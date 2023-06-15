HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Peoria Speedway's DIRTcar Summer Nationals - 6/14/23 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/14/23 Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer NationalsIllinoisPeoria Speedway Published on June 15, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL - Advertisement - 30 photos - Advertisement - Tagsdirtcarlate modelspeoria speedwaysummer nationals Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Lucas Oil Late Models Return to Smoky Mountain for Mountain Moonshine Classic BATAVIA, Ohio (June 13, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas... Fairbury American Legion Speedway Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/10/23 18 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 89-Mike Spatola;... Sprint Car & Midget News Jim DenHamer’s Great Lake Sprint Series photos from Waynesfield Raceway Park – 6/10/23 All Star Sprint Series News Dietrich turns tables, gets last corner, last lap pass for Fremont All Star Ohio Speedweek victory By Brian Liskai FREMONT, Ohio – In 2021, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania’s Danny Dietrich... Illinois 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗻 𝗗𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗻 𝗧𝗮𝗽 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗢𝗪𝗔 𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝘀 Jacksonville Speedway Friday; Macon Speedway Saturday (Macon, IL) June 14, 2023 -... Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Raceway Results – 6/9/23 12 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 9-Joe Brown; 2.... Dirt Late Model News Tim McCreadie & Ricky Thornton, Jr. take Dream prelim wins at Eldora Speedway! McCreadie, Thornton Jr. grab opening-night victories in 29th running of the... Sprint Car & Midget News A Grandview from the Top: Swanson Scores USAC Eastern Storm Opener By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania (June 13, 2023)………Right now,... RELATED ARTICLES Illinois Allen Weisser out-duels Tyler Nicely for Peoria Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win! Weisser Nips Nicely by .032 at Peoria to Win at Home Track A bumper’s length... Dirt Late Model News Brian Shirley on top at Peoria Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals! Shirley Wins 38th Summer Nationals Late Model Season Opener at Peoria Babb passes Erb Jr.... Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb, Jr. Advances into Dirt Late Model Dream; Handful of Summer Nationals Races Next (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) A lucrative stretch of Super Late Model racing took place from June... Illinois 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗻 𝗗𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗻 𝗧𝗮𝗽 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗢𝗪𝗔 𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝘀 Jacksonville Speedway Friday; Macon Speedway Saturday (Macon, IL) June 14, 2023 - The Morrow Brothers... Dirt Late Model News Lucas Oil Late Models Return to Smoky Mountain for Mountain Moonshine Classic BATAVIA, Ohio (June 13, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model...