Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Set for Macon Speedway on May 28

Pursuit of $75,000 Championship Finally Begins



AUSTIN, Texas (May 21, 2024) — One week from today Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota opens the 2024 campaign at Macon (Ill.) Speedway with a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start program on Tuesday, May 28.

After seeing Mother Nature thwart the first three attempts to lift the lid on the fourth season for the mega miniseries, the focus now turns to the famed, high-banked 1/5-mile oval as it welcomes the tour for the first time ever.

With the event at Macon Speedway on Tuesday, May 28 begins the pursuit of the $75,000 championship that comes with perfect attendance. Without perfect attendance the title still offers $50,000 for the 2024 champ.

A driver’s best eight finishes counting toward the final championship standings.

The second-place finisher will receive $20,000, while third in the final standings will receive $10,000.

The total point payout for the 2024 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota, which exceeds $137,000 is as follows:

1)$50,000 ($75,000 championship with perfect attendance) 2)$20,000 3)$10,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

Macon Speedway will mark the 16th different track to host a Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota event, when the series rolls into town on Tuesday, May 28 for the $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model event.

Modifieds join the night’s action.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. ET with the grandstand gate opening at 4 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Reserved grandstand seating is $35 with general admission (ages 12-and-up) $30, kid’s general admission (ages 6-11) $10, and children general admission (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes (ages 11-and-up) are $45 with kids (ages 10-and-under) $25.

Advanced tickets can be purchased by visiting www.myracepass.com/tracks/2052/tickets/1392546 .

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Left Rear: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear: NLMT3 (92), NLMT4 (92)

For more information on the facility, please visit www.MaconRacing.com .

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.kubotausa.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.md3race.com; www.deatherageopticians.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.impactracegear.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota 2024 Schedule

*Updated May 12, 2024



Tues., May 28: Macon (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., June 5: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Mon., July 8: Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., July 24: Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., Aug. 21: Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thurs., Sept. 12: I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.): $20,053-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., Sept. 25: Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Fri., Nov. 15: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sat., Nov. 16: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $30,000-to-win / $3,000-to-start