WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek Continues with Four Races in Five Days

The Series makes stops in Iowa, North Dakota, and Minnesota

MASON CITY, IA– June 26, 2023 – After three nights of action in America’s Heartland, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models keep the Heartland Speedweek rolling with four races in five days.

Reigning Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. and Bobby Pierce each picked up a Feature win to kick off the speedweek – Pierce and Brandon Sheppard also scored preliminary wins at 81 Speedway.

Next, the Series turns its attention to Mason City Motor Speedway, featuring a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win event, on Tuesday, June 27.

Then, the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return to Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, ND, for the Titan Machinery Showdown on Wednesday, June 28, for another $10,000-to-win, 40-lap affair. Two days later, still in North Dakota, the Series ventures to River Cities Speedway, this time for a $12,000-to-win, 40-lap, showcase.

The inaugural World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek finishes on Saturday, July 1, returning to I-94 EMR Speedway in Fergus Falls, MN, for a 50-lap Feature paying $15,000-to-win.

Here’s a look at the storylines entering this weekend:

A Three-Way Dance: Entering Tuesday’s race at Mason City, the top three drivers in the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models standings are separated by six points (FULL POINTS).

Chris Madden remains at the top, but Bobby Pierce now trails the Gray Court, SC driver by four points, and Nick Hoffman is only six points behind.

In the two points-paying races over the weekend, Madden finished 14th and ninth, allowing the other two drivers to close in.

Pierce earned a win and fifth in those two races, while Hoffman finished second and fourth.

However, while Pierce and Hoffman closed the gap, Madden has more experience at the upcoming speedweek tracks. “Smokey” finished 10th in his last appearance at River Cities in 2021 and fourth in his lone appearance at I-94 EMR Speedway.

The Reaper Lurks: While Ryan Gustin didn’t find Victory Lane over the weekend, a fourth at 81 Speedway and a sixth at Off Road Speedway bumped him up to fourth in the standings—50 points behind Madden.

The Marshalltown, IA driver has found past success in the Upper Midwest, finishing third at River Cities and fifth at I-94 when the Series visited those tracks in 2021.

While he hasn’t raced at Red River Valley Speedway in a Late Model, he does have a win at the track in USMTS competition in 2011.

He also has two USMTS wins at Mason City, both coming in 2017.

Trending Up: The three former Series champions currently racing full-time with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models are starting to gain momentum.

Defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. scored his first win of 2023 over the weekend, banking $30,000 at 81 Speedway, four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard finished second the next night at Off Road, and 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton finished third.

Friday’s race at River Cities could be a prime opportunity for one of them to strike again. Out of the 15 World of Outlaws races held at the track, the three former champions have combined to win five.

Clanton won at River Cities in 2022 and 2017, Erb won in 2021, and Sheppard won in 2020 and 2019. The “Georgia Bulldog” also won at Mason City when the Series visited in 2016.

Mason City Experience: Gustin and Clanton aren’t the only drivers who’ve succeeded at Mason City throughout their career. Cade Dillard, like Gustin, has a USMTS win at the Iowa oval in 2016.

Germfree Rookie of the Year contender Todd Cooney has also found Victory Lane at the track, winning two IMCA Late Model Features in 2014.

A win for the Des Moines, IA driver this week would be his first career Series victory.

WHEN AND WHERE

Mason City Motor Speedway (1/3-mile) in Mason City, IA on June 27

Red River Valley Speedway (3/8-mile) in Fargo, ND on June 28

River Cities Speedway (1/4-mile) in Grand Forks, ND on June 30

I-94 EMR Speedway (3/8-mile) in Fergus Falls, MN on July 1

ONLINE

Mason City Motor Speedway: www.masoncitymotorspeedway.com

Red River Valley Speedway: www.redrivervalleyspeedway.com

River Cities Speedway: www.rivercitiesspeedway.com

I-94 EMR Speedway: www.i94speedways.com

FEATURE WINNERS: (11 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (32 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-8 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-7 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-4

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-4

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-3

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2

Tanner English, Benton, KY-2 Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (23 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3 Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1

Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1

Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1

PODIUM FINISHES (19 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-7 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-5 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Tanner English, Benton, KY-3

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-3 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (11 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (13 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (21 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-74 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-72 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-66 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60 Tanner English, Benton, KY-58 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-56 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-54 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-40 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-38 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-23 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-18 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-15

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15 Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14 Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-6

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1) Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2) Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1) Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1) Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1) Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton* Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1) Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard* Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1) Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1) Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1) Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2) Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2) Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2) Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1) Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1) Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce* Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1) Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature