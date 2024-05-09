Mega Illinois Doubleheader Ahead for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 8, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to a pair of iconic Midwest venues this week as part of the 3rd Annual Illinois Speedweek.

The four-race swing through the Land of Lincoln begins with Spoon River Speedway on Wednesday, May 8 before invading Lincoln Speedway on Thursday, May 9. Both of those events, sanctioned by the FloRacing Night in America tour, feature a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start program for Super Late Models.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction rounds three and four of the third annual Illinois Speedweek on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11.

The Farmer City 74 will be a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 74-lap, $25,000-to-win A-Main. The Modifieds ($2,000-to-win) and Kids Modifieds will join the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Farmer City Raceway.

Farmer City Raceway is a 1/4-mile, high banked dirt oval located on the Fairgrounds in Farmer City, Illinois, just off I-74 at Exit 159. On Friday, May 10 all gates will open at 4:00PM CT. The on-track action is slated to begin at 6:00PM CT with Hot Laps. For more information, visit www.farmercityracing.com.

Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Spring Shootout presented by Titan Industries will cap off the Illinois Speedweek. The $30,000 to win main event is preceded by a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Modifieds are also on the docket, chasing a $2,000 top prize.

Fairbury Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked oval located at the Fairbury, Illinois fairgrounds. The Speedway is located three blocks south of U.S. 24 on 3rd Street. All gates at Fairbury Speedway will open at 12:00PM CT (noon) on Saturday, May 11. Hot Laps will begin at 6:00PM CT with racing to follow. For more information, please visit www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Both Lucas Oil-sanctioned events are part of the Sunoco Race Fuels Road to Wheatland program. Sunoco Race Fuels will pay out $16,000 in bonus money to the top 15 drivers in the series point standings with perfect attendance at the Show-Me 100 on Memorial Day weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Ricky Thornton Jr. is atop the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings, followed by Jonathan Davenport and Devin Moran. Mike Marlar and Hudson O’Neal round out the top five in the championship point standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Farmer City Raceway – May 10

$25,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,500, 17. $1,500, 18. $1,500, 19. $1,500, 20. $1,500, 21. $1,500, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = Total $82,800

Fairbury Speedway – May 11

$30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $5,500, 5. $4,500, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,100, 13. $2,000, 14. $1,900, 15. $1,800, 16. $1,750, 17. $1,700, 18. $1,650, 19. $1,600, 20. $1,550, 21. $1,550, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = Total $100,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Friday – Saturday, May 10-11

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4