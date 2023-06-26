Wagner, Nighswonger and Porter claim feature wins at Double X Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Double X Speedway

California, MO

June 25, 2023

by: Dean Reichel

For Immediate Release–

After two weeks of too much rain at the wrong time, Double X Speedway was ready to rumble with “Sunday Night Thunder” of the horsepower type. The Winged Sprint Cars were the highlight class of the evening and “Gentleman” Jack Wagner, coming off a scary incident Saturday night, picked up in fine fashion after the two week lay off. Starting alongside brother Samuel on the front row of the 25 lap main event it took Jack a lap and a half to gain the lead. Restarting after a lap two caution, Jack Wagner kept the #77 JHR machine at the point for the remaining 23 laps running mostly unchallenged for the lead. The real action was occurring behind him as Taylor Walton, Ben Brown, Tyler Blank and Gunner Ramey were mixing it up in the top five. At the checkers it was Gentleman Jack claiming the win with seventh starting Gunner Rmey claiming second place. Walton would finish third, Brown was fourth and Blank crossed the stripe in fifth. Both Wagner brothers took the wins in the heat races in the division.

In the Super Stock division, James Nighswonger made another trip in from the Land of Oz and picked up his first win at Double X Speedway. The Osawotamie,KS driver has run most of the nights at the California, MO track but Sunday night he won his first feature in convincing fashion. Following him under the checkers were Dale Berry in second, Harlan Dowell in third, Adam Halley in fourth and Steve Beach in fifth. Berry claimed the lone heat race in the division.

Darin Porter took a while to get his 2023 season in the Pure Stocks rolling but once he has figured his car out, he has been on a roll. This weekend was no different picking up two feature wins in two outings. Veteran Stan Booth came home second, Shayne Healea finished third, Carson Gronninger earned a hard fought fourth and Chris Messerli settled for fifth. Porter also won the heat race in the division.

Next Sunday night, July 2 will feature the 305 Sprint Cars vying for a top prize of $1200, presented by Clenin Farm Supply and Siteworks Construction both of California, MO. 360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks and B Modifieds will also be in competition. July 9 is the annual “Race for Riley” Riley Hudson Memorial Race. This evening will feature the Pure Stock class along with lots of special things for the young race fans in attendance. Be sure to check out the Double X Speedway Fan Page or www.doublexspeedway.com for more information.

Double X Speedway Results

June 25,2023

Winged Sprint Cars–

Feature- 1. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey. Sedalia; 3. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 4. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 5. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 7. 49-Tyler Elliott, California; 8. 1X-Brad Ryun, Corder; 9. 99D-Tucker Daly, Hallsville; 10.3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 11. 7K-Rob Rimel, California; 12. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall; 13. 52-Blake Bowers, Knob Noster; 14. 52D-Skylar Daly, Hallsville

Heat 1- 1. S. Wagner; 2. Walton; 3. Blank; 4. Ramey; 5. Ryun; 6. T.Daly; 7. Bowers

Heat 2- 1. J.Wagner; 2. Brown; 3. Elliott 4. Rimel; 5. Potter; 6. S. Daly; 7. Borchers

Super Stocks–

Feature- 1. 44-James Nighswonger, Osawotamie, KS; 2. 05- Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 3. 29-Harlan Dowell, Tipton; 4. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 5. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 6 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 7. 40-Ryan Shikles, Russellville; 8. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown

Heat- 1. Berry; 2. Nighswonger; 3. Beach; 4. Halley; 5. Romig; 6. Shikles; 7. Dowell; 8. Miller

Pure Stocks-

Feature- 1. 21- Darin Porter, California; 2. 1SS-Stan Booth, Eldon; 3. 17-Shayne Healea, California; 4. 21G-Carson Gronninger, Urbana; 5. 88-Chris Messerli, California; 6. 68-Rhonda Lamke, Washington; 7. 15-Curt Turpin, Eldon (DNS)

Heat- 1. Porter; 2. Booth; 3. Messerli; 4. Healea; 5. Gronninger; 6. Lamke; 7. Turpin