlow – 53 Points
10. Terry Bolin – 47 Points
NEXT RACE: May 18 – World Famous Highland Speedway
Feature Results for the MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment – 31 entries
1. Michael Long – Fowler, IL – $2,012
2. Mike McKinney – Plainfield, IL – $1,500
3. Dillon Nusbaum – Warsaw, IN – $1,200
4. Frank Marshall – Valpariso, IN – $1,000
5. Ray Bollinger – Kewanee, IL – $800
6. Jamie Lomax – Lake Village, IN – $600
7. Kyle Hammer – Clinton, IL – $500
8. Steven Brooks – Bourbanais, IL – $400
9. Jason Hastings – Kankakee, IL – $300
10. Trey Harris – Ashmore, IL – $275
11. Lyndon Whitfill – Fairbury, IL – $250
12. Adam Pockrus – Lowell, IN – $250
13. Travis Kohler – Morris, IL – $250
14. Cole Parker – Coal City, IN – $250
15. Nick Allen – Wheatfield, IN – $250
16. Treb Jacoby – O’Fallon, MO – $250
17. Dylan Woodling – Warsaw, IN – $250
18. Derek Losh – Rensselear, IN – $250
19. Jarrett Stryker – Breese, IL – $250
20. Brad Deyoung – Wheatfield, IN – $250
21. Cole Falloway – Owensboro, KY – $250
22. Mason Duncan – Metamora, IL – $250
DNQ: Beau DeYoung, Braiden Bohlmann, Dalton Bishop, Brian Shaw, Matthew Baker, Josh Hotsinpiller, Jake Straka, Ryan Unzicker, Danny Schwartz.
Multi Fire X Fast Time Award: Derek Losh
Willy’s Carb & Dyno Heat Race #1: Derek Losh
Lethal Chassis Heat Race #2: Michael Long
Summit Racing Equipment 1st place finisher: Michael Long
Fast Shafts 3rd place finisher: Dillon Nusbaum
Keyser Manufacturing 7th place finisher: Kyle Hammer
MD3 Hard Charger Award: Jason Hastings +11
Wilwood Brakes Hard Luck Award: Mason Duncan
Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Race: Kyle Hammer
SPECIAL EVENT AWARDS
$50 Fast Time – Elite Outdoors – Derek Losh
$50 Heat 1 – Bill’s Speed Shop – Derek Losh
$50 Heat 2 – McKinney Motorsports – Michael Long
$50 Heat 3 – Apostle Graphics – Dylan Woodling
$100 Hard Charger – Trackside Racewear – Jason Hastings
MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment Point Standings (Top 15)
1. Michael Long – Fowler, IL – 370 points
2. Mike McKinney – Plainfield, IL – 350 points
3. Ray Bollinger – Kewanee, IL – 248 points
4. Kyle Hammer – Clinton, IL – 245 points
5. Trey Harris – Hillsboro, MO – 222 points
6. Zeke McKenzie – Claypool, IN – 196 points
7. Michael Ledford – Pontiac, IL – 188 points
8. Treb Jacoby – O’Fallon, MO – 183 points
9. Cole Falloway – Owensboro, KY – 179 points
10. Lyndon Whitfill – Fairbury, IL – 176 points
11. Dylan Woodling – Warsaw, IN – 160 points
12. Mason Duncan – Metamora, IL – 144 points
13. Jarrett Stryker – Breese, IL – 137 points
14. Mike Chasteen Jr – Fairbury, IL – 132 points
15. Josh Harris – Utica, KY – 131 points
MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year Standings (Top 10)
1. Kyle Hammer – 245 points
2. Trey Harris – 222 points
3. Treb Jacoby – 183 points
4. Lyndon Whitfill – 176 points
5. Mason Duncan – 144 points
6. Jarrett Stryker – 137 points
7. Evan Fink – 104 points
8. JD Laster – 94 points
9. Jesse Dill – 81 points
10. Trevor Ringle – 65 points
NEXT EVENT: May 18 – World Famous Highland Speedway
©