HomeDirt Late Model NewsJim DenHamer's photos from Kokomo Speedway's XR Series event - 6/12/23 Jim DenHamer’s photos from Kokomo Speedway’s XR Series event – 6/12/23 Dirt Late Model NewsXR Super SeriesIndianaKokomo Speedway Published on June 13, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Ryan Unzicker - Tanner English - Jonathan Davenport - Jim DenHamer photo - Advertisement - 19 photos - Advertisement - Tagskokomo speedwaylate modelsxr super series Search Recent articles Indiana A High Wire Gem: Timms Bags a Big One at The Burg By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Lawrenceburg, Indiana (June 10, 2023)………In many... Bloomington Speedway Miller’s Time: Rookie Gavin Miller Grabs First USAC Midget Win at Bloomington By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Bloomington, Indiana (June 9, 2023)………If you... Indiana Well Earned & Well Done: Kofoid Charges to Victory at Lincoln Park By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Putnamville, Indiana (June 8, 2023)………Buddy Kofoid... Doe Run Raceway Doe Run Raceway Results – 6/9/23 19 entries 600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 11D-Dominic... Indiana It’s Not Over: Seavey Comes Back from the Brink to Win USAC Indiana Midget Week By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (June 12, 2023)………Logan Seavey,... Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Raceway Results – 6/9/23 12 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 9-Joe Brown; 2.... Illinois Kankakee County Speedway Results – 6/9/23 18 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. X3-Ben... Illinois Billy Mason tops in Hornet Challenge at Macon Speedway By BZ (Macon, IL) The second leg of the annual Ed Cain... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Hudson O’Neal holds of Brandon Sheppard for $100,000 payday at Kokomo Speedway! 42 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature (100 Laps): 1. 1-Hudson O'Neal; 2. B5-Brandon Sheppard;... Indiana It’s Not Over: Seavey Comes Back from the Brink to Win USAC Indiana Midget Week By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (June 12, 2023)………Logan Seavey, the 2023 USAC... Dirt Late Model News DIRTcar Summer Nationals Kicks off 28-Race Stretch Wednesday at Peoria Speedway WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Big Names Line Prospective Roster for Week #1 of 2023... Indiana A High Wire Gem: Timms Bags a Big One at The Burg By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Lawrenceburg, Indiana (June 10, 2023)………In many respects, it’s been... Dirt Late Model News Jonathan Davenport wins the Dream! Davenport Fends Off Madden for $129,000 Dream Payday at Eldora DIRTcar’s richest 2023 event kicks...