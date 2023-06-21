- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek Begins With Stops at 81, Off Road

The tripleheader weekend kicks off a stretck of seven races in nine days through the Midwest

WICHITA, KS – June 21, 2023 – A weekend in America’s Heartland awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models as they kick off the inaugural World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek.

A tripleheader weekend begins a stretch of seven races in nine days, starting with the Wichita Late Model Showdown June 23-24 at 81 Speedway in Wichita, KS.

Drivers will battle in 25-lap, split-field $4,000-to-win Features on Friday, June 23, accumulating points throughout the night.

Those points line up the Heat Races on Saturday, June 24, as competitors wage war for $30,000 in a 60-lap finale.

The Wichita Late Model Showdown will pay out a two-day total purse of $152,000.

Then, the Speedweek continues with an appearance at Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, NE, on Sunday, June 25—the first trip to the Cornhusker State for the World of Outlaws since 2008.

A winner’s share of $10,000 is on the line in a 40-lap Feature.

After Off Road, the World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek continues at Mason City Motor Speedway (June 27), Red River Valley Speedway (June 28), River Cities Speedway (June 30), and I-94 EMR Speedway (July 1).

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here’s a look at the storylines entering this weekend:

Out In Front: As the Series moves into the Summer, Chris Madden stands tall at the top of the Series points standings.

The Gray Court, SC driver roars into 81 Speedway with a 40-point lead, coming off a third-place finish at Paducah International Raceway earlier this month.

In 14 races this season, Madden has only finished outside the top 10 twice, and both of his wins came at Sharon Speedway, a track similar in size to 81.

He’s made one appearance at 81 throughout his career, finishing eighth in 2017.

A win this weekend would be “Smokey’s” 36th career World of Outlaws victory.

Chasing Smokey: While Madden has held his spot at the top, three drivers are breathing down his neck after a strong showing in June’s Midwest tripleheader.

Bobby Pierce, Kyle Bronson, and Germfree Labs Rookie of the Year contender Nick Hoffman are in a three-way tie for second.

Pierce scored a win at Farmer City on June 1 and has a top-five finish in six out of the last eight races.

The Oakwood, IL driver has also found past success at 81, winning a Lucas Oil MLRA Feature last season.

Bronson enters the weekend after three straight podium finishes, including a win at Tri-City Speedway.

In the last 10 World of Outlaws Features, the Brandon, FL driver has only finished outside the top 10 twice.

A win this weekend would be his fourth World of Outlaws triumph.

While Hoffman didn’t score a win in the June tripleheader, he did score a top-five finish in all three races and was in contention for the win at both Farmer City and Tri-City.

The Mooresville, NC driver has hit the ground running in his Rookie season, with a win, seven top fives, and 11 top 10s.

He’s finished in the top 10 in nine of the last 10 races.

Hell Tour Heat: While Bronson, Pierce, and Hoffman enter the weekend with momentum, perhaps the hottest driver heading into 81 Speedway is Brian Shirley.

After scoring his first World of Outlaws win of the season at Paducah, the Chatham, IL driver kept his momentum rolling by winning three DIRTcar Summer Nationals Features last week, and the Week 1 points championship worth $10,000.

READ MORE: Brian Shirley Taking Summer Nationals Success into Heartland Speedweek

Shirley is currently fifth in the standings, 62 points behind Madden.

A win this weekend would be his eighth career World of Outlaws win.

A Champion’s Edge: The Wichita Late Model Showdown at 81 could be the weekend Brandon Sheppard breaks through with his first World of Outlaws win in a Longhorn Chassis.

The four-time champion has never lost a World of Outlaws Feature at 81, winning last October and back in 2017.

A win for Sheppard would be his 82nd career Series win, adding to his total at the top of the Series win list.

Former champions Dennis Erb Jr. and Shane Clanton also found success at 81 last October. The defending Series champion finished third, while the “Georgia Bulldog” finished 10th. Clanton also added a fifth there in 2017.

Like Sheppard, both are looking for their first World of Outlaws win of 2023.

Critical Experience: While Sheppard has won both Series appearances at 81, three other drivers have found Victory Lane during different events.

Along with Pierce’s win last year, both Cade Dillard and Ryan Gustin have won at 81 in USMTS Modified action.

However, only one full-time World of Outlaws driver has a Late Model win at 81 and Off Road—Johnny Scott.

The Las Cruces, NM driver won MLRA events at both tracks in 2022.

A win this weekend would be the Germfree Rookie of the Year contender’s first career World of Outlaws win.

WHEN AND WHERE

81 Speedway (3/8-mile) in Wichita, KS on June 23-24

Off Road Speedway (1/3-mile) in Norfolk, NE on June 25

ONLINE

81 Speedway: www.81speedway.com

Off Road Speedway: www.offroadspeedway.com

TRACK RECORD

81 Speedway:

15.718 by Mike Marlar on 10/22/22

Off Road Speedway:

13.366 by Justin Zeitner on 6/24/22

FEATURE WINNERS: (10 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (31 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-7 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-6 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-3

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2 Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (20 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3 Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

PODIUM FINISHES (18 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-6 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-5 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Tanner English, Benton, KY-2

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (11 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (12 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (19 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-72 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-59 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-58

Tanner English, Benton, KY-58 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-54 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-41 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-38 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-28 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-18

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-15

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15 Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14 Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-6

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1) Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2) Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1) Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1) Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1) Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton* Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1) Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard* Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1) Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1) Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1) Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2) Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2) Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2) Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1) Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature