Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Stop at 34 Raceway Reformed to Slocum 50

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 22, 2024) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and 34 Raceway officials are excited to announce that the July 11 event at the Southeast, Iowa 3/8-mile clay oval, originally dubbed the CRST Transportation 40, will now carry out as the postponed Slocum 50 from April.

34 Raceway, often referred to as Southeast Iowa’s Premier Place to Race, is located in West Burlington, Iowa and has hosted numerous prestigious national events since its inception in 1966. One of the most notable events still going to this day is the Slocum 50, in memory of the late, Brent Slocum.

The Slocum 50 presented by Roederer’s Pit Stop will be a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $15,555-to-win A-Main. Modifieds and Stock Cars will also be in competition as support divisions.

34 Raceway

Phone Number: 319-752-3434

Location: 10463 S Prairie Grove Rd. West Burlington, IA 52655

Directions: Located about 6 miles west of Burlington, just North of Hwy. 34

Website: www.34raceway.com

Tickets: www.myracepass.com/tracks/2697/tickets/1386735

34 Raceway’s Slocum 50 kicks off a three-race swing for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The action shifts south to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. for the $12,000 to win NAPA Know How 50. The weekend concludes at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland Missouri. The 18th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals will see a significant purse increase in 2024, now boasting a $20,000 winner’s check.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – Slocum 50 Purse

  1. $15,555, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,955

 

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

 

Previous Slocum 50 Winners

2023 – Shannon Babb

2022 – Dennis Erb Jr.

2021 – Jason Papich

2020 – Bobby Pierce

2019 – Bobby Pierce

2018 – Shannon Babb

2017 – Chris Simpson

2016 – Bobby Pierce

2015 – Ryan Unzicker

2014 – Bobby Pierce

2013 – Denny Eckrich

2012 – Mike Murphy Jr.

2011 – Matt Ryan

2010 – Mark Burgtorf

2009 – Jason Frankel

