Thunderstorms Cancel Summer Nationals, Summit Modifieds at Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (July 1, 2023) – Severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon, coupled with more rain forecasted later in the day, has forced DIRTcar Racing and Clarksville Speedway officials to cancel the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events. The event will not be made up.

The Late Models and Modifieds return to action Sunday, July 2, at Lake Cumberland Speedway for the final race of Week 3 on the 38th annual Hell Tour. Tickets will be on sale at the gate; if you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.