Stormy Scott Breaks Through with $10,000 Summer Nationals Win at I-55

Johnny Scott Records Trio of Top-10 Finishes



LAS CRUCES, N.M. (06/27/22) – Executing a third-to-first maneuver on the final circuit, Stormy Scott raced to the $10,000 DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory on Saturday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 aboard his Rancho Milagro Racing No. 2s Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Longhorn Chassis/ Clements Racing Engines Super Late Model.

Not only was the five-figure payday his first win of the year but it was also Stormy’s first-career DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory.

“I felt like the longer we went with that run, them running that top, they were getting their tires hotter and hotter,” Stormy Scott said. “At one point, they drove away just a tad, but I just kept cool and tried keeping my tires cool. They started coming back to me and I knew that if we go (without a late caution) and hit that bottom (in turn four) and not mess up, that I at least had a shot. Everything worked out and we got the win.

“This team has been giving it our all, and while our results haven’t showed it until Saturday night, we’ve had a really good car. We’re excited for the second half of the season.”

Stormy Scott unloaded his Rancho Milagro Racing No. 2s Late Model at Brownstown Bullring (Brownstown, Ill.) on Friday afternoon for the eighth round of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals.

With 48 Late Models crammed into the pit area, Scott outdueled fellow front-row starter Frank Heckenast Jr. in his heat race to pick up the 10-lap victory. Starting the $10,000-to-win A-Main in sixth, Stormy jumped up two spots in the 50-lap affair to register a fourth-place finish. He chased Jason Feger, Billy Moyer, and Shannon Babb to the checkers with Billy Moyer Jr. coming in fifth.

On Saturday evening at Federated Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, Mo.), Stormy timed in third-fastest in his group before placing second in his heat. Starting the feature in fifth, Scott was up to third by the halfway point and began closing in on front-runners Ashton Winger and Drake Troutman on the bottom as they battled the cushion.

Going from third-to-first on the final lap, Stormy raced to his first win of the 2023 season and first career Hell Tour triumph. He bagged a $10,000 payday 0.224 seconds ahead of Ashton Winger with Drake Troutman, Frank Heckenast Jr., and Jason Feger rounding out the top-five.

Full results from the event are available at www.DIRTcarSummerNationals.com.

Meanwhile, consistency was the word of the weekend for Johnny Scott, who wheeled the Rancho Milagro No 1st to three top-ten finishes with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models at 81 Speedway and Off Road Speedway.

Opening things Friday, June 23, at 81-Speedway, going ninth to seventh in the opening of the split A-Features, Saturday, June 24 saw a repeat performance from ninth to seventh against the entire field.

Norfolk, Neb. and Off Road Speedway on Sunday, June 25, A-Feature advancement was the same as two previous nights, with the difference being a run from tenth to eighth.

Full weekend results are available at www.WoOLMS.com.

For the latest information on Scott Brothers Racing, please visit their cyber home at www.ScottBrothersRacing.com .

